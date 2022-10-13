Read full article on original website
Related
SwimInfo
Missouri Leading Big Midway Through Purdue Two-Day Dual
Missouri Leading Big Midway Through Purdue Two-Day Dual. Missouri swimmers won eight events and tied for the win in another to lead a two-day dual meet with Purdue at the halfway point. The men hold a 126-41 lead after nine of 19 events completed on Friday at the Mizzou Aquatic...
SwimInfo
Minnesota Swimming Tops Nebraska, South Dakota, led by Hannah Cornish
The Minnesota swimming and diving programs got the 2022-23 started on a strong note with dominant wins over Nebraska and South Dakota. The women took down their Big Ten foes, 203-96, and the Coyotes, 223.5-75.5, while the men bested USD 220-66. The Gopher women captured first place in 14 of...
Comments / 0