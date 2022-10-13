ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

columbusunderground.com

First Look: Tupelo Honey Celebrates Grand Opening Next Week

Mark your calendars – Tupelo Honey has set a date for the opening of its first location in Central Ohio. The Southern-inspired eatery will make its debut on Wednesday, October 26 at 1678 W. Lane Ave. in Upper Arlington. A first for Columbus and a first for the state,...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
columbusunderground.com

New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine

After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Confluence Cast: Franklin County Commissioner Erica Crawley￼

The role of our elected officials is largely known to us. That is less true for our county commissioners. Franklin County Commissioner Erica Crawley joins the Confluence Cast this week to discuss what the commissioners’ office does, her background, and how she translates advocacy into her role on the board for the largest county in the state.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Construction Roundup: October 2022 Part 2

The first half of our construction roundup photography series this month heavily featured the 26-acre Peninsula development, and this second installment heavily features the 55-acre Grandview Crossing development. Each represent a major large-scale investment in the central city that includes a mix of residential, office and retail functions. Of course,...
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH

