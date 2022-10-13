ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

4 deputies possibly exposed to fentanyl in Orange County

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 4 days ago


ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Four deputies were exposed to what is believed to be fentanyl, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:30 a.m., deputies were serving a search warrant at a home near the 1900 block of Corner Meadow Circle in East Orange County.

During the search, the sheriff’s office said that four of the deputies were exposed to what investigators believe to be fentanyl.

All four deputies were taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure and for decontamination and are reported to be doing well.

GatorHunter
4d ago

They should better informed and educated...and stop the stupidity of living in fear of what they don't understand!!!

