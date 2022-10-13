ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
ffxnow.com

The Boro developer buys JCPenney stores in Fair Oaks, Springfield

Two of Fairfax County’s longstanding JCPenney stores recently changed hands, a move that could set the stage for their malls to transition to more mixed-use environments. Announced in September, The Meridian Group — the Bethesda-based developer behind The Boro in Tysons — partnered with D.C. real estate firm Martin-Diamond Properties to acquire five JCPenneys, including the anchor stores at Fair Oaks Mall and Springfield Town Center.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax event calendar highlights (Oct. 17-23)

Check out the following selections from our event calendar. If you’d like to see your event featured, fill out this form. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Downtown Herndon circulator set to begin when Silver Line Phase II opens

A new circulator through the Town of Herndon is set to open when service for phase two of the Silver Line officially begins. The Herndon Circulator — run through the Fairfax Connector — will include weekday and weekend service through the Herndon Metro station, Spring Street, Downtown Herndon, Elden Street, Parcher Avenue and Worldgate Drive.
HERNDON, VA
wfmd.com

Thurmont Commissioner Criticizes Citizens Group Collecting Signatures Against Annexation

Envision Thurmont hopes to put the Simmers Annexation before the voters in a referendum. Thurmont Town Commissioner Bill Buehrer (Photo from town website) Thurmont, Md (KM) An effort by Thurmont citizens to collect signatures to put an annexation on a referendum has come under criticism from a town official. Commissioner Bill Ruehrer says it’s the right of organizations like Envision Thurmont to express their opposition to the Simmers annexation. But during Tuesday’s Town Commissioners’ meeting, Buehrer said the Town has been working on this proposed incorporation for several years, and no one showed up at Planning and Zoning meetings when it was discussed.
THURMONT, MD
ffxnow.com

Neighborhood Expert: My favorite time of the year!

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or Laura@GuidingYourMove.com. I love the color changing leaves, sweater weather (in my case it’s hoodie weather),...
VIENNA, VA
NBC Washington

DC Housing Authority Units Unsafe, Unsanitary and Mismanaged, Audit Finds

A scathing federal audit accuses the D.C. agency in charge of public housing of mismanagement and allowing thousands of public housing units to either sit vacant or fall into unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The D.C. Housing Authority manages thousands of public housing units and administers millions of dollars in federally...
WJLA

Two more had water in gas tank after fueling at Sterling 7-Eleven, Va. confirms complaint

STERLING, Va. (7News) — Just days after 7News first reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Sterling 7-Eleven, two more people provide documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station while the state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
STERLING, VA
mocoshow.com

Ridge Rd Closed in Damascus Following Crash That Sends Eight to Hospital

Ridge Road in Damascus is currently closed just north of High Corner Street following a serious crash involving two vehicles that took down a utility pole. The roadway will remain closed even after emergency crash response clears for utility pole replacement. Six were transported to a trauma center, with one...
DAMASCUS, MD
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments

COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

BREAKING: Two pedestrians struck by a vehicle on Elden Street in Herndon

Updated at 4:25 p.m. — Elden Street in Herndon has reopened, as police continue to investigate a crash that involved two pedestrians. Earlier: Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on Elden Street in Herndon, per a police report, with one suffering injuries that were initially considered life-threatening. The...
HERNDON, VA
mocoshow.com

Collision In Gaithersburg Involving Vehicle and Scooter

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a scooter on Muddy Branch Rd & W Deer Rd in Gaithersburg at approximately 8am Saturday morning. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer, one adult is being evaluated with priority 2 trauma injuries that are non-life-threatening.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
theburn.com

Report: Vacant Harris Teeter in Ashburn sold to new owners

There’s been a lot of speculation about what might happen to a vacant Harris Teeter store off Loudoun County Parkway. Well, now we have one possible future vision after news that the empty supermarket and its large parking lot have been sold to new owners. According to the Washington...
ASHBURN, VA
WUSA9

Prince William Co. sued for allegedly desecrating cemetery of former enslaved, indigenous people

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A lawsuit filed against several parties, including Prince William County, alleges the desecration of a cemetery occupied by indigenous, formerly enslaved people and their descendants. The lawsuit names Prince William County Board of Supervisors, County Executive Elijah Johnson, and International Investments, LLC (also known...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy