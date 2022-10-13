Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
New PayPal rule: The company can take $2,500 from your account for sharing misinformation (UPDATE)
A little less than a week before the midterm elections in November, a new PayPal account update will take effect that has sent the internet into an uproar — and also drawn condemnation from PayPal’s former president David Marcus. Today's Top Deals. Best Apple Watch deals: More than...
Mark Zuckerberg takes a bizarre jab at Apple’s AR/VR headset
Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg have been throwing jabs at each other ever since Apple, with iOS 14.5, introduced its App Tracking Transparency feature. The feature essentially allows users to control which apps and websites can track their behavior. And since iPhone users now have to opt-in to app tracking, Facebook’s advertising revenue has taken a substantial hit. According to some analysts, Facebook’s revenue in 2022 may end up being $10 billion less than it was in 2023.
Business Insider
How to log into your Gmail account on a computer or mobile device
You can log into your Gmail, and enable Gmail automatic logins, on the app or website. If you logged out of Gmail, signing back into your account is easy if you know your password. Make sure to log out of your Gmail when using shared or public computers for security.
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, blocking downgrades from iOS 16.0.2
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has released two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the company has stopped signing both iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which means users can no longer downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
Engadget
Apple announces an M2-powered iPad Pro with WiFi 6E
The latest high-end tablet starts at $799 and it has a new 'hover' function for Apple Pencil. San Jose: $1B Startup Changing the Way People Retire. Apple has unveiled its latest iPad Pro, which is powered by the company's M2 silicon chipset. The tablet will offer faster connectivity thanks to WiFi 6E support and it has a new "hover" experience for Apple Pencil. The latest iPad Pro will offer ProRes video capture as well.
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
How to make Facebook private and remove your account from search engines
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
CNET
I Bonds' New Rate Won't Be Over 9%, but It's Still Darn Good
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation may have slowed in recent months, but it's still putting the pinch on budgets -- prices are on average 8.2% higher than last year. Even worse, most investments...
Phone Arena
Amazon is offering its highest iPad 10.2 (2021) discounts just ahead of a new model's launch
Although Apple's next-gen 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have unsurprisingly captured the limelight in anticipation of a reportedly low-key announcement just about guaranteed to happen by the end of this month, a new edition of the company's entry-level tablet is also expected to go official soon, targeting cash-strapped iPad fans no longer content with the internals of last year's "standard" 10.2-incher.
Engadget
Save time and developer fees with this $50 app builder
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. One challenge brands face when targeting their audience is making their products or services accessible across a variety of channels. This can help companies gain mass exposure, but pitching your solutions on social media, a and a mobile app can be prohibitively expensive.
Engadget
PayPal's new rewards program includes Honey shopping discounts
PayPal is finally doing more with its Honey acquisition. The payments giant has launched a unified PayPal Rewards program that merges Honey's cash back and discount-finding features with store offers and other PayPal-specific perks. You now have a single place to manage and use all the service's money-saving features. This will include a range of "card products" in the future, the company said.
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
fintechfutures.com
Apple and Goldman Sachs to launch savings account for Apple Card
Apple has partnered with Goldman Sachs to offer Apple Card users a new “high-yield” savings account to help customers save money and access rewards. Due to launch “in the coming months”, the savings account will allow Apple Card users to deposit their “Daily Cash” rewards automatically with no fees, no minimum deposits and no minimum balance requirements. Users will be able to spend, send and save Daily Cash directly from their Apple Wallet.
TechRadar
New iPad Pros launching 'any day' – and there's a tablet twist in store
Apple is running out of months to get its 2022 iPad Pros launched actually in 2022, but they're said to be arriving "in a matter of days" – and Apple is also said to be working on a new role for all of its iPad tablets. This comes from...
cxmtoday.com
Google Play Points Rewards Launched in India
Google said it is bringing its global rewards program – Google Play Points – to India and that it will be rolled out to users in the country in the coming week. Over the past years, Play Points has been expanded to 28 countries, and more than 100 million people have used the program, the company said.
