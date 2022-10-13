Reefknot invests in Altana Technologies’ $100M Series B round to drive global, Singapore expansion

Read full article on original website
Singapore’s MiyaHealth to expand globally starting with Europe & Asia, digitalizing healthcare systems
Singapore-based HealthTech startup MiyaHealth, which raised additional funds in August, plans to expand its footprint globally, starting with Europe and Asia. “With our recent fundraise, we aim to expand our global footprint, improving patient journeys from around the world,” MiyaHealth Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder Dr. Ramesh Rajentheran told TechNode Global in an interview.
Singapore's Endowus acquires Hong Kong's Carret Private to boost wealth management business
Endowus, the Singapore-based digital wealth advisory platform, announced Monday that it has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Carret Private Investments Limited, a Hong Kong-based wealth manager and multi-family office that serves ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, trusts and charitable organisations. Endowus was established in Singapore as the first, and...
Singapore-based insurtech Bolttech closes Series B investment at $1.5 billion valuation
Bolttech, a Singapore-based insurtech company, announced Monday Tokio Marine, alongside other shareholders, will lead its Series B funding round. The investment values bolttech at an up-round valuation of approximately $1.5 billion, one year after it closed the largest ever Series A funding round for an insurtech, bolttech said in a statement.
BEYOND Expo | Renowned venture capitalists find silver lining in global uncertainties
Editor’s note: A version of this article was first published on technode.com. Although the Covid-19 pandemic, ongoing US-China trade tensions, and an imminent global recession are already hitting technology firms in both China and the US, some investors see new opportunities emerging for today’s technology and startup markets.
EY: Global IPO market continues to plummet as we round out Q3; Indonesia's most active Asean exchange YTD
Year-to-date (YTD) 2022, there have been a total of 992 IPOs raising $146 billion, a 44 percent and 57 percent decrease year-over-year (YOY), respectively, according to audit and advisory firm EY. This follows the trend for the year in which IPO companies and investors were faced with mounting macroeconomic challenges, market uncertainties, increasing volatility and falling global equity prices. Volatility (CBOE VIX average) increased from 19.7 in 2021 to 25.6 in YTD 2022.
How data is driving innovation in an evolving hospitality industry
‘Data-driven’ and ‘digital transformation’ have become technology buzzwords, the foundation on which millions of businesses in hundreds of industries are built today. Digital transformation, data, and automation are by no means a pandemic-induced phenomenon, but their influence and adoption have skyrocketed over the past two-and-a-half years. Whether...
Several Macroeconomic and Geopolitical Factors Drop VC Investment to Below $100 Billion in Q3’22 but Investment Flows to Priority Sectors Says KPMG Private Enterprise’s Venture Pulse Report
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Global VC investment is likely to continue to fall throughout the final quarter of 2022 as Q3 sees the third consecutive drop in deals and funding value whilst signs indicate increased conservativism amongst investors amid rising fears of a global recession. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005861/en/ Global venture financing (Graphic: Business Wire)
Indonesian financial management platform Pocket raises pre-seed funding led by East Ventures
Pocket, an Indonesia-based fintech startup providing a holistic financial health platform for families, announced Monday the completion of an undisclosed amount of pre-seed funding led by East Ventures. Pocket said in a statement it will allocate the fresh funds mainly for product penetration in increasing adoption and users. Pocket will...
What a dynamic blockchain OS means for the Web3 ecosystem
In Southeast Asia, at least 9 out of 10 respondents in a recent survey of 3,000 people claim that they are currently using or are open to trying digital currencies. Notably, the region offers a hotbed for consumer-facing FinTech products leveraging peer-to-peer payments and smart contracts. As fast as the developments are forthcoming, so is the global adoption of Web3 technologies – and their pitfalls.
Indonesia e-commerce group Blibli plans up to $528M IPO next month - report
Indonesian e-commerce firm Blibli, backed by conglomerate Djarum Group, plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) next month on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) to raise as much as 8.17 trillion rupiah ($528.29 million), Reuters reported on Monday. Blibli’s operator PT Global Digital Niaga plans to sell as many...
Mastercard and Grab launch program to boost entrepreneurship in Southeast Asia
Mastercard and Grab, the Singapore-based super app, announced Tuesday the “Small Business, Big Dreams” regional program to digitally upskill gig economy workers and small businesses in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Both parties said in a statement the collaboration is part of Strive Community, a global philanthropic initiative...
Despite headwinds, Southeast Asia will pick up growth rate in next ten years : report
The Southeast Asian economy is forecasted to grow by 4 percent to 5 percent annually over the next 10 years, with Vietnam leading the charge at a projected growth of 5 percent to 7 percent, according to a joint report by Bain & Company and Monk’s Hill Ventures’ Angsana Council.
Are we ready for robo taxis?
Today’s time is of technology and more of automation. People are obsessed with technology, and automation has become an integral part of everyone’s life. One such automated technology is robotics, and people are way too excited to try out robots for various purposes, including commercial, industrial, or even household purposes. Currently, there are autonomous vehicles present in the market that is driven by high-end smart AI-based system with machine learning and IoT devices.
Concern about climate change shrinks globally as threat grows - study
BERLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Concerns about climate change shrank across the world last year, a survey shows, with fewer than half those questioned believing it posed a "very serious threat" to their countries in the next 20 years.
Asia stocks mixed after Wall St rises on corporate profits
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports. Tokyo advanced while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. The yen stayed near a two-decade low near 149 to the dollar. Oil prices gained. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index...
