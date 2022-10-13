Read full article on original website
Man accused of killing two people inside Alief restaurant charged with capital murder
HOUSTON — A man accused of shooting and killing two men inside a Vietnamese restaurant in Houston's Asiatown has been charged with capital murder. Bich Xuan Dang, 49, was arrested Sunday while two other suspects remain on the run. Houston police said Dang and two other men walked into Tai Loi Restaurant on Oct. 5 and opened fire.
Mom allegedly slashed daughter’s throat, fatally suffocated her, put body in laundry bag, drove to ER
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 37-year-old mother has been charged with capital murder after she allegedly slashed her daughter’s throat and strangled her to death. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, Oct. 16, Melissa Towne allegedly drove to the emergency room in Tomball and asked hospital personnel for a wheelchair because her "daughter’s body was hurting." A nurse reportedly went out to Towne’s Jeep Cherokee and found the little girl wrapped in a mesh bag with a laceration on her neck.
californiaexaminer.net
Sheriff’s Office: Mother Fatally Stabbed 5-year-old Girl
On Sunday afternoon, a woman confessed to stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death before bringing her corpse to a Tomball hospital. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that the girl had suffered one fatal “incision” to the neck. According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Ben Beall,...
Click2Houston.com
Robert Solis trial: Man accused of killing Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal found guilty of capital murder
HOUSTON, Texas – The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a man accused in the fatal shooting of a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy. Robert Solis has been found guilty. Monday’s conviction comes more than three years after Solis was first arrested and charged with capital...
Click2Houston.com
2 children safe after carjacking turned attempted kidnapping in SW Houston; suspect is mother’s ex-boyfriend: HPD
HOUSTON – Two children are safe after a carjacking that led to a kidnapping in southwest Houston Sunday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units responded to reports of an assault in progress in the 8100 block of Edgemoor Drive around 9:20 p.m. According to investigators, it...
Man accused in fatal Alief double shooting arrested after SWAT standoff in SE Houston, HPD says
The suspect is accused of his role in a double shooting at a Vietnamese restaurant that left two men dead near Bellaire Blvd. earlier in October, HPD said.
KSNB Local4
Texas woman’s death being investigated as a murder
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) — The death of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car driven by her son is being investigated as a homicide. The body of 49-year-old Michelle Roenz was found in the car which crashed on Interstate 80 near Wood River. Her son, 17-year-old Tyler Roenz was injured in the crash and is being treated at an Omaha hospital. Hospital authorities declined to release his condition citing privacy regulations.
Houston-area child fatally stabbed; sheriff says mother detained
TOMBALL, Texas — A 5-year-old Texas child was fatally stabbed Sunday, and the girl’s mother has been detained, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the girl was allegedly cut or stabbed at Spring Creek Park in Tomball, a suburb northwest of Houston, KTRK-TV reported. Gonzalez...
Disturbance between brothers leads to shooting in NE Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A person is in serious condition after a shooting in northeast Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was reported by Gonzalez just before 8 a.m. Monday on Gladden Drive which is between Beaumont Highway and the Crosby Freeway. Gonzalez said the shooting...
Click2Houston.com
$47,000 worth of guns, ammunition stolen by 2 burglary suspects at NE Houston business, police say
HOUSTON – Several guns and ammunition are now in the hands of criminals following a burglary at a northeast Houston business on Sept. 25, according to the Houston Police Department. The burglary was reported at 9:23 a.m. at the business located in the 5400 block of Kelley Street. Police...
KWTX
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A mother in Texas has been charged with capital murder for stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death at a park, officials said. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to intentionally killing her daughter. The sheriff’s office said Towne...
KSAT 12
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at park, Harris County Sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A child died after being stabbed by her mother while at a Harris County park Sunday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff said on Twitter the incident happened around noon at Spring Creek Park in Tomball -- about 40 minutes away from Houston.
Dep. Sandeep Dhaliwal trial: Jury finds man who defended himself guilty of capital murder
It took just 25 minutes for jurors to find the man on trial for killing Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal guilty. The punishment phase opened with a stunning remark.
fox26houston.com
Houston police investigating triple shooting possibly due to car crash on Rainbow Dr.
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a triple shooting in southeast Houston overnight Sunday. It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Rainbow Dr. when police were called to the scene of a shooting. Responding officers found three young man in their 20s with gunshot wounds.
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s beyond words’: 6-year-old injured after allegedly being assaulted by substitute teacher at Lamar CISD elementary school
HOUSTON – Jon and Maureen Taylor said pictures of their 6-year-old daughter’s forehead detail the swelling caused by a substitute teacher at Adolphus Elementary School in Lamar Consolidated Independent School District. “The substitute pushed the chair, (which) hit her in the back of the head, and then her...
Man and woman posing as a fake business scam newly-relocated retired couple out of thousands
The couple said it's because of genuine Texas hospitality that two people were able to con them out of $3,000 worth of kitchen upgrades that would never be installed.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in head while at nightclub in Splendora, deputies say
SPLENDORA – Man transported to the hospital after shooting at a nightclub in Splendora Sunday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a nightclub located in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora around 2:20 a.m. When deputies...
'Sweetest woman' | Friend remembers woman who died along with 3 family members in Pearland crash
PEARLAND, Texas — Five people were killed Saturday night when Pearland police said a driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed into them while they were on their way to dinner. Now KHOU 11 News is learning more about the victims. Four members of the same family were killed...
Click2Houston.com
Man hit, killed while walking in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle in north Harris County Monday, Precinct 4 deputy constables said. It happened in the 800 block of FM 1960 Road near Greenbrook around 9:40 p.m. According to on-scene deputies, the man attempted to cross the...
HipHopDX.com
Z-Ro Arrested On Gun Charge Following Traffic Stop In Houston
Houston, TX – Z-Ro is currently being held in the Harris County Jail after police discovered a weapon in his car during a traffic stop in his native Houston. In a post to his official Facebook account on Friday (October 14), Harris County Constable Mark Herman revealed that the rapper, born Joseph McVey, had been pulled over in the 7500 block of N Sam Houston Pkwy W. Z-Ro, who is a convicted felon, immediately identified himself and informed the arresting officers that he was in possession of a firearm.
