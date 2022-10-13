Read full article on original website
Trick or Treat From the Comfort of Your Car Seat!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
Westborough library project fails 2/3 vote
WESTBOROUGH – The latest chapter on the library renovation project has closed – for now. Article 15, which would have appropriated $36,698,556 to fund the project, failed to gain the 2/3 vote necessary to pass. The vote was 327 to approve the article, 171 against. According to Town...
Panther Trail officially opens in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – It’s a marathon that has no Heartbreak Hill, but plenty of chances to check out the city’s open spaces. The Panther Trail, a series of interconnected trails that measure a total of 26.2 miles, officially opened with a snip of a grapevine “ribbon” on Oct. 14 at Lake Williams.
Westborough Town Meeting: Articles 8-14
Shelby Marshall of the Select Board presented Article 8, $21,838 to fund union contracts for the Police Department. Article 8 passes, 362-97. Select Board member Patrick Welch presented Article 9, $8,781 to pay a shortfall in its FY2023 assessment for Assabet Valley Regional Vocational School. Article 9 passes, 417-41. Marshall...
Anita M. Rizzo, 92, formerly of Marlborough
– Anita Marilyn (Willens) Rizzo, 92, formerly of Milford and Marlborough, MA passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Manor in Framingham. She was the wife of the late Michael J. Rizzo who died in 2013. She was born and raised in Boston, the daughter of...
Jerome E. Goedecke, 83, of Hudson
Hudson – Jerome ‘Jerry’ E. Goedecke, 83, of Hudson, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday July 7, 2022. Born in Chestertown, MD he was the son of the late Arthur and Rosa (Giesenhof) Goedecke. He was the beloved husband of 58 [He would say 116] years to Nancy E. (Lundstrom) Goedecke of Hudson.
Schools ask more for out-of-district costs
Residents at Westborough’s Special Town Meeting have approved two articles asking for nearly $930,000 to pay for special education out-of-district costs. In the past year, Westborough Public Schools placed 11 students out-of-district. “It’s an anomaly,” said Westborough Public Schools Superintendent Amber Bock. At Town Meeting, Bock presented...
Fales school honors celebrated Westborough teacher
WESTBOROUGH – The first Annie E. Fales Elementary School opened on Eli Whitney Street on Dec. 2, 1963. Closed in Oct. 2021, a newly constructed, environmentally progressive Fales School reopened on Nov. 15, 2021 with 381 students from kindergarten through third grade. Both schools honored Annie Fales, a celebrated...
An authentic Hudson wedding for residents
HUDSON – Hudson residents Melanie Davoli and her fiancé Andrew Boisvert wanted an “authentic Hudson wedding,” and with the help of many Hudson vendors, family and friends, their wish came true. Melanie and Andrew were married Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Hudson home of her brother...
PHOTOS: Owl spotted in Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH – Photographer Darren Rosenberg captured these photos of a Barred Owl hanging out in Northborough earlier this month. Do you have photos you want to see published in the Community Advocate? Email them at [email protected]
Michaelina F. Aylward, 82, of Westorough
– Michaelina F. “Mickie” Aylward passed away peacefully at home on October 14, 2022 at the age of 82. She was born to John W. and Patricia M. (Reynolds) Casey. After graduating St. Anne Academy, Mickie attended Worcester Art Museum School of Art and received her degree from Clark University.
Hudson Recreation’s 24th fall fest adds a movie night
HUDSON – Over the past two and half decades, Hudson Recreation has altered its fall festival’s name, location and event finale. A common factor throughout its 24 years is that the five-hour event is always filled with family-friendly fun. This year’s Rec Fest, which is formerly known as...
Ann M. Darling, 91, of Northborough
– Ann M. Darling of Northborough passed away peacefully on October 13, 2022, at the age of 91. Ann, who will be dearly missed by her family and friends, was fun-loving, mischievous, kind hearted, and generous. Ann was born and raised in Roslindale with her sister and best friend, the...
