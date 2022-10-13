ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bear with us and we’ll get more right – Scottish referees’ chief welcomes VAR

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sSx7g_0iXaPqQ300

Scotland’s head of referees has asked fans to “bear with us” as the cinch Premiership gets used to VAR technology but promised a policy of minimum interference would help the process.

Hibernian’s home game against St Johnstone on October 21 will see the system go live after 10 months of training match officials and several months of tests in the Scottish Football Association’s new VAR headquarters.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell recently revealed he had been warned by colleagues in Europe that the first three months would be “horrendous” but the governing body’s head of referee operations, Crawford Allan, assured supporters that most checks would go unnoticed.

Speaking at the VAR centre at Clydesdale House in Glasgow, Allan said: “We have been signed off, we have been approved, we have got our licence to operate but bear with us on that element.

“What Ian is referring to is I think natural when you have anything new of this element in any industry, there will be a period where people are getting used to using it.

“We have spoken extensively to our colleagues down south, in the MLS, and to UEFA, and at all levels they have experienced a three-month level where the media, the referees, the fans, the players are all getting used to a new way of operating. I will try not to make it horrendous.

“The analogy I would use is, the guys and girls have their driving licence now, FIFA have approved us, but anyone who drives knows you get better at it the more you do it, you get less clunky and you get used to the system.

“I know it will be a little bit frustrating but I would rather wait 10-15 seconds longer and get a decision right than put pressure on them to say ‘you need to do it quicker, you need to do it quicker’. They might get a decision wrong then. Getting it right is the key.”

VAR will only come into play for clear and obvious errors in situations surrounding goals, penalty area incidents, red cards and mistaken identity, and only the immediately preceding attacking phase will be studied for incidents which could lead to goals being disallowed for example.

Fans will have to get used to assistant referees delaying offside calls on occasion but if there are any overlaps in the offside lines on the technology, then the attacker will get the benefit of the doubt.

“There are many benefits to us in being late adopters of VAR,” Allan said. “There will always be a line in the sand where people will ask ‘why did VAR intervene or not intervene?’ but in terms of delays and stoppages, going to the side of the field happens once every three games.

“Every goal, potential penalty, red card gets checked but hardly any of them end up being a live stoppage in the game.

“In terms of the frustrating one, I know some people find it a challenge to say ‘why has the assistant not flagged, that’s a blatant offside?’ If it’s blatant, the assistant can still flag. If they are in any doubt at all, but they think it’s probably offside, previously they will have flagged because they get paid to make the decision. Now we want play to move on in case a goal is scored.

“Yes there is a risk, and this has been in play for six years or so in other countries, that there could be a possible injury. The chances of that happening versus a cracking goal being scored and the assistant giving the wrong decision and killing football at that moment, history is showing ‘bear with us’.”

Allan is convinced the investment will be worth it. The 12 Premiership clubs will foot an estimated annual bill of £1.2million on a sliding scale relating to their prize money.

The former Category One referee revealed FIFA was impressed with the SFA’s facilities, which are run in conjunction with QTV and Hawk-Eye, and claimed they were “up there with La Liga, Premier League, UEFA’s centre”.

“The stat we’ve used before around key decisions is that it goes from 92 or 93 per cent to 98 or 99 per cent success,” he added.

“There will still be that element of controversy and having lived and operated in the goldfish bowl that is Scottish football, I’m very well aware of the scrutiny our guys are under.

“This will only ramp it up as there will be an expectancy that we should be getting more right, and we will get more right.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate

A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child. Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.
newschain

Ange Postecoglou does not expect World Cup break to disrupt Celtic’s season

Ange Postecoglou is confident the upcoming World Cup break will not have an adverse effect on Celtic’s season. The Hoops manager admitted there are a lot of “unknown” factors related to how teams will cope with having the campaign interrupted for around a month from mid-November onwards to accommodate the finals in Qatar.
newschain

David Moyes defends Jurgen Klopp actions and hopes Liverpool boss avoids ban

David Moyes has defended Jurgen Klopp’s touchline outburst which saw the Liverpool manager sent off in Sunday’s Premier League win over Manchester City. Klopp was shown a red card after fuming at assistant referee Gary Beswick for not flagging for a foul during the 1-0 victory at Anfield.
newschain

Jurgen Klopp awaits referee’s report regarding further punishment after red card

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must await referee Anthony Taylor’s report to learn whether he faces additional punishment for his red card in Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Manchester City. The Reds boss was dismissed from the technical area late in the game after exploding in anger at...
newschain

Publish modelling showing impact of post-independence border checks, say Tories

The First Minister has been urged to publish any economic modelling done of the impact of border checks with England after independence. Nicola Sturgeon outlined her Government’s proposals for the economy in a post-independence Scotland on Monday, including some detail about the border between Scotland and England. While border...
newschain

