Lady Rebels Cruise Into 13th-District Volleyball Final (w/PHOTOS)
The Todd County Central volleyball team reached the 4th-Region tournament for the fourth straight season and will play Logan County in the 13th-District title match after easing past Franklin-Simpson 3-0 on Monday at Russellville High School. The Lady Rebels beat Franklin-Simpson for the third time this season without dropping a...
Cole Glover’s 5th Place Finish Leads UHA at King & Queen of the West
University Heights Academy’s Cole Glover picked up another Top 5 finish in leading the Blazers Saturday at the King & Queen of the West Cross Country meet at Christian County High School. UHA finished fifth in the boys’ team competition at the event. The Blazers totaled 96 points...
Trigg’s Austin Cavanaugh Wins Eagle Classic
For Austin Cavanaugh, it was a pretty good tuneup for the regional cross-country meet, which is now less than a week away. Cavanaugh won the Eagle Classic Saturday at Graves County. Cavanaugh finished with a time of 16:10.45. Guervenson Binfield-Smith, of Murray, was in second place, more than 45 seconds...
Crain’s Top 10 Finish Leads Trigg Runners at Graves County
A top-ten finish led the way for a trio of Trigg County runners over the weekend at the Eagle Classic at Graves County. Fatu Crain, who has seen a solid fall season, finished 7th in the girls’ race at the event. Crain finished her run with a time of...
Lady Rebels Looking to Earn 4th Straight Regional Berth
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels will be looking to earn their 4th straight trip to the 4th Region volleyball tournament as the 13th District tournament gets underway Monday night. The tournament is being played at Russellville High School. The 5:30pm match Monday night will find top-seeded Logan County taking...
Trigg County Athletic Hall of Fame – Blaine Alexander
Blaine Alexander played soccer at Trigg County High School from 2009-12, leading the program to three 5th-District titles, two undefeated regular seasons, and two 2nd Region runner-up finishes. On Saturday, he joined John Ladd, Jimmy Mathis, Margaret Hendrix, and the 1986 boys’ state champion cross country team in the 11th...
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Trigg County’s Sarah Sink
Sarah Sink excels at competition in both athletics and academics as she makes a run through her senior year at Trigg County High School. Sarah just concluded a season in soccer that saw her named to the all-district team and was part of Trigg’s 16-win season that saw them advance to the region championship game for the first time in school history.
Caldwell Drops Regular-Season Finale to Todd
Caldwell County’s girls will try to reverse a late-season slump when they host the 7th District volleyball tournament starting Monday night. The Lady Tigers finished the regular season on Saturday by dropping a straight-set decision to Todd County Central 25-17, 25-8, 25-21 at the CAB gym in Princeton. Caldwell,...
Lady Rebels Finish Regular Season With 2 More Wins
Todd County Central picked up two more wins on Saturday and will carry a 23-10 record into the 13th District volleyball tournament on Monday. The Lady Rebels needed four sets to turn back Graves County before sweeping three sets from Caldwell County in action in Princeton. Against the 1st Region...
