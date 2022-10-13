Pre-markets are roaring ahead this morning, building on the rally from Monday’s trading day. Actually, this rally goes back to Thursday of last week; much was given back last Friday, but higher highs were gained as of Monday’s close. And with the Dow +640 points at this hour, the Nasdaq +280 and the S&P 500 +85 points, it’s safe to say we’re in the midst of a rally.

1 HOUR AGO