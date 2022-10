Ten teams from the BoCoPreps.com coverage area entered the softball regional tournaments over the weekend. Eight advanced to this weekend’s state tournament in Aurora. Erie, Frederick, Holy Family and Mead celebrated regional titles, winning straight games inside their four-team tournaments. Broomfield, Legacy, Lyons and Peak to Peak earned the second-qualifying spot out of their regions. All will be at a two-day tournament at Aurora Sports Park starting Friday.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO