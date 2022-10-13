Field of Screams offers indoor, outdoor terror for spooky season

OLNEY, Md. (DC News Now) — A haunted attraction in Maryland has been named the number one haunted attraction in the country, after decades of setting the bar for scares.

Field of Screams opens the first weekend of October each year and runs through Halloween. People who purchase a ticket get the chance to go through the haunted Slaughter Factory, followed by a one mile trek through the Super Screams Haunted Trail.

The attraction has been dubbed the best for haunts multiple times. Most recently, USA Today’s reader’s choice gave Field of Screams the title. Michael Lado, Creative Director for Steelhead Events and Production, said, “It’s really humbling and it’s a huge deal. We’re so grateful for it and we’re really excited for new faces to come out.”

Inside of the Super Screams Haunted Trail, there are 27 areas that keep the horror going, filled with 60-75 actors who bring the fright. “They’re going to make sure that, I can’t touch you, but you’re going to wish you weren’t even here,” Lado said. The trail is so scary that sometimes people can not make it through to the end. “It happens. It’s a haunted attraction; it’s what you’re paying for and sometimes it’s just too much. There’s nothing wrong with that.”

Along with believable acting, lights and sound effects, the makeup team brings monsters of all kinds to life. Christian Cedillos is the head makeup artist for the haunt. He explained the process behind making consistent, horrifying looks with airbrush makeup. “It’s pretty much the same for every make up. Foundation in “The Walking Dead” or we have “Corpse.” For clowns we have white.”

Eight makeup artists get all the actors in their makeup and costumes in two hours. Prior to using airbrush makeup, it took longer, and did not look as consistent from night to night. Cedillos explained, “Before, we were strictly face painting. It looked alright, but it took forever and you never got the same looks over and over.” For some looks, artists also add fake blood.

There are also fire pits at Field of Screams for people to relax and hang out after and between scares, with concessions offered for people who have worked up an appetite.

To order tickets, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.