Haddonfield, NJ

PhillyBite

A Sandwich Quest to Cleavers Cheesesteaks

- Cleavers Cheesesteaks is the perfect place for a cheesesteak sandwich and creative side dishes. The Counter-service shop also offers shakes and bottled beer. The ambiance is casual and hip, and it's a great place to people-watch while you enjoy your sandwich. A Sandwich Quest to Cleavers Cheesesteaks in Center...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

At Asad’s, Stunning Hot Chicken Is Always Worth the Wait

The new Northeast Philly spot with a quintessentially Philadelphian line and the city’s best hot chicken. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. At Asad’s Hot Chicken, everyone waits. There’s gonna be a line every time you go. Probably a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Sugar Factory sets opening date for new N.J. location

Sugar Factory American Brasserie will soon open its second location in New Jersey. The well-known restaurant is opening in Cherry Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 19. It will be located at 923 Haddonfield Rd. in Towne Place at Garden State Park. Sugar Factory originally announced plans in July to open the...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
PhillyBite

Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey

A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
PhillyBite

Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?

- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia

Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly drivers have it the worst compared to other cities

Philadelphia has a dubious distinction when it comes to commuting. The city placed last in a survey of 100 major cities. A new report posted by wallethub.com found Philly is among the worst cities when it comes to unpleasant driving conditions. The website’s Jill Gonzalez says Philadelphia has a lot of bad things going for it when it comes to driving.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

New Affordable Apartments Arrive in Overbrook Park

Developer Odin Properties turned an apartment building gutted in a fire four years ago into attractive apartments within reach of the average Joe and Jane. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. What you won’t find at the new Overbrook...
HOME, PA
CBS News

Priest and passenger carjacked in Kensington, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a priest was carjacked in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on Sunday night. The incident happened on the 2100 block East Somerset Street around 8:45 p.m. Authorities say four men approached the priest while he was unloading a wheelchair from the trunk of his blue 2013...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
