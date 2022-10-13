ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nsjonline.com

Republican leaders to hold Greensboro rally

GREENSBORO — Republican leaders are hosting a rally in Greensboro on the first day of early voting this Thursday. Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Florida Sen. and NRSC chairman Rick Scott, U.S Senate Nominee Rep. Ted Budd and 6th District Republican nominee Christian Castelli are expected to attend.
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy