Did any of u trump supporters watch the hearings today? It's more gross than I even imagined! What the heck is wrong with you people? You either love America or u don't!
lmfao! another Trump attorney just retained her own defense attorney because she signed a paper stating Trump did NOT have ANY MORE government documents, & THAT was a LIE! WHY would ANY reasonable person believe when yet ANOTHER of his attorneys gives more "assurances"? be careful, you will be the next in the MAGA sagas Making Attorneys Get Attorneys!!
What fraudulent practices, he told the banks what his properties were worth then the banks got appraisals done on those properties then loaned them money based on there agreed upon values. No laws broken unless your a corrupt prosecutor abusing your power which she is.
Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon
‘The goose is cooked’: Why legal experts are now saying there’s enough evidence to charge Trump over Mar-a-Lago docs
Michael Cohen says Trump's downfall will resemble Al Capone's: 'You're not going to get them on murder, extortion, or racketeering. You're gonna get them on tax evasion.'
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
New York Judge Faces Removal After Bragging To Colleagues About Pulling Gun On Black Defendant
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration
Attorney General Letitia James Announces New Details in Trump Fraud Case
Liz Cheney says frustrated pro-Trump colleague muttered on Jan 6: ‘The things we do for the Orange Jesus’
Voices: Trump and his children are in a lot of trouble — more than we ever expected
Trump campaign lawyers mocked him for being broke in newly-revealed emails
Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews says besides Trump, Mark Meadows was the most disappointing person on January 6: 'He wouldn't speak up and say what we all knew'
Trump Received Payment In Gold Bars Wheeled To His Apartment, Among Revelations In New Book
Trump denied allegations that he showed ex-employees salacious photos of women he'd been involved with, telling Maggie Haberman it's 'not my style'
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump wanted large stakes in their father's media company even though they were barely involved, co-founder says: 'They were coming in and asking for a handout'
Billionaire Trump Ally Tom Barrack Wants to Prevent Prosecutors from Telling a Jury About Co-Defendant’s Alleged ‘Lies’ to FBI
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump ordered military to create "disaster" for Biden — in a sign he knew he lost
Donald Trump Sued For Fraud Because Keeping Two Sets Of Books Is Frowned Upon
Roger Stone Melts Down as Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Unfolds
More Cover Ups? Donald Trump Staffer Claims Former President Ordered Boxes To Be Moved From Mar-A-Lago Basement Prior To FBI Raid
