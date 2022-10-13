ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Mom allegedly slashed daughter’s throat, fatally suffocated her, put body in laundry bag, drove to ER

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 37-year-old mother has been charged with capital murder after she allegedly slashed her daughter’s throat and strangled her to death. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, Oct. 16, Melissa Towne allegedly drove to the emergency room in Tomball and asked hospital personnel for a wheelchair because her "daughter’s body was hurting." A nurse reportedly went out to Towne’s Jeep Cherokee and found the little girl wrapped in a mesh bag with a laceration on her neck.
TOMBALL, TX
