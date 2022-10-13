Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a homeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
The Steve Wilks Era starts off on the wrong footEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
The Charlotte, NC Hunger WalkTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
This Charlotte mom's Instagram page for her dogs has gone viral
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tucked away in her garage-turned-photography studio, Megan Futterer is waving around dog treats and snapping photos of her doodles. Futterer's photos, which showcase her two dogs dressed up in a wide variety of costumes, get posted to their Instagram account our_doodle_boone where they quickly garner likes.
Teen with Charlotte-area ties on NBC's 'The Voice'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ava Lynn Thurreson landed a spot on NBC's “The Voice” after her rendition of Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” got two judges to turn for her. The 18-year-old now lives in California, but spent some of her childhood in North Carolina, attending Weddington Elementary and Weddington Middle School.
ICGH Treatment Centers help those struggling with addiction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. ICGH Treatment Centers offer community behavioral health services with a special focus on addiction treatment. Their 5 centers are located in Gastonia, Statesville, Hickory, Lincolnton, and Shelby – but they also serve...
Enjoy Halloween without breaking the bank
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it comes to Halloween you don’t have to break the bank to have fun. Here with tips on how you can save on Halloween and still have a spooky great time is, Jenny Martin from Southern Savers. “Halloween is the second most expensive holiday behind christmas “ says Martin There are plenty of shortcuts and tips to keep more money in your wallet while still having a good time. Here they are:
Hunger walk | Charlotte residents come together to end hunger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Sunday, hundreds of people came together on a mission to end hunger and increase resources for disaster relief. It’s all part of the 44th annual Charlotte CROP Hunger Walk. Access to healthy food and clean water is a luxury some might take for granted....
Kim Kardashian Advocated For Alice Johnson
From October 19th – 20th The National Summit on Mass Incarceration is providing strategic training and resources for persons impacted by incarceration. You might know the keynote speaker Alice Marie Johnson who received attention from Kim Kardashian West advocating for Johnson’s release. The 2022 National Summit on Mass Incarceration will provide strategic training and resource development for persons impacted by incarceration. Alice Marie Johnson is the CEO of Taking Action for Good, Alice puts human faces to problems in our justice system and provides a powerful voice for those who are unable to speak for themselves. She advocates for clemency and pardons for deserving individuals, policy changes that focus on redemption and rehabilitation instead of punishment. Also reforms that provide hope and opportunity instead of prison time. Her story is chronicled in her memoir, After Life: My Journey from Incarceration to Freedom.
Thousands to gather this weekend in Charlotte to end Alzheimer's
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands will gather in Charlotte on Saturday, Oct. 22 to walk to end Alzheimer's. The event, which is presented by Sharon Towers and The Home T, calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. The funds raised support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Charlotte mom upset at charges in juvenile system: 'Your families deserve to be safeguarded'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been months since 18-year-old Kashawn Johnson was found shot and killed in north Charlotte. Since then, his mother, Tianna Nelson, has been fighting hard to make sure justice is served and the teenage suspect is held fully accountable without a chance to hurt someone else.
Ted Budd on Raleigh mass shooting: 'It's just tragic'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ted Budd, who's running for North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat, sat down with WCNC Charlotte Anchor Ben Thompson for an episode of Flashpoint. In light of the recent mass shooting in Raleigh, where a 15-year-old boy killed five people and injured two more, Thompson wanted to speak with Budd about what a common sense approach to stopping gun violence could be.
Union County residents fighting against a potential wastewater treatment
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County residents are fighting against a potential wastewater treatment plant in Indian Trail. The Union County board of commissioners said the current wastewater plant will age out very soon, and they wanted to have an open and transparent discussion with the community. For the...
Carowinds will now be open year-round
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds fans can now visit the amusement park year-round as the park will no longer go into hibernation after the holidays. According to officials, the scheduling change introduces additional weekends to the calendar in January, February, and early March, with regular park operation continuing throughout the rest of the year.
Gaston County teachers rally over payroll system issues
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County teachers held a rally outside of Monday's board of education meeting over a payroll system that they say still hasn't fixed issues from January. Numerous teachers and other school staff members received incorrect pay or weren't paid at all due to a new...
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a home
Many people watch stories where people live in a motel or hotel instead of getting an apartment instead of a traditional home. However, these stories are somewhat true in that there are people who live in a motel in the southern portion of Charlotte, NC. In South Tryon Street, there is - or was - a motel called the EconoLodge. However, it was closed & locked on Friday, October 14th with a sign on the locked front office that simply read 'closed for renovation'. This led to many people walking about wondering what to do next, such as a woman named Loretta that was interviewed by WFAE 90.7 (a local source of news for the Charlotte area).
Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
Trial date set for Madison Cawthorn gun case
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn's trial date was set for Jan. 13 in connection with his arrest for having a loaded gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April. Cawthorn was cited for having a loaded gun in his bag while going through security. The Republican...
1 hurt in west Charlotte shooting: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was seriously hurt in a shooting in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, Medic said. Medic was called to a reported shooting on Seymour Drive, between Old Steel Creek Road and Morris Field Drive around 9:30 a.m. The victim was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Medic said.
Protest held by group pushing to change South Point HS Red Raider mascot
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Native American leaders and other advocates staged a rally outside Monday's Gaston County Board of Education meeting in an effort to change the Red Raider nickname at South Point High School. The group, known as the Retire the Red Raider coalition, has been pushing Gaston...
Catawba County hunger walk will help those locally who suffer from hunger
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Inc. is hosting a hunger walk Sunday to raise awareness and much-needed funding for the community. Officials said its common purpose in hosting the event is to help those locally who suffer from hunger. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Shooting in north Charlotte leaves 1 injured
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in north Charlotte Sunday night seriously injured one person. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, its University City division responded to the Cheshire Chase Apartments on Connery Court at 7:40 p.m. The apartment complex is located north of W.T. Harris Boulevard and east of West Sugar Creek Road.
Some Charlotte residents oppose plans for a large manufacturing plant to move in next door
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday night, Charlotte City Council took up a slew of zoning petitions, requesting to develop areas across the Queen City. Ten people signed up ahead of the meeting to speak both for and against one petition that looks to develop about 147 acres near the Whitewater Center. The plans say the petitioners would like to build warehouses and office space for a large industrial facility off Rhyne Road.
