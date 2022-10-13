4 deputies possibly exposed to fentanyl in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Four deputies were exposed to what is believed to be fentanyl, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:30 a.m., deputies were serving a search warrant at a home near the 1900 block of Corner Meadow Circle in East Orange County.

During the search, the sheriff’s office said that four of the deputies were exposed to what investigators believe to be fentanyl.

All four deputies were taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure and for decontamination and are reported to be doing well.