George Dockrell insists Ireland will be well prepared for crunch Scotland clash

George Dockrell has revealed Ireland have been scouring footage of Scotland’s shock victory over the West Indies as they bid kickstart their own T20 World Cup campaign on Wednesday. Scotland knocked off the two-time winners to land a major upset in the opening round of fixtures, while the boys...
newschain

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists Rangers’ Euro defeats don’t add extra pressure

Giovanni van Bronckhorst still believes the Champions League is the place to be for Rangers despite the trauma of this season’s campaign. The Ibrox men made it into European football’s elite club competition for the first time in 12 years but have found it tough going with the demoralising 7-1 hammering by Liverpool last week their worst-ever defeat at Ibrox and joint-worst of all time.
newschain

British Gymnastics boss insists welfare is key to medal success

British Gymnastics chief executive Sarah Powell has stressed that success and safeguarding are not mutually exclusive as the governing body plots its path towards regaining the trust of participants and parents in the wake of the damning criticism issued by the Whyte Review in June. Powell says a 40-point ‘Reform...
newschain

Ralph Hasenhuttl fears extended spell on the sidelines for Armel Bella-Kotchap

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl fears his side could be without defender Armel Bella-Kotchap for an extended spell just when they are looking to kickstart their Premier League campaign. Germany international Bella-Kotchap suffered a dislocated shoulder during the 1-1 draw against West Ham on Sunday, which ended Southampton’s run of four...
newschain

Gary O’Neil remains fully focused on Bournemouth caretaker role despite links

Gary O’Neil maintains he has received no approaches about any other jobs as he remains fully focused on his caretaker role at Bournemouth. Since taking over from Scott Parker, who was sacked just four Premier League games into the season on the back of a 9-0 thrashing at Liverpool, former midfielder O’Neil has steadied the ship with a six-game unbeaten run.
newschain

Barcelona fan group asks for probe into ‘unfair signing of Messi by PSG’

The European Court is deciding if a Barcelona fan group in France can demand the European Commission investigate whether Paris Saint-Germain unfairly signed Lionel Messi and jeopardised Barcelona’s finances. The court in Luxembourg heard the demand on Tuesday from fans based in Lyon who argued their rights as Barcelona...
newschain

A look at the animosity between Liverpool and Man City after latest flashpoint

The bad blood that has surfaced between Liverpool and Manchester City in recent years is now in full view after a feisty Premier League clash between the two clubs at Anfield on Sunday. Here, the PA news agency looks at the origins of this animosity. Firstly, what happened on Sunday?
newschain

Prison officer denies having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with inmate

A female prison officer has pleaded not guilty to having an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate. Ruth Shmylo, 25, from Pontypridd, South Wales, denies becoming involved with the male prisoner at the category B jail HMP Parc in Bridgend. Shmylo appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday wearing...
newschain

Antonio Conte deciding whether to stick with 3-4-3 when Tottenham visit Man Utd

Antonio Conte is toying with the idea of sticking with Tottenham’s favoured 3-4-3 formation for the midweek trip to Manchester United despite a lack of attacking options. Spurs will be without Richarlison (calf) for the clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday and Dejan Kulusevski is not expected to be fit enough to start after struggling during the last month with a hamstring injury.
newschain

Derry Girls screening ‘could help Good Friday Agreement understanding’

A suggestion has been made to show the final episode of Derry Girls in schools across the UK to aid understanding of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. The final episode of the Channel 4 drama included a poignant look back at 1998 and the atmosphere in Northern Ireland at that time.
newschain

Independence will not rely on ‘back-of-a-fag-packet’ plan like Brexit – minister

Scottish independence will not rely on “back-of-a-fag-packet” planning like Brexit, a Scottish minister has said. Neil Gray’s comments came after Nicola Sturgeon unveiled her plans for the economy in an independent Scotland on Monday, with the third in a series of papers designed to refresh the prospectus for an independent Scotland.
newschain

Blues bid for better as Lyon eye ninth – Women’s Champions League talking points

The 2022-23 Women’s Champions League gets under way on Wednesday, with the opening evening of group-stage action including Arsenal playing at holders Lyon. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points heading into this year’s competition. Chelsea look to bounce back. Reigning...
newschain

Bournemouth have no new selection concerns for visit of Southampton

Bournemouth have no fresh selection concerns ahead of the Premier League match against Southampton. Midfielder Joe Rothwell and Junior Stanislas returned to the bench for the draw at Fulham after injury lay-offs to bolster the ranks. Ben Pearson is also available for selection despite not making the last match squad,...
newschain

I am misunderstood – Jurgen Klopp rejects claims he inflamed Anfield tensions

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected claims his pre-match comments about Manchester City inflamed tensions ahead of Sunday’s win at Anfield. The Reds’ performance in inflicting the Premier League champions’ first defeat of the season was overshadowed by scenes off the pitch which saw coins thrown at Pep Guardiola and visiting fans singing songs and writing graffiti about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy