When my cat developed bladder stones, I learned just how expensive pet care can be. Pet health is worth every penny, but those pennies add up quickly. According to an analysis by the Forbes Advisor team, the average pet insurance claim for cats is $355. For dogs, regardless of breed, the average is $306. Households with several pets or animals suffering from chronic illness may see even larger bills after vet visits. We asked Dr. Preston Turano, DVM, veterinarian and AKC Pet Insurance spokesperson, how to save on pet care costs. Here’s what he had to say.
Most pet owners would do almost anything to keep their furry friends safe from harm or injury. Unfortunately, our pocketbooks often place limits on our best intentions. That's where pet insurance can lend a helping hand by covering at least a portion of your pet's medical bills if your dog or cat suffers an unfortunate injury or illness. As a result, you could save substantial money on veterinary care for your best friend.
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
While you shouldn’t anticipate the worst, you should plan for it so your pet can live a happy, thriving life and your finances won’t take a hit. A few things are true: Pets are loyal, adorable companions. They become our best friends. They are part of the family. And they can also be expensive. Considering you’ll be committed to your furry best friend for at least a decade, and they will bring so much joy to your life, you also need to prepare for the various costs that will keep them happy and healthy. In addition to the types of expenses you anticipate — food, shelter, toys, grooming — they may also ring up expensive boarding costs when you travel, or expensive vet visits when health concerns arise.
If you’re like me, you love dogs. I have one of my own, and while I can’t imagine life without him, there are times when it’s hard to get him out of the house. Sometimes, because of work or a busy schedule, we must leave our furry friends’ homes. But what if there was a way that your dog could go places with their owner? A personalized pet collar might be just what the doctor ordered! 4inbandana offer the most customizable dog collar for your pet. They also offer a wide variety of individualized choices for you to consider.
