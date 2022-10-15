Read full article on original website
Offbeat Slasher Movies Will Always Have Their Day; ‘Halloween Ends’’ Time Will Come (Commentary)
“Halloween Ends” just opened in theaters, while also being made available on Universal’s streaming platform Peacock, and the response has been divisive to say the least. The third chapter of the new trilogy (once again directed by David Gordon Green and starring Jamie Lee Curtis) made $41.3 million at the box office opening weekend, a good number for sure but lower than the studio and box office prognosticators were predicting. (Elsewhere, Universal is claiming it was a smash for Peacock.) Critically, the results were just as middling. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie pulled down a 41% critics score, with an audience score of 57%. But “Halloween Ends” took chances; it’s not perfect but it’s more interesting and idiosyncratic than most run-of-the-mill horror fare.
‘Black Adam’ Review: Dwayne Johnson’s Anti-Hero Superhero Movie Is Anti-Entertaining
Despite its efforts to tweak the tropes, this is a muddled, overstuffed origin story
‘Black Adam’ Review Roundup: Critics Call Film ‘Unremarkable,’ ‘Super Messy’ and ‘Baffling’
"Theres simply no getting around the clunkiness of the dialogue, or the sense 'Black Adam' overestimates the characters appeal," one critic writes
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 5, Night 1: Charli D’Amelio Earns First 10s of the Season, Surprise Announcement Changes Competition
Tears flowed in the emotion-filled ballroom more than once
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 5, Night 2: Gabby Windey and Wayne Brady Earn First Perfect Scores of the Season as [Spoiler] Goes Home
And one couple survived the dance marathon to be crowned King and Queen of Prom Night
‘Black Adam’ Was Recut to Avoid an R Rating: ‘The Movie Was Just Really Violent’
Dwayne Johnson makes his big DC universe debut in “Black Adam” this week, but when the superhero pic was first submitted to the MPA, it earned an R rating. “We were battling with the [MPA] for a while, we were an R rating for several weeks, and it took a lot of work to get us under, to like make enough little tweaks to be able to get to that PG-13 bar,” producer Hiram Garcia told TheWrap in a recent interview.
‘Twister’ Sequel Gathers Strength With ‘The Revenant’ Writer Mark L. Smith
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are developing "Twisters" as a follow-up to the 1996 blockbuster
‘The School For Good and Evil’ Ending Explained by Director Paul Feig
The filmmaker tells TheWrap about those book changes and sequel possibilities
Martin Short, David Alan Grier and Shania Twain Round Out the Cast of ABC’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special
The three will portray Lumire, Cogsworth and Mrs. Potts in the 30th anniversary live-action-animated show
James Corden Booted From Famed NYC Restaurant Balthazar, Accused of Being ‘Tiny Cretin of a Man’
Owner Keith McNally called "The Late Late Show" host the "most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened"
‘Aquaman’ Actor Temuera Morrison to Reunite With Jason Momoa in Apple TV+ Historical Drama ‘Chief of War’
Temuera Morrison will star alongside Jason Momoa in the Apple Original limited series “Chief of War,” reuniting with his “Aquaman” co-star. The historical drama series — also written, created and executive produced by Momoa — will trace the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an Indigenous perspective.
Harrison Ford to Star as General ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross in ‘Captain America: New World Order’
Harrison Ford is set to star as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in “Captain America: New World Order” after being heavily rumored for weeks to be taking the role. Anthony Mackie, who recently took over Captain America’s shield in the Disney+ series in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is set to star in the fourth untitled “Captain America” movie.
‘Babylon’ Moved to Nationwide Christmas Release by Paramount
Damien Chazelle's Golden Age of Hollywood dramedy was previously set for a limited release on Christmas Day
‘Documentary Now!’ Season 4 Review: This Is Movie Nerd Paradise
Cate Blanchett, Alexander Skarsgard and Tom Jones appear in the new season of the IFC comedy series that hasn't missed a beat
The Party Report: Season of Giving Kicks Off With Starry Galas and the Return of TheGrill
Star-studded events benefiting the Children's Hospital, F*ck Cancer and more rang in October
Michelle Monaghan Joins Mark Wahlberg in Apple and Skydance Action-Comedy ‘The Family Plan’
Michelle Monaghan has signed on to co-star alongside Mark Wahlberg in Apple and Skydance’s new action-comedy film “The Family Plan.”. Wahlberg is set to produce through his Municipal Pictures banner, with Simon Cellan Jones directing from a script by David Coggeshall. The film follows a suburban father who goes on the run with his family when his past catches up to him.
‘Black Adam': Inside the Decade-Long Journey to Bring Dwayne Johnson’s DC Anti-Hero to the Big Screen
Dwayne Johnson finally makes his superhero debut in this week’s “Black Adam,” but the wildly in-demand actor and producer has been plotting this anti-hero role for over a decade, navigating the changing landscape of not just superhero movies in general, but the regime structure at Warner Bros. and DC to bring a gritty, nearly R-rated iteration of the character to the DC universe. The trajectory of the long-in-the-works film began with a combo Black Adam/Shazam movie, but the franchise’s future could find Johnson squaring off against the biggest DC heroes around.
Did Olivia Wilde Just Reveal Her ‘Special’ Salad Dressing Made for Harry Styles?
Nora Ephron's novel "Heartburn" is the source of the sauce at the center of the Wilde and Jason Sudeikis drama
‘The Rookie: Feds’ Crossover Episode Dives Deep Into a Serial Killer’s Psyche (Exclusive Video)
"To Die For" also features guest star Deniz Akdeniz ("The Flight Attendant")
‘The Watcher’ Dethrones ‘Dahmer’ in Netflix Top 10 as Ryan Murphy Goes Back-to-Back With True Crime Wins
The producer also saw success on the English Films list for "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," which saw its second week on the chart
