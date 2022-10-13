Read full article on original website
Fatal Crash in Southern Idaho Blocks US-93 for Approximately 9 Hours
JEROME, ID - On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 6:23 a.m., the Idaho State Police responded to a fatal multi-vehicle crash on US93 near milepost 66, north of Jerome, ID. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 2011 Honda Pilot being driven by a 41-year-old...
Idaho Fish and Game Investigating Two Waste Cases
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game say two large game animals were left to waste in late September and earlier this month in east Idaho. Conservation officers are looking into two cases, one that happened around October 11 and one around September 30. Idaho Fish and Game got a tip of either a small elk or deer left to waste near Rockland in Power County. Conservation officers found skinned and quartered remains of the animal just west of Big Canyon Road without a head, making it impossible to identify. Leaving a game animal to waste is punishable of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, including the loss of hunting privileges.
One dead, two injured in five-vehicle wreck that shut down highway for nine hours
On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 6:23 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a multi-vehicle crash on US Highway 93 at milepost 66, north of Jerome. A 2011 Honda Pilot driven by a 41-year-old female from Hansen, Idaho, was traveling south on US93, attempting a left turn at the intersection of 750 N Rd. A 2010 Honda CRV driven by an 18-year-old male from Shoshone, Idaho, crashed into the rear...
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m., on Saturday on SH25 near mile marker 54, east of Rupert. The post Motorcyclist killed in crash appeared first on Local News 8.
This Out of the Way Idaho Diner Serves Mouthwatering Food
A neighbor relocated to Twin Falls. He came from Wyoming. Within a couple of weeks, he discovered Norm’s Café. After that, he rarely cooked and ate at home. He became a regular of the Gem State gem. I used to have a pastor who was a native of...
Jerome Man Killed in Multi-vehicle Crash on U.S. 93
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 76-year-old man hauling potatoes was killed in a five-vehicle crash Monday morning north of Jerome. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 6:23 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and 750 N Road where a Honda Pilot trying to make a left-hand turn was rear-ended by a Honda CRV. The 76-year-old man from Jerome was driving a Peterbilt straight truck with potatoes struck the Honda CRV and ended up crossing the center line and struck a Kenworth semi-truck head-on. ISP said the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder was traveling too close and rear-ended the Kenworth. The driver of the Nissan, a 25-year-old woman from Dietrich, and the 56-year-old man from Jerome driving the Kenworth were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The crash blocked the highway for more than nine hours.
The 10 Scariest Ways to Die in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Halloween is fast approaching, and with it comes scary movie season. Many of us enjoy Halloween movies for different reasons. Some like lighthearted movies such as Casper, Hocus Pocus, or Halloweentown, while others like horror, gore, and scarier ones, like Saw, Halloween, or Friday the 13th. While some of us enjoy the gore and death and how scary they would be to experience, it got me thinking, what would be the scariest ways to die in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley?
One person sent to hospital in rollover crash in Jerome County on Sunday
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A woman is in the hospital today with unknown injuries, after she was ejected from her vehicle in a rollover crash in Jerome County Sunday afternoon. The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Fire, and Jerome EMS responded to South 200 West near Bob Barton road around...
She was Bengal great's biggest fan...are there basketball courts in heaven?
When Lindsey (Reed) Ahumada was playing basketball at Idaho State from 2010-2014, she’d look around the gym before games and find that one familiar face she knew would be there. It was her Great Aunt Gene Newsome, in her 90s at the time, and pretty much guaranteed to be in the same spot in the floor seats of Reed Gym for every Bengal game. “…I was just sitting here remembering how happy she was,” Ahumada said of her great aunt. “Just coming to my games,...
Rupert Man Killed in Two-vehicle Crash
RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 60-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash just east of Rupert. The 60-year-old of Rupert had been headed east on State Highway 25, at just before 7 p.m. on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he tried to pass a Chevrolet sedan as it was making a left-hand turn off the highway and struck the driver's side, according to Idaho State Police. The 60-year-old was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. The 26-year-old driver of the car, also from Rupert, was not injured in the crash. The road was blocked for more than two-hours. The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, East End Fire Quick Response Unit and Idaho Transportation Department also responded to the crash.
Pocatello woman gets rider for stolen vehicle
POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to a felony for grand theft has been sent on a rider. Caresa AnnMarie Girse, 38, was sentenced to a rider with an underlying prison sentence of two to five years by District Judge Javier Gabiola, court records show. Girse was arrested...
Work Begins on New Twin Falls Fire Station 3
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Construction on a second new fire station in Twin Falls officially got under way Monday afternoon. Located just a few hundred feet south of the current Fire Station #3 will sit a brand new facility along Washington Avenue, next to the Swensen's Grocery Store. A group of city staff, including firefighters, city council members, and the public, broke ground for Station #3 on a bare dirt lot. In a little more than a year Twin Falls will have two new fire stations. Construction began on Station #2 on Cheney Drive earlier this summer.
Authorities looking for suspects after headless big game carcass found near Rockland
Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a possible deer or elk left to waste near Rockland in Power County. The skinned and quartered remains of either a large deer or possibly a small elk were found west of Big Canyon Road next to a group of trees. No head was present to aid in the identification of the animal. The report came to Idaho Fish and Game through the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline on Friday, Sept. 30. Based on the...
1 dead in 2-vehicle collision near Rupert
RUPERT – A Rupert man is dead after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle east of Rupert Saturday night. Idaho State Police reports the crash occurred at 6:55 p.m. on ID Highway 25 near mile marker 54. A 26-year-old man from Rupert, whose name was not released, was headed...
Motorcyclist dies in collision with car on local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m. on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, on State Highway 25 near mile marker 54 east of Rupert. A 26-year-old male from Rupert was travelling eastbound on SH25 in a Chevrolet sedan. A 60-year-old male from Rupert was directly behind the Chevrolet on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The Chevrolet slowed to a stop to initiate a left-hand turn....
Burley Man Killed in Saturday Rollover
DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A 54-year-old man died Saturday in a rollover on Interstate 86 east of Declo. According to Idaho State Police, the Burley man was driving a GMC Jimmy on I-86 west at around 7:24 p.m. when he went off the right shoulder, overcorrected, and rolled the SUV ending up in the median. ISP said the road was blocked for less than an hour. The crash remains under investigation.
‘A Friend of the Family’: Pocatello, Idaho Wasn’t As Small of a Town as They Want You to Think
Pocatello, Idaho, in the 1970s had a population of over 40,000 people, so why does it seem like a small town in 'A Friend of the Family?'
Help: This Missing Southern Idaho Teen was Last Seen on October 8th
A Magic Valley family is struggling as they search for their missing teenage son. The child has been missing since October 8th, 2022 and the family believes that he may still be in the Twin Falls area. Missing Magic Valley Teen Could Still Be In The Area. The young man...
Idaho 'Jane Doe' case from 2014 solved
TWIN FALLS — In a case that made headlines more than eight years ago, DNA evidence has revealed the body of a woman found in the Snake River below the Perrine Bridge to be that of a San Diego resident, police say. “Jane Doe” was identified last month as Cynthia Gunnerson (aka Sash Ergateage). The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Wednesday. ...
WATCH: Outraged Idaho Karen Stops Traffic; Tries Citizen’s Arrest
Road rage is a situation most drivers have experienced at least once. Some people just take it to ridiculous extremes, and "Karens" are notorious for taking EVERYTHING to extremes. I've had a few run-ins with angry motorists, but nothing that ever resulted in damage to vehicles or fisticuffs. I remember...
