Charlotte, NC

WCNC

This Charlotte mom's Instagram page for her dogs has gone viral

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tucked away in her garage-turned-photography studio, Megan Futterer is waving around dog treats and snapping photos of her doodles. Futterer's photos, which showcase her two dogs dressed up in a wide variety of costumes, get posted to their Instagram account our_doodle_boone where they quickly garner likes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Teen with Charlotte-area ties on NBC's 'The Voice'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ava Lynn Thurreson landed a spot on NBC's “The Voice” after her rendition of Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” got two judges to turn for her. The 18-year-old now lives in California, but spent some of her childhood in North Carolina, attending Weddington Elementary and Weddington Middle School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

ICGH Treatment Centers help those struggling with addiction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. ICGH Treatment Centers offer community behavioral health services with a special focus on addiction treatment. Their 5 centers are located in Gastonia, Statesville, Hickory, Lincolnton, and Shelby – but they also serve...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Enjoy Halloween without breaking the bank

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it comes to Halloween you don’t have to break the bank to have fun. Here with tips on how you can save on Halloween and still have a spooky great time is, Jenny Martin from Southern Savers. “Halloween is the second most expensive holiday behind christmas “ says Martin There are plenty of shortcuts and tips to keep more money in your wallet while still having a good time. Here they are:
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Kim Kardashian Advocated For Alice Johnson

From October 19th – 20th The National Summit on Mass Incarceration is providing strategic training and resources for persons impacted by incarceration. You might know the keynote speaker Alice Marie Johnson who received attention from Kim Kardashian West advocating for Johnson’s release. The 2022 National Summit on Mass Incarceration will provide strategic training and resource development for persons impacted by incarceration. Alice Marie Johnson is the CEO of Taking Action for Good, Alice puts human faces to problems in our justice system and provides a powerful voice for those who are unable to speak for themselves. She advocates for clemency and pardons for deserving individuals, policy changes that focus on redemption and rehabilitation instead of punishment. Also reforms that provide hope and opportunity instead of prison time. Her story is chronicled in her memoir, After Life: My Journey from Incarceration to Freedom.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Thousands to gather this weekend in Charlotte to end Alzheimer's

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands will gather in Charlotte on Saturday, Oct. 22 to walk to end Alzheimer's. The event, which is presented by Sharon Towers and The Home T, calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. The funds raised support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Ted Budd on Raleigh mass shooting: 'It's just tragic'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ted Budd, who's running for North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat, sat down with WCNC Charlotte Anchor Ben Thompson for an episode of Flashpoint. In light of the recent mass shooting in Raleigh, where a 15-year-old boy killed five people and injured two more, Thompson wanted to speak with Budd about what a common sense approach to stopping gun violence could be.
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

Carowinds will now be open year-round

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds fans can now visit the amusement park year-round as the park will no longer go into hibernation after the holidays. According to officials, the scheduling change introduces additional weekends to the calendar in January, February, and early March, with regular park operation continuing throughout the rest of the year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gaston County teachers rally over payroll system issues

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County teachers held a rally outside of Monday's board of education meeting over a payroll system that they say still hasn't fixed issues from January. Numerous teachers and other school staff members received incorrect pay or weren't paid at all due to a new...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Tyler Mc.

Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a home

Many people watch stories where people live in a motel or hotel instead of getting an apartment instead of a traditional home. However, these stories are somewhat true in that there are people who live in a motel in the southern portion of Charlotte, NC. In South Tryon Street, there is - or was - a motel called the EconoLodge. However, it was closed & locked on Friday, October 14th with a sign on the locked front office that simply read 'closed for renovation'. This led to many people walking about wondering what to do next, such as a woman named Loretta that was interviewed by WFAE 90.7 (a local source of news for the Charlotte area).
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

Trial date set for Madison Cawthorn gun case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn's trial date was set for Jan. 13 in connection with his arrest for having a loaded gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April. Cawthorn was cited for having a loaded gun in his bag while going through security. The Republican...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 hurt in west Charlotte shooting: Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was seriously hurt in a shooting in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, Medic said. Medic was called to a reported shooting on Seymour Drive, between Old Steel Creek Road and Morris Field Drive around 9:30 a.m. The victim was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Medic said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Shooting in north Charlotte leaves 1 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in north Charlotte Sunday night seriously injured one person. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, its University City division responded to the Cheshire Chase Apartments on Connery Court at 7:40 p.m. The apartment complex is located north of W.T. Harris Boulevard and east of West Sugar Creek Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Some Charlotte residents oppose plans for a large manufacturing plant to move in next door

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday night, Charlotte City Council took up a slew of zoning petitions, requesting to develop areas across the Queen City. Ten people signed up ahead of the meeting to speak both for and against one petition that looks to develop about 147 acres near the Whitewater Center. The plans say the petitioners would like to build warehouses and office space for a large industrial facility off Rhyne Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC

