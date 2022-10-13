ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Death investigation underway in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). The body of a man possibly in his early 20s was found Monday morning on a property on Fifth Avenue. Both BPS and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating. There were several...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for October 17, 2022

Benjamin Stuart: Driving while license suspended revoked: Sentenced to a $400 fine or ten days in jail. Chelsey Ray: Trespass after warning, possession of methamphetamine: $500 cash bond. Clinton Corbett: Fugitive from justice- waived extradition. Clifford Canty: Battery domestic- conditional release. Richard Coulliette: Intent threat to do violence- $500 bond,...
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Eastbound I-10 in Gadsden County fully re-opens hours after major crash

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Eastbound Interstate-10 in Gadsden County was shut down for hours on Monday afternoon following a major accident. The incident unfolded around 1:30 p.m. after three tractor-trailers and a sedan collided on the Interstate. Crews had to work to free someone from the wreckage, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. That person was later airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A man attempting to burglarize vehicles in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man pulling on car door handles and attempting to burglarize them if they were left unlocked. Officers responded to the 1300 Block of Castlenau Court Saturday morning around 3:30 due to burglary reports. Soon after the officers arrived, they located...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
niceville.com

Franklin, Gulf drug trafficking investigation ends with 16 sentenced

FLORIDA –A long-term methamphetamine drug trafficking Investigation has ended with the last of the defendants sentenced, the United States Attorney’s Office has announced. With the sentencing of the last of 16 defendants last week, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf counties, said Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 14, 2022

Clifford Canty, 28, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Charles Ford, 30. Cottondale, Florida: Grand theft motor vehicle, fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Johnny Dennis Jr., 35, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Gadsden County, nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Richard Coulliette, 51, Marianna,...
MARIANNA, FL
WCTV

Two seriously injured in motorcycle vs motorcycle crash on US-98

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash between motorcycles Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on US-98 (Hampton Springs Ave) and David Horton Road west of Perry around 10:20 a.m, FHP says. According to FHP, it was between...
PERRY, FL
wfxl.com

Man wanted for warrants in multiple South Georgia counties

The Decatur County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Deputies are looking for 33-year-old Cecil Hill, Jr., wanted for false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges for an incident that occurred on October 13. Deputies say that Hill also has warrants from Thomas County.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WMBB

Officer involved shooting in Jackson County

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 5 a.m. Thursday morning Sneads Police Department responded to a shots fired call. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the shots were fired in the 7800 block of Lake Seminole Road. Snead Police Department did not locate a suspect upon arrival. Using a license plate reader, a Sneads Police […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Teen injured in Tallahassee shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee mother was on her way home from work Tuesday around 6 o’clock when she got a panicked call from her sister that her son had been shot. “I hung up from her, sped home and when I got home my son wasn’t shot...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Suspect shot near Sneads

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect is injured after a shooting near Sneads, according to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told officers responded to an incident near Sneads Thursday morning, and during the course of the investigation, shots were fired by law enforcement. Jackson...
SNEADS, FL

