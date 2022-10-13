ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Wooster's Montoya takes girls golf North 5A Regional title; Bishop Manogue wins team title

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 5 days ago

Rya Montoya is getting a head start on using her sports psychology skills.

Montoya followed a great first round with an even better second round and pulled away to win the girls golf Northern 5A Regional title on Wednesday at Eagle Valley East in Carson City.

Montoya, a junior at Wooster, had a 76 on Tuesday at Dayton Valley, then a 70 on Wednesday at Eagle Valley.

Bishop Manogue won the team title at 668 (340-328).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46HNfq_0iXaQTHF00

Montoya, who started golfing at age 3, plans to play golf in college and study psychology, to eventually go into sports psychology.

She finished second in the Regional last year, to Manogue's Audrey Brust, and was fourth her freshman season.

Taking second to Brust is nothing to sneeze at as Brust is now excelling in college at Santa Clara. Brust tied a school record last week on day one of the 2022 Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational. She turned in a 5-under 67 second round card, tying the record for the lowest 18-hole score in program history.

Fred Elliott, one of the Wooster coaches, along with Michael McKemy, said there is no secret to Montoya's success.

She practices, a lot.

"She's worked her butt off. She's just a really hard worker. A good kid," Elliott said.

She also has a strong mental game.

Montoya learned  golf from her father, Roland Montoya, who worked with Elliott at golf courses.

"When I was younger I was just hitting it around a lot," Montoya said, smiling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GxJPh_0iXaQTHF00

She started playing competitively in the seventh grade, although she admits golf was not too much fun back then. But when she got to Wooster, golf became a joy, thanks to being on a team and enjoying the camaraderie teammates can bring.

"My freshman year was the best. They taught me how to love the game and how to love life," she said.

Montoya has a 4.3 GPA and is taking all advanced placement classes at Wooster.

She wants to study psychology because she "likes to know how the brain works and why people do things."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxQwK_0iXaQTHF00

Bishop Manogue team members are Alivia Long, Kelli Locklin, Ashley Tarkanian, Adeline Truong, Lana Cerasoli and Hayley Cutler.  The Manogue coach is Carly Farthing, who played golf for the Miners, graduating in 2014.

Farthing said the Miners won every tournament this season by an average of 37 strokes.

"That's proof of how hard they work," Farthing said. "They stay behind after every tournament, even when we win by 30 strokes, and they putt."

Manogue practices at Toiyabe and LakeRidge golf courses. The 5A state tournament is at Toiyabe on Tuesday-Wednesday.

Farthing said playing on their home golf course should help the Miners.

"We're trying to change the culture of Northern Nevada golf. Not accepting to get beat by Southern Nevada just because they're Southern Nevada," Farthing said. "If we work hard we can make something happen."

She said the Miners are in good shape for the future also as she has just two seniors, Tarkanian and Long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UpZjw_0iXaQTHF00

Reed was second at 735 (373-362) and Carson finished third at 759 (386-323).

Reed golfers are: Jacynda Hamlett, Kaleigh Hanifen, Mya Coats, Addison Jones and Taryn Kelley. The coach is Danielle Fleiner.

Carson golfers are: Jamie McGee, Madeline Roberts, Kylee Wentz, Rhianna Redwine, Madeline Silsby, and Ellah Olson, Coach is Wade Greenlee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMjVT_0iXaQTHF00

In the South 5A Regional, at Mountain Falls Golf Club, Coronado won the team title and had the top five individual golfers, led by Lilly DeNunzio.

The Class 5A State Girls Golf Championship tournament is scheduled for Oct. 18-19 at the par-72 Toiyabe Golf Club in Washoe Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Anypp_0iXaQTHF00

3A North

There is no 3A North Regional, but state qualifiers are determined based on the regular season, and Douglas won the team title in the Northern 3A.

Douglas, South Tahoe and Truckee advance to the 3A state tournament on Oct. 17-18 at  Genoa Lakes.

The 2022 Northern 3A Girls Golf First Team: Giana Zinke (Douglas) - MVP; Abby Miller (Douglas); Madison Frisby (Douglas), Mackenzie Willis (Douglas); Abbigail Detsch (Douglas); Logan Karwoski (Douglas); and Katie Cassinelli (Lowry).

In the 3A South, Camryn Schaper from Boulder City was the Region tournament medalist with a two-day total  of 153 at Boulder City Municipal (par 72) and Boulder Creek Golf Club (par 72).

Pahrump Valley won the 3A South team title.

The 2A West Regional is Thursday at the par-72 Empire Ranch Golf Course in Carson City.

The 2A East Regional is also Thursday at the par-72 Toana Vista Golf Club in West Wendover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLfoz_0iXaQTHF00

Top 20 North 5A

Individual competition

Rd 1 Rd 2 Total

1 Rya Montoya, Wooster, 76-70–146

2 Adeline Truong, Bishop Manogue, 80-79–159

3 Ashley Tarkanian, Bishop Manogue, 80-84–164

3 Carlee Nixon, Galena, 84-80–164

5 Kaleigh Hanifen, Reed, 80-85–165

6 Kalli Locklin, Bishop Manogue, 90-81–171

7, Alivia Long, Bishop Manogue, 92-84–176

8 Reena Bagchi, Damonte Ranch, 97-82–179

9 Lana Cerasoli, Bishop Manogue, 90-90–180

9 Jacynda Hamlett, Reed, 93-87–180

11 Jamie McGee, Carson, 93-91–184

11 Brooklyn Menante, Reno, 95-89–184

13 Kylee Wentz, Carson, 89-98–187

13 Taylor Wells, McQueen, 92-95–187

13 Madeline Roberts, Carson, 97-90–187

16 Kayla Vass, Wooster, 96-94–190

16 Elizabeth Shepherd, Reno, 106-84–190

18 Ryan Jurischk, McQueen, 98-95–193

19 Mya Coats, Reed, 103-91–194

20 Addison Jones, Reed, 97-99–196

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GOesT_0iXaQTHF00

Team Scores

1, Bishop Manogue, 340-328–668

3 ,Carson, 386-373–759

4, Reno, 429-373–802

5, McQueen, 415-418–833

6, Galena, 472-424–896

Top Six Not on qualifying teams, go to state: Montoya, Nixon, Bagchi, Menante, Vass, Shepherd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZb6D_0iXaQTHF00

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Wooster's Montoya takes girls golf North 5A Regional title; Bishop Manogue wins team title

