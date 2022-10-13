Read full article on original website
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Grand Opening of Ashlynn DistilleryJessica CacaceMorrisville, PA
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
PhillyBite
A Sandwich Quest to Cleavers Cheesesteaks
- Cleavers Cheesesteaks is the perfect place for a cheesesteak sandwich and creative side dishes. The Counter-service shop also offers shakes and bottled beer. The ambiance is casual and hip, and it's a great place to people-watch while you enjoy your sandwich. A Sandwich Quest to Cleavers Cheesesteaks in Center...
Halloween in Philadelphia, new restaurants to try, 'A Different World' reunion | FYI Philly
We visit Halloween hangouts, new dining standouts and the cast of "A Different World" reunites. Plus, art with Puerto Rican flare.
Phillymag.com
At Asad’s, Stunning Hot Chicken Is Always Worth the Wait
The new Northeast Philly spot with a quintessentially Philadelphian line and the city’s best hot chicken. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. At Asad’s Hot Chicken, everyone waits. There’s gonna be a line every time you go. Probably a...
Sugar Factory sets opening date for new N.J. location
Sugar Factory American Brasserie will soon open its second location in New Jersey. The well-known restaurant is opening in Cherry Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 19. It will be located at 923 Haddonfield Rd. in Towne Place at Garden State Park. Sugar Factory originally announced plans in July to open the...
Some Say Best Philly Italian Food Is Really In Collingswood, NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
PhillyBite
Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey
A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
PhillyBite
Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?
- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
Too much crime: Chain closes shops in Center City Philadelphia
Philadelphia’s most iconic convenience store chain, Wawa, is closing two more stores in the city that it calls home. The stores, which are located at 12th and Market and 19th and Market in Center City will be permanently closing this fall, the company announced on Thursday. In recent years,...
morethanthecurve.com
Satirical political ads on electronic billboard in West Conshohocken drawing attention on Twitter
The electronic billboard near the Conshohohocken exit on the Schuylkill Express has been running some satirical political advertisements that have been tweeted about in recent weeks. One ad on the billboard stated “Don’t let the radical right put violent criminals in jail. Support progressives.”. The organization behind the...
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia
Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties for Sept. 5-11, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Following entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Come Celebrate the Greatness of NJ at the ‘Made in Jersey” Festival Oct. 22!
If you're proud to be a New Jerseyan, then come check out this event to celebrate Garden State pride!. The Inaugural 'Made in Jersey' Festival is happening on Saturday, Oct 22, at the Wiggins Waterfront Park and Marina in Camden from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Come enjoy festivities and...
Philly drivers have it the worst compared to other cities
Philadelphia has a dubious distinction when it comes to commuting. The city placed last in a survey of 100 major cities. A new report posted by wallethub.com found Philly is among the worst cities when it comes to unpleasant driving conditions. The website’s Jill Gonzalez says Philadelphia has a lot of bad things going for it when it comes to driving.
Humpback whale surprises Bucks County father and son fishing at Jersey Shore
When Zach Piller pulled out his phone to take a video of his dad's catch, the whale breached and knocked against their boat.
Phillymag.com
New Affordable Apartments Arrive in Overbrook Park
Developer Odin Properties turned an apartment building gutted in a fire four years ago into attractive apartments within reach of the average Joe and Jane. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. What you won’t find at the new Overbrook...
Priest carjacked in Philadelphia while removing wheelchair from car
A priest from the area is the latest Philadelphia carjacking victim. The carjacking happened Sunday night in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, near the border of Port Richmond. Officials said police in New Jersey have found the car.
CBS News
Priest and passenger carjacked in Kensington, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a priest was carjacked in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on Sunday night. The incident happened on the 2100 block East Somerset Street around 8:45 p.m. Authorities say four men approached the priest while he was unloading a wheelchair from the trunk of his blue 2013...
billypenn.com
After decades of ‘quiet fleecing,’ Philadelphia could lead a workers’ revolution
Workers in the U.S. are facing two potential futures. In one direction, there’s movement toward better working conditions and finally seeing wages catch up to the cost of living. In the other, inflation continues to outpace income — even if people recently fought for higher pay and won.
Wawa to close 2 Center City Philadelphia locations due to continued safety concerns
Wawa is closing two Center City Philadelphia stores because of "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement from the company.
