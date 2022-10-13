Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people. The interviews...
Reside in St. Louis: One-of-a-kind country estate in Troy, Missouri
TROY, Mo. (KMOV) - A one-of-a-kind country estate is on the market in Troy, Missouri. 133 Bristol Ridge Drive was built in 2022 and is on sale for $1,199,000. The 4,561-square-foot home sits on 2.58 acres. It has five bedrooms, three full baths, and two partial baths. Real Estate Professional...
What to expect as many across the Metro turn on their heat for the first time this season
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Colder temps are hitting the Metro and continuing through the next few days, which means many people may be turning on their heat for the first time this season. The first time you turn on your heat this season, you may have a burning smell...
St. Louis City SC unveils new STLMADE food partners
St. Louis City SC and award-winning chef Gerard Craft have announced their initial food partners for the upcoming season. Balkan Beat Box, BEAST Craft BBQ, Steve’s Hotdogs, and Niche Food Group’s Brasserie and Pastaria Deli & Wine are just the first to be announced by the team.
Individual assistance green lit for St. Clair County three months after historic July flooding destroys hundreds of homes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a disaster declaration on Monday, that opens individual assistance for areas in St. Clair County affected by flooding in late July. Some residents told News 4, the help comes too late and is not enough to rebuild their lives.
Officials warn of higher heating bills this winter
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis region officials are warning residents of higher heating bills this winter. Heat Up St. Louis went door to door Saturday informing people of its services to help pay gas and electric bills. Community organizers set up a cleanup day at Hyde Park in...
Calls for cleanup grow after nuclear waste found at north county grade school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Parents are expressing concern after a round of independent testing detected radioactive waste at elevated levels, inside Jana Elementary School in the Hazelwood School District. Mohanned Badra has a son who attends the school. “I’m really concerned and I don’t want to take my son back...
CrimeStoppers tip leads to discovery of remains in North St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A quiet block in St. Louis City’s third ward has neighbors talking after they called in a Crime Stoppers tip this past weekend. “We got residents who saw some things, heard some things, and took action, called the police department,” third ward alderman Brandon Bosley said.
Clayton Fire Department receives federal certification in pediatric services
CLAYTON (KMOV) - Parents in Clayton can sleep better at night knowing their kids are a little bit safer. This comes as the fire department got special certification in August, specifically to provide additional services to children. The Clayton Fire Department has a federal pediatric certification called the Emergency Medical...
3 teens shot in less than 12 hours in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens were shot in a span of less than 12 hours in St. Louis City Friday and Saturday. The first shooting happened in the 5100 block of Northland just after 1:00 p.m. Friday. Police tell News 4 that an 18-year-old boy and his 13-year-old cousin were “play fighting” when the 18-year-old pointed a loaded gun at the 13-year-old boy and shot him in the leg. The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Man killed near Gravois Park, Benton Park West neighborhoods
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in St. Louis just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Police said officers found a man around 30 years old with many gunshot wounds at Cherokee and Oregon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cross streets sit right at the...
Victim, responding firefighter injured in accident in Midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A victim and a responding firefighter were injured after an accident that happened in Midtown St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Olive and Lindell. Firefighters tell News 4 one adult victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Man killed in accident in Ste. Genevieve County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 39-year-old man died in a car accident that occurred in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday evening. Police say Christopher Boland, 39, of Perryville, was driving northbound on Route N south of Kramer Road when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right. His 2004 Ford F250 went off the side of the road and overturned; Boland was ejected. The accident happened just before 7:30 p.m.
Man killed in accident involving semi in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed when his car hit a semi head-on in Franklin County Saturday night. Police say the accident happened on US Highway 50 near Route AT just after 8:00 p.m. William McMillian, 60, was driving westbound Highway 50 when police say he crossed the center line and hit a semi that was going eastbound.
