In a new Stories from the Outlands video, a new Legend is introduced to Apex Legends in the form of Catalyst, who confirms herself that she is transgender in the clip. With only a short while until season 14 ends on November 8, Apex Legends has begun teasing upcoming new additions to the game. By crafting a golden ticket in-game, players will get access to the “A New Home” teaser tomorrow (October 18). Respawn hasn’t given any information away as to what’s in this teaser, but has today released a new Stories from the Outlands video on its Apex Legends Twitter account.

23 HOURS AGO