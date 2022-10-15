ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Offbeat Slasher Movies Will Always Have Their Day; ‘Halloween Ends’’ Time Will Come (Commentary)

“Halloween Ends” just opened in theaters, while also being made available on Universal’s streaming platform Peacock, and the response has been divisive to say the least. The third chapter of the new trilogy (once again directed by David Gordon Green and starring Jamie Lee Curtis) made $41.3 million at the box office opening weekend, a good number for sure but lower than the studio and box office prognosticators were predicting. (Elsewhere, Universal is claiming it was a smash for Peacock.) Critically, the results were just as middling. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie pulled down a 41% critics score, with an audience score of 57%. But “Halloween Ends” took chances; it’s not perfect but it’s more interesting and idiosyncratic than most run-of-the-mill horror fare.
‘Black Adam’ Was Recut to Avoid an R Rating: ‘The Movie Was Just Really Violent’

Dwayne Johnson makes his big DC universe debut in “Black Adam” this week, but when the superhero pic was first submitted to the MPA, it earned an R rating. “We were battling with the [MPA] for a while, we were an R rating for several weeks, and it took a lot of work to get us under, to like make enough little tweaks to be able to get to that PG-13 bar,” producer Hiram Garcia told TheWrap in a recent interview.
Michelle Monaghan Joins Mark Wahlberg in Apple and Skydance Action-Comedy ‘The Family Plan’

Michelle Monaghan has signed on to co-star alongside Mark Wahlberg in Apple and Skydance’s new action-comedy film “The Family Plan.”. Wahlberg is set to produce through his Municipal Pictures banner, with Simon Cellan Jones directing from a script by David Coggeshall. The film follows a suburban father who goes on the run with his family when his past catches up to him.
‘Black Adam': Inside the Decade-Long Journey to Bring Dwayne Johnson’s DC Anti-Hero to the Big Screen

Dwayne Johnson finally makes his superhero debut in this week’s “Black Adam,” but the wildly in-demand actor and producer has been plotting this anti-hero role for over a decade, navigating the changing landscape of not just superhero movies in general, but the regime structure at Warner Bros. and DC to bring a gritty, nearly R-rated iteration of the character to the DC universe. The trajectory of the long-in-the-works film began with a combo Black Adam/Shazam movie, but the franchise’s future could find Johnson squaring off against the biggest DC heroes around.
