Year-to-date (YTD) 2022, there have been a total of 992 IPOs raising $146 billion, a 44 percent and 57 percent decrease year-over-year (YOY), respectively, according to audit and advisory firm EY. This follows the trend for the year in which IPO companies and investors were faced with mounting macroeconomic challenges, market uncertainties, increasing volatility and falling global equity prices. Volatility (CBOE VIX average) increased from 19.7 in 2021 to 25.6 in YTD 2022.

20 HOURS AGO