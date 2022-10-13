Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ is still “slated for 2023” says Insomniac
Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is still slated to release in 2023 and is making “good progress,” according to the developer. The news comes from the official Insomniac Games Twitter account, which responded to a fan that was worried about the game being delayed. In response,...
NME
Mike Schank, star of documentary ‘American Movie’, dies aged 56
Mike Schank, who was well-known for his appearance in the cult 1999 documentary American Movie, has passed away aged 56. The musician’s death was confirmed last week, with a number of tributes coming in since the news emerged. Schank’s friend Jackie Bogenberger announced his passing in a Facebook post,...
NME
‘Cyberpunk 2077’: Sasha Grey set to voice character in Phantom Liberty DLC
Sasha Grey has confirmed that she will be voicing a character in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 DLC. The Phantom Liberty expansion was announced early last month, and will act as a spy-thriller set in a new district in Night City. Grey – whose real name is Marina Ann Hantz and...
19 Creepy Marvel Characters Deserving Of A Halloween Special
These freaky fan favorites deserve a scary showcase of their own in the MCU.
NME
KARA announce November release date for 15th anniversary album ‘Move Again’
Second-generation K-pop girl group KARA will be reuniting to release a new album titled ‘Move Again’ next month. On October 18 at Midnight KST, the members of KARA released the first poster for their upcoming return with their 15th-anniversary album ‘Move Again’. Featuring the five members’ silhouettes, the new image also confirms its November 29 release date.
NME
Overwatch 2 — do you need a PS Plus subscription to play?
Overwatch 2 is finally here, updating and adding to the original hero-shooter experience that lit the world on fire all those years ago. Every Hero has been tweaked to offer a brand new gameplay experience, and the changes made to the core experience seem to have been a hit with existing fans so far.
NME
‘Gotham Knights’ system requirements confirmed for PC launch
The minimum PC system requirements for Gotham Knights have been confirmed by developer Warner Bros. Games, however the recommended settings are yet to be announced. In a tweet posted last Wednesday (October 12), Warner Bros. Games shared the minimum requirements needed to run Gotham Knights on PC, which the developer says will allow players to run the game at “60 FPS at 1080p [on] lowest settings.”
NME
Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s ‘Mr. Midnight’ adaptation
Netflix has released the first trailer for its live-action adaptation of the popular Southeast Asian fictional horror book series Mr. Midnight. The streaming platform shared the trailer on October 14, giving viewers a glimpse into a distinctly Southeast Asian flavour of horror, featuring indigenous spooks like dukuns and toyols among a variety of supernatural creatures that will arrive on Netflix just ahead of Halloween when the series premieres on October 24.
NME
Arctic Monkeys – ‘The Car’ review: a swashbuckling, strings-fuelled epic
Atop a Los Angeles rooftop car park sits a lone white Toyota Corolla. There’s no knowing how – or when – the saloon got there, what’s lurking in the trunk or the glove compartment, or whether it’s responsible for the screeching tyre marks nearby. Decoding the artwork for ‘The Car’, Arctic Monkeys’ seventh album, feels akin to attempting to get under the hood of the band themselves; it’s mysterious, unusual and, crucially, all part of the fun.
NME
‘Apex Legends’ introduces first transgender Legend Catalyst
In a new Stories from the Outlands video, a new Legend is introduced to Apex Legends in the form of Catalyst, who confirms herself that she is transgender in the clip. With only a short while until season 14 ends on November 8, Apex Legends has begun teasing upcoming new additions to the game. By crafting a golden ticket in-game, players will get access to the “A New Home” teaser tomorrow (October 18). Respawn hasn’t given any information away as to what’s in this teaser, but has today released a new Stories from the Outlands video on its Apex Legends Twitter account.
NME
Watch NCT 127’s track-by-track guide to their album ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’
To mark the release of their fourth Korean studio album ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’, NCT 127 have talked NME through every song on the record, sharing their reflections and inspirations – watch the video above. Coming a year after their previous album ‘Sticker’, ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’...
NME
Blaster Silonga is “starting a new game” with his sumptuous solo debut, ‘My Kosmik Island Disk’
“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always associated certain looks with certain sounds,” Blaster Silonga tells NME. “The same is true of the reverse,” he adds, “I have this innate film-scoring instinct. I’d imagine music playing during specific scenarios.”. That is as good...
NME
Obsidian founder says the studio wants to make another ‘Fallout’ game
Obisidian founder Feargus Urquhart has shared that the studio would make another Fallout game if given the opportunity, and says he would be “surprised” if the game does not come up as a potential future project for the studio. Speaking to Dualshockers, Urquhart shared that Obisidian – the...
NME
The Angels documentary ‘Kickin’ Down The Door’ set for cinema release in December
Kickin’ Down The Door – a feature documentary based on the storied career of The Angels – has been set for a theatrical release at the start of December. It’ll hit cinemas around the country on Thursday December 1, following its formal premiere at the Adelaide Film Festival tomorrow (October 19). It’ll also screen at the inaugural LongPlay Music Film Festival in Ballarat, with a special showing being held – alongside an acoustic performance by founding guitarists Rick and John Brewster – on Monday November 21.
NME
Lauv teams up with (G)I-DLE’s Minnie for performance of ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’
Lauv and (G)I-DLE vocalist Minnie recently teamed up to perform the American singer-songwriter’s single ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’. On the October 15 episode of South Korean music show Music Universe K-909, the two singers united for a live performance of ‘All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)’, from Lauv’s August 2022 album ‘All 4 Nothing’. Lauv and Minnie performed a stripped-down acoustic version of the track atop a stage decorated with flowers, with the former playing the guitar.
NME
‘Bayonetta’ voice actress calls for boycott of third game due to “insulting” fee offer
Hellena Taylor, the original voice actress of Bayonetta, has released a series of videos on Twitter encouraging fans to boycott the next game as she feels the fee she was offered for Bayonetta 3 was an “insult”. In the videos posted to Taylor’s Twitter account, she claims that...
NME
‘Pinocchio’ review: Guillermo del Toro’s wartime remake farts in the face of fascists
When you wish upon a star, nothing happens. Guillermo del Toro first dreamt of making his own animated version of Pinocchio in 2008, with a dozen stalled attempts keeping the film stuck in production hell for nearly 15 years. Now finally arriving (thanks to Netflix), the film stands as something much more than a passion project – a grand grown-up fairy tale that says less about magic and more about acceptance; about making the most of what we have while it lasts.
NME
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ review: another magical and multi-layered whodunnit
“This shit doesn’t happen in Cluedo,” says one of Glass Onion’s key players, ticking off suspects, motives and locations on a grid that looks exactly like the one you get in the board game. “That’s because it’s a terrible game”, drawls super-sleuth Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). If you want a better way to spend Christmas afternoon with the family then how about Rian Johnson’s immaculate whodunnit – a slick celebrity selection box full of secrets that’ll be even more fun watched a second and third time.
NME
Dwayne Johnson spoils ‘Black Adam’ post-credits scene
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed details of the post-credits scene in upcoming DC film Black Adam, a week before its official release. Spoilers ahead. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (House Of Wax), Black Adam stars Johnson as the titular DC villain, alongside Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi and Pierce Brosnan. As...
Comments / 0