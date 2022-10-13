Read full article on original website
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigating skeletal remains found off Apalachee Parkway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after what is believed to be human remains were found near Apalachee Parkway, said a Facebook post by the Tallahassee Police Department. The post described the remains as “skeletal” and said preliminary findings indicated the remains were human. It also stated that...
TPD investigating human remains found on Monday
The Tallahassee Police Department are investigating after human remains were found Monday afternoon.
WCTV
Death investigation underway in Bainbridge
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). The body of a man possibly in his early 20s was found Monday morning on a property on Fifth Avenue. Both BPS and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating. There were several...
Florida man fatally stabs victim after he ‘disrespected him’, deputies say
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A man died Thursday after being stabbed multiple times in a parking lot in Tallahassee. Leon County sheriff’s deputies found a man who had been stabbed “two or three times,” according to WTXL. “When deputies arrived, they found a male suffering from stab...
WCTV
FAMU closes housing purchase, adds 118 on campus beds for students
The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a crash that left one man injured after getting hit by a car. Charles Roop has a look at some of the top tech stories from the week of Oct. 10-16, 2022. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 16. Updated: Oct. 16, 2022...
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for October 17, 2022
Benjamin Stuart: Driving while license suspended revoked: Sentenced to a $400 fine or ten days in jail. Chelsey Ray: Trespass after warning, possession of methamphetamine: $500 cash bond. Clinton Corbett: Fugitive from justice- waived extradition. Clifford Canty: Battery domestic- conditional release. Richard Coulliette: Intent threat to do violence- $500 bond,...
WCTV
Eastbound I-10 in Gadsden County fully re-opens hours after major crash
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Eastbound Interstate-10 in Gadsden County was shut down for hours on Monday afternoon following a major accident. The incident unfolded around 1:30 p.m. after three tractor-trailers and a sedan collided on the Interstate. Crews had to work to free someone from the wreckage, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. That person was later airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
WCTV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A man attempting to burglarize vehicles in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man pulling on car door handles and attempting to burglarize them if they were left unlocked. Officers responded to the 1300 Block of Castlenau Court Saturday morning around 3:30 due to burglary reports. Soon after the officers arrived, they located...
niceville.com
Franklin, Gulf drug trafficking investigation ends with 16 sentenced
FLORIDA –A long-term methamphetamine drug trafficking Investigation has ended with the last of the defendants sentenced, the United States Attorney’s Office has announced. With the sentencing of the last of 16 defendants last week, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf counties, said Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
WCTV
Deputies: Man stabbed victim to death after he “disrespected” him outside Tallahassee Walgreens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Deputies say a man was stabbed to death outside a Tallahassee Walgreens by a suspect who felt he had been “disrespected.”. Leon County sheriff’s deputies responded to the call just after 8 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Capital Circle Southwest and West Tennessee Street.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 14, 2022
Clifford Canty, 28, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Charles Ford, 30. Cottondale, Florida: Grand theft motor vehicle, fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Johnny Dennis Jr., 35, Marianna, Florida: Hold for Gadsden County, nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Richard Coulliette, 51, Marianna,...
WCTV
Two seriously injured in motorcycle vs motorcycle crash on US-98
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash between motorcycles Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on US-98 (Hampton Springs Ave) and David Horton Road west of Perry around 10:20 a.m, FHP says. According to FHP, it was between...
wfxl.com
Man wanted for warrants in multiple South Georgia counties
The Decatur County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Deputies are looking for 33-year-old Cecil Hill, Jr., wanted for false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges for an incident that occurred on October 13. Deputies say that Hill also has warrants from Thomas County.
WCTV
Former Tallahassee mayor asks federal judge to order separate trials for him, advisor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum asked a judge Monday to be tried separately from longtime friend, advisor and co-defendant Sharon Lettman-Hicks. The request comes just days after Lettman-Hicks filed a similar request with the court. Gillum and Hicks were indicted in June on charges of conspiracy...
Officer involved shooting in Jackson County
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 5 a.m. Thursday morning Sneads Police Department responded to a shots fired call. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the shots were fired in the 7800 block of Lake Seminole Road. Snead Police Department did not locate a suspect upon arrival. Using a license plate reader, a Sneads Police […]
WCTV
Teen injured in Tallahassee shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee mother was on her way home from work Tuesday around 6 o’clock when she got a panicked call from her sister that her son had been shot. “I hung up from her, sped home and when I got home my son wasn’t shot...
Woman dead following accident on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County
One person is dead following an incident on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County Sunday morning.
WJHG-TV
Suspect shot near Sneads
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect is injured after a shooting near Sneads, according to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told officers responded to an incident near Sneads Thursday morning, and during the course of the investigation, shots were fired by law enforcement. Jackson...
ABC Action News
DCF announces second phase of D-SNAP program to assist those impacted by Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced the opening of the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). Similar to the pre-existing SNAP, D-SNAP is a program that will specifically allow those impacted by Hurricane Ian to receive food assistance. D-SNAP is...
