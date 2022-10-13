Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg have been throwing jabs at each other ever since Apple, with iOS 14.5, introduced its App Tracking Transparency feature. The feature essentially allows users to control which apps and websites can track their behavior. And since iPhone users now have to opt-in to app tracking, Facebook’s advertising revenue has taken a substantial hit. According to some analysts, Facebook’s revenue in 2022 may end up being $10 billion less than it was in 2023.

4 DAYS AGO