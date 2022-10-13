Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
Last tent removed from Reston Strong protest to raise awareness of homelessness
(Updated at 3:30 p.m.) A demonstration that brought tents to the North County Government Center in a push for more supportive housing in Reston has come to a close after the final tent was officially removed late last week. Reston Strong, the nonprofit organization behind the protest to increase Fairfax...
ffxnow.com
The Boro developer buys JCPenney stores in Fair Oaks, Springfield
Two of Fairfax County’s longstanding JCPenney stores recently changed hands, a move that could set the stage for their malls to transition to more mixed-use environments. Announced in September, The Meridian Group — the Bethesda-based developer behind The Boro in Tysons — partnered with D.C. real estate firm Martin-Diamond Properties to acquire five JCPenneys, including the anchor stores at Fair Oaks Mall and Springfield Town Center.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax event calendar highlights (Oct. 17-23)
Check out the following selections from our event calendar. If you’d like to see your event featured, fill out this form. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
ffxnow.com
Downtown Herndon circulator set to begin when Silver Line Phase II opens
A new circulator through the Town of Herndon is set to open when service for phase two of the Silver Line officially begins. The Herndon Circulator — run through the Fairfax Connector — will include weekday and weekend service through the Herndon Metro station, Spring Street, Downtown Herndon, Elden Street, Parcher Avenue and Worldgate Drive.
WJLA
Montgomery Council accepts resignations of entire Planning Board, including Casey Anderson
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Council has accepted the immediate resignations of the five-member Montgomery Planning Board, the council confirmed in a press release Wednesday afternoon. The surprise announcement — considered to be unprecedented in Montgomery County history — followed weeks of leaked documents that revealed scandals...
ffxnow.com
Police: Man assaulted by group outside Centreville bar and pool hall
An adult man was severely beaten by a group of men in the parking lot of in Centreville, police say. Officers were dispatched to 14114 Lee Highway around 12:03 a.m. on Sunday (Oct. 16) for the reported assault. Allegedly a patron of The Revolution Darts & Billiards, a sports bar...
wfmd.com
Thurmont Commissioner Criticizes Citizens Group Collecting Signatures Against Annexation
Envision Thurmont hopes to put the Simmers Annexation before the voters in a referendum. Thurmont Town Commissioner Bill Buehrer (Photo from town website) Thurmont, Md (KM) An effort by Thurmont citizens to collect signatures to put an annexation on a referendum has come under criticism from a town official. Commissioner Bill Ruehrer says it’s the right of organizations like Envision Thurmont to express their opposition to the Simmers annexation. But during Tuesday’s Town Commissioners’ meeting, Buehrer said the Town has been working on this proposed incorporation for several years, and no one showed up at Planning and Zoning meetings when it was discussed.
ffxnow.com
Neighborhood Expert: My favorite time of the year!
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. I love the color changing leaves, sweater weather (in my case it’s hoodie weather),...
ffxnow.com
Omicron booster vaccines for kids are here, as county prepares for potential winter Covid surge
(Updated at 4:30 p.m.) Booster COVID-19 vaccinations for kids aged 5 to 11 were put on hold late last week, as the Fairfax County Health Department transitions to updated vaccines that target omicron variants of the disease. Federal health officials expanded their recommendation for the bivalent booster vaccines to include...
NBC Washington
DC Housing Authority Units Unsafe, Unsanitary and Mismanaged, Audit Finds
A scathing federal audit accuses the D.C. agency in charge of public housing of mismanagement and allowing thousands of public housing units to either sit vacant or fall into unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The D.C. Housing Authority manages thousands of public housing units and administers millions of dollars in federally...
WJLA
Two more had water in gas tank after fueling at Sterling 7-Eleven, Va. confirms complaint
STERLING, Va. (7News) — Just days after 7News first reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Sterling 7-Eleven, two more people provide documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station while the state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
mocoshow.com
Ridge Rd Closed in Damascus Following Crash That Sends Eight to Hospital
Ridge Road in Damascus is currently closed just north of High Corner Street following a serious crash involving two vehicles that took down a utility pole. The roadway will remain closed even after emergency crash response clears for utility pole replacement. Six were transported to a trauma center, with one...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments
COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: Two pedestrians struck by a vehicle on Elden Street in Herndon
Updated at 4:25 p.m. — Elden Street in Herndon has reopened, as police continue to investigate a crash that involved two pedestrians. Earlier: Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on Elden Street in Herndon, per a police report, with one suffering injuries that were initially considered life-threatening. The...
New Rt. 301 Nice/Middleton Bridge from Maryland to Virginia now open (+ Fly-over video)
MD Governor Larry Hogan (passenger) crossed the new bridge in a 1948 Ford Super Deluxe reflecting the era of the original bridge (1940)Courtesy of MDTA. The new bridge that carries Route 301 across the Potomac River and connects King George County, VA and Charles County, MD opened today, October 13, for traffic in both directions.
Fairfax Police looking for missing ‘endangered’ woman
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, 19-year-old Adayanna Beeby was last seen around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 on the 6900 block of Waynewood Avenue in the Fort Hunt area of the eastern Fairfax.
mocoshow.com
Collision In Gaithersburg Involving Vehicle and Scooter
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a scooter on Muddy Branch Rd & W Deer Rd in Gaithersburg at approximately 8am Saturday morning. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer, one adult is being evaluated with priority 2 trauma injuries that are non-life-threatening.
fox5dc.com
Police Chief gives update after 4 adults found dead in a Woodbridge home
Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham gives an update after officers found four adults deceased in a Woodbridge home Monday. Police were responding to a welfare check when they discovered the body. A person of interest has been apprehended.
theburn.com
Report: Vacant Harris Teeter in Ashburn sold to new owners
There’s been a lot of speculation about what might happen to a vacant Harris Teeter store off Loudoun County Parkway. Well, now we have one possible future vision after news that the empty supermarket and its large parking lot have been sold to new owners. According to the Washington...
Prince William Co. sued for allegedly desecrating cemetery of former enslaved, indigenous people
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A lawsuit filed against several parties, including Prince William County, alleges the desecration of a cemetery occupied by indigenous, formerly enslaved people and their descendants. The lawsuit names Prince William County Board of Supervisors, County Executive Elijah Johnson, and International Investments, LLC (also known...
