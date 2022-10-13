JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 76-year-old man hauling potatoes was killed in a five-vehicle crash Monday morning north of Jerome. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 6:23 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and 750 N Road where a Honda Pilot trying to make a left-hand turn was rear-ended by a Honda CRV. The 76-year-old man from Jerome was driving a Peterbilt straight truck with potatoes struck the Honda CRV and ended up crossing the center line and struck a Kenworth semi-truck head-on. ISP said the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder was traveling too close and rear-ended the Kenworth. The driver of the Nissan, a 25-year-old woman from Dietrich, and the 56-year-old man from Jerome driving the Kenworth were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The crash blocked the highway for more than nine hours.

JEROME, ID ・ 16 HOURS AGO