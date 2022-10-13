Its absolutely amazing how narcissistic Kody is! He honestly believes he is the victim here, can't comprehend how any woman would leave a loveless, non intimate relationship. His only concern is HIM! All ME ME ME🙄
Him & Robyn has been backstabbing Christine and other wives since he got with Robyn. It got worse after covid. Christine finally got smart and got out of situation. None of them are living the polygamous life style. Him and Robyn are both playing victims. They are not the victims, Meri, Christine and Janelle have been there victims since they got together. TLC find a real polygamous family for us to watch. It’s hard to watch how bad him and Robyn treat the others. Quit paying for his and Robyn’s lifestyle. They are never going to move on coyote pass together. Kody & Robyn doesn’t want coyote pass anymore to live on.
what's sad to me is he's using religion to make her feel guilty about her thinking about herself...women have it tough when they have to deal with that type of male superiority...WOMENS LIVES MATTER
Comments / 32