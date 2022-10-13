Read full article on original website
Singapore's Endowus acquires Hong Kong's Carret Private to boost wealth management business
Endowus, the Singapore-based digital wealth advisory platform, announced Monday that it has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Carret Private Investments Limited, a Hong Kong-based wealth manager and multi-family office that serves ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, trusts and charitable organisations. Endowus was established in Singapore as the first, and...
EY: Global IPO market continues to plummet as we round out Q3; Indonesia's most active Asean exchange YTD
Year-to-date (YTD) 2022, there have been a total of 992 IPOs raising $146 billion, a 44 percent and 57 percent decrease year-over-year (YOY), respectively, according to audit and advisory firm EY. This follows the trend for the year in which IPO companies and investors were faced with mounting macroeconomic challenges, market uncertainties, increasing volatility and falling global equity prices. Volatility (CBOE VIX average) increased from 19.7 in 2021 to 25.6 in YTD 2022.
Analysis-Goldman Sachs' consumer pivot solves one question, but makeover raises more
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) strategy pivot has solved one problem for investors who didn't love its foray into consumer banking. Still, Wall Street is yet to be convinced if the broader reorganization will create long term benefits.
Singapore-based insurtech Bolttech closes Series B investment at $1.5 billion valuation
Bolttech, a Singapore-based insurtech company, announced Monday Tokio Marine, alongside other shareholders, will lead its Series B funding round. The investment values bolttech at an up-round valuation of approximately $1.5 billion, one year after it closed the largest ever Series A funding round for an insurtech, bolttech said in a statement.
Indonesian financial management platform Pocket raises pre-seed funding led by East Ventures
Pocket, an Indonesia-based fintech startup providing a holistic financial health platform for families, announced Monday the completion of an undisclosed amount of pre-seed funding led by East Ventures. Pocket said in a statement it will allocate the fresh funds mainly for product penetration in increasing adoption and users. Pocket will...
Marketmind: Back to basics - double-digit UK inflation
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. With investors' mood perking up this week, leading to a buoyant rally, UK inflation data, due on Wednesday, takes the spotlight.
How data is driving innovation in an evolving hospitality industry
‘Data-driven’ and ‘digital transformation’ have become technology buzzwords, the foundation on which millions of businesses in hundreds of industries are built today. Digital transformation, data, and automation are by no means a pandemic-induced phenomenon, but their influence and adoption have skyrocketed over the past two-and-a-half years. Whether...
BEYOND Expo | Renowned venture capitalists find silver lining in global uncertainties
Editor’s note: A version of this article was first published on technode.com. Although the Covid-19 pandemic, ongoing US-China trade tensions, and an imminent global recession are already hitting technology firms in both China and the US, some investors see new opportunities emerging for today’s technology and startup markets.
Mastercard and Grab launch program to boost entrepreneurship in Southeast Asia
Mastercard and Grab, the Singapore-based super app, announced Tuesday the “Small Business, Big Dreams” regional program to digitally upskill gig economy workers and small businesses in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Both parties said in a statement the collaboration is part of Strive Community, a global philanthropic initiative...
Indonesia's unicorn Kopi Kenangan debuts in Malaysia - report
Indonesian unicorn Kopi Kenangan has made its debut in Malaysia with the official launch of its outlet at Suria KLCC, a shopping mall at the iconic Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, marking its first outlet outside its home country. The coffee chain Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Edward Tirtanata...
Indonesian farming startup Beleaf raises $2M seed funding led by Alpha JWC Ventures
Indonesian smart farming startup Beleaf announced Monday its recently closed Seed funding of $2 million led by Alpha JWC Ventures, with participation from BRI Ventures’ Sembrani Nusantara, MDI-Finch Capital’s Arise, and several prominent angel. investors. Beleaf said in a statement with this fresh Seed funding, the firm will...
