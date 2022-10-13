Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Freedom Fighter: Hollie Strand given award for work in combatting human trafficking in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Hollie Strand, Forensic Examiner for the Internet Crimes Against Children division of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, recently won the Freedom Fighter award from Freedom’s Journey. Hollie started her career in law...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota hoax active shooter calls confirmed
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with more information. At around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, the Brookings Police Department received a call from a man about an active shooter at the Brookings High School. According to a news release from police, the School Resource...
newscenter1.tv
RCPD investigating human remains found on Rapid City hillside
At around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police received reports that a human body was found on a hillside near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive in Rapid City, RCPD said. The body was found by children playing on the hillside, police said. Police have confirmed that the remains are from...
newscenter1.tv
How Rapid City Solid Waste is limiting Halloween trash this year
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City Solid Waste is teaming up with a national program designed to reduce the amount of Halloween candy wrappers going to landfills. Rapid City is joining Rubicon for its fourth annual Trick or Trash. Rubicon is a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling businesses.
KELOLAND TV
RCPD looking for suspect in fatal pedestrian-vehicle crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a vehicle-pedestrian crash overnight in Rapid City. Law enforcement arrived at the scene and found a juvenile female unresponsive at the intersection of E. Van Buren and N. LaCrosse Street. Witnesses say the female was walking on the sidewalk...
newscenter1.tv
Why the Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons Believe in Girls event is so “big”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons held their annual BIG event at Western Dakota Tech on Saturday, October 15. Believe in Girls, or BIG, has been around for a long time. The organization started in Sioux Falls and was brought to Rapid City because of the great opportunities it presents. This year was its fourth year in Rapid City.
newsdakota.com
Rapid City Girl Scout a Godsend for Local Animals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (NewsDakota.com) – When Teagan Hudson from Rapid City thought about her upcoming Girl Scouts service project one thing was clear: she wanted to work alongside the Humane Society of the Black Hills. This came as no surprise to Teagan’s family and friends as she has always...
sdpb.org
Building a memorial for Rapid City's lost children
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The organization "Remembering the Children" is developing a memorial to honor the countless children who died while attending Indian Boarding Schools from the 1800s to 1960s. It will occupy the place where children who attended the Rapid City boarding school are said to be buried. The memorial was conceived with input from survivors, tribal leaders, elders, and spiritual advisers.
newscenter1.tv
Howl-oween is in full swing for one local dog training center in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Spooky season went to the dogs Sunday afternoon at Tails N’ Training* in Rapid City as the seventh-annual Poochaween event took place. Dogs and some of their best friends showed up in costume, hoping to win a prize. Treats, games and a professional photographer were on-hand with all of the proceeds going to the Oglala Pet Project.
kbhbradio.com
In search of water, commissioners tell SD Ellsworth Development Authority ‘no’
STURGIS, SD – A project to address a lack of potable water needs a right-of-way easement but Meade County Commissioners said no at its October 11 meeting. The Meade County Commission voted unanimously 5-0 to deny the application from the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEA) for a right-of-way easement in Meade County for a pipeline to bring water to residents affected by contamination from Ellsworth Air Force Base (EAFB).
kotatv.com
Box Elder man arraigned on murder charge
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man accused of murdering a Box Elder woman in August was arraigned in Seventh Circuit Court Friday. Jamie Hayes Prince, 43 of Box Elder, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 63-year-old Shirley Bartolotta, who was found dead at her home after an alleged assault took place.
kotatv.com
14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart mourned by family and friends
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday afternoon family and friends gathered at the intersection of East Van Buren and North LaCrosse Street to mourn the loss of 14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart who died tragically in a hit and run in the early morning hours. Family and friends invited Darla Black...
18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and […]
newscenter1.tv
Knights of Columbus Council 1489 to team up with the Badlands Sabres as part of long-standing winter clothes drive
RAPID CITY,S.D.– The Knights of Columbus Council 1489 along with the Badlands Sabres Junior Hockey team are preparing for their first-annual Coats For Kids drive, as part of the Knights of Columbus’s nationwide campaign. How the program got started. The Knights of Columbus began the program in 2009,...
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Raptor Center show off some feathered friends at Rapid City Public Library
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Public Library hosted the Black Hills Raptor Center on Saturday so that they could teach people about raptors and show off some of their birds. Here are some photos from the event:. The library will welcome the Raptor Center again on Saturday,...
viatravelers.com
13 Fun & Best Things to Do in Rapid City, South Dakota
Rapid City might be best known as the gateway to Mount Rushmore, but this friendly location has a lot to offer in its own right. There are a variety of things to do in Rapid City that range from exciting outdoor adventures to top-notch museums and restaurants. Attractions such as the national parks, stunning Black Hills Mountain Range, and lots of South Dakota history are sure to turn any visit to the Mount Rushmore State into a great trip!
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish moving forward with new skate park plans
SPEARFISH — The skater boys and girls of Spearfish wont have to go without for too long once the skate park near the Spearfish High School is removed in 2024, as city officials plan to have a new facility started the following year. Since it was announced in January...
tsln.com
Open Box Rafter Ranch Performance Horse Sale
Excellent sale for Open Box Rafter Ranch, Jim and Joni Hunt and family along with special guests Frenchman Quarter Horses, Jim and Lis Holman. Billed as the “Performance Horse Source,” this sale was loaded with horses that can do it all. Horses with bone, substance, pedigree and proven performance.
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis brothers to compete at Indian National Finals Rodeo
STURGIS, S.D. – Jackson and Kashton Ford are no strangers when it comes to competing in rodeos across South Dakota. But this week, the brothers from Sturgis have an opportunity to compete on a national stage. Kashton and Jackson are gearing up to compete at the Indian National Finals...
Have You Visited This Historic East River South Dakota Mansion
South Dakota is filled with history, interesting history that can still be visited today. I suppose most folks think that history is primarily located in the Black Hills in general, and Deadwood in particular. Well, there's no doubt that those places hold a lot of amazing history! But if you think remarkable historical landmarks are confined to the Black Hills area, well, to be frank, you're mistaken.
