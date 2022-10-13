Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Applications, Future Directions of BTK Inhibitors in Blood Cancers and Autoimmune Disorders
A recent review summarized the current landscape of Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors in both hematological cancers and inflammatory disorders. Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors are relatively new drugs that have been successful in the treatment of various B-cell malignancies, and BTK is a promising target in inflammatory diseases. A review published in the Journal of Hematology & Oncology summarized the current landscape of BTK inhibitors (BTKis) in both hematological cancers and inflammatory disorders.
targetedonc.com
Regorafenib Then Nivolumab Sequence Is Tolerable After First-Line HCC Treatment
Data presented during the 2022 International Liver Cancer Association Conference showed that less than one-third of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma who received regorafenib followed by nivolumab experienced grade 3 or 4 treatment-related adverse events. The sequence of regorafenib (Stivarga) followed by nivolumab (Opdivo) was found to be safe for patients...
ajmc.com
Topline Results of Phase 3 Trial Show Zanubrutinib Achieves Superior PFS Results Over Ibrutinib in CLL
Results will be presented at an upcoming medical conference. BeiGene has announced positive topline final progression-free survival (PFS) results from the phase 3 ALPINE trial, which compared zanubrutinib with ibrutinib in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Wednesday’s announcement from the company stated the results were assessed by an independent...
cancernetwork.com
ESMO Round-Up: Ritu Salani, MD, Shares Key Insights Ranging From PARP Inhibitors to Immunotherapy in the Advanced Gynecologic Cancer Space
Ritu Salani, MD, highlights key data from the 2022 ESMO Congress, including those surrounding PARP inhibitor maintenance in advanced ovarian cancer and the latest developments in immunotherapeutics for endometrial and cervical cancer. At the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, a plethora of clinical data read out within...
News-Medical.net
Review on Panax ginseng therapeutic efficacy for COVID-19-associated neurological diseases
In a recent review published in the Journal of Ginseng Research, researchers discussed the therapeutic potential of Panax ginseng for COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019)-induced neurological diseases. Background. SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2) infections may cause a myriad of clinical manifestations involving multiple organ systems, including the nervous system (NS). NLRP3...
News-Medical.net
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
FDA Approves New ALS Drug Relyvrio, Which Aims to Slow Disease Progression
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new experimental treatment for ALS, a very rare neurological disease for which there is no cure and limited treatment options. Relyvrio—known previously as AMX0035—was given the OK by the FDA on Thursday, following a recommendation from the FDA's advisory committee.
survivornet.com
Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery
A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
healio.com
FDA clears low-profile sheath for placement of heart pump during high-risk PCI
Abiomed announced the FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for its low-profile sheath for percutaneous placement of its mechanical circulatory support device used in high-risk patients undergoing PCI. The sheath (Impella Low Profile Sheath) is designed for use with the Impella CP with SmartAssist mechanical circulatory support system, which is approved...
Healthline
Side Effects of Effexor XR: What You Need to Know
If you have certain mental health conditions, your doctor might suggest Effexor XR (venlafaxine) as a treatment option for you. Effexor XR is a prescription medication that’s used in adults to treat:. Effexor XR helps relieve the symptoms of these conditions. The drug comes as a capsule that you...
NASDAQ
Regeneron (REGN) Drug Gets Positive CHMP View for Cervical Cancer
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN recently announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) has adopted a positive opinion for the oncology drug Libtayo (cemiplimab). The CHMP recommended approval of the drug as a monotherapy for treating adult patients with recurrent or metastatic...
cancernetwork.com
Investigating the Use of Circulating Tumor DNA in Early-Stage Colon Cancer
Ardaman Shergill, MD, and Aparna Raj Parikh, MD, explore ongoing clinical investigations evaluating the use of circulating tumor DNA in the treatment of early-stage colon cancer. Colorectal cancer (CRC) represents about 7.9% of all new cancer cases and is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States....
News-Medical.net
Could COVID-19 infections trigger a relapse of mycosis fungoides or other cutaneous T-cell lymphomas?
In a recent clinical letter published by the Brazilian Society of Dermatology, researchers highlight the potential role of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections in triggering the relapse of mycosis fungoides, a type of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Objectives. The authors aimed to discuss a report which described the...
cancernetwork.com
Recap: Identifying Chronic Graft-Vs-Host Disease and Discussing Treatment Options
Centering discussion on two clinical scenarios, expert panelists review recent evolutions in the field of graft-vs-host disease management and provide their perspective on optimal treatment strategies. At an Around the Practice® program hosted by CancerNetwork®, experts spoke about strategies for managing and preventing graft-vs-host-disease (GVHD). The discussion was led by...
labroots.com
Experimental Gene Therapy Restores Night Vision in Blind Patients
Adults with a hereditary form of childhood-onset blindness experienced dramatic improvements in night vision within days of receiving an experimental gene therapy. The corresponding study was published in iScience. The patients had Leber Congenital Amaurosis (LCA), a rare eye disorder that primarily affects the retina. Around 1 in 40,000 newborns...
survivornet.com
The Drug Zejula Shows Important Long-Term, Progression-Free Survival Benefit For Patients With Advanced Ovarian Cancer
PARP inhibitors are a class of drugs that treat ovarian cancer at the genetic level. Maintenance therapy is intended to prolong the time that a patient is cancer free, or prevent or postpone cancer from worsening. Zejula maintenance therapy (a type of PARP inhibitor) conferred clinically significant benefit versus placebo...
cgtlive.com
Iovance Advances Another TIL Therapy in Melanoma and NSCLC
The first patient dosed with IOV-4001 has completed the safety observation period. Iovance Biotherapeutics has dosed the first patient and completed the safety observation period in its phase 1/2 IOV-GM1-201 trial (NCT05361174) of IOV-4001, the company’s tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy for the intended treatment of previously treated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) or advanced melanoma.1.
CNBC
Abbott has a new glucose monitor for diabetics — It's so small I forgot I was wearing it
For 25 years, I've had Type 1 diabetes. Like the tens of millions of Americans with diabetes, one of the most important things I have to do to stay healthy is make sure my blood sugar is in normal range. Continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) allow diabetics to track their blood...
physiciansweekly.com
KRAS Mutated Non-Small Lung Carcinoma
KRAS has proved impossible to target despite being a frequent variation (~20% of non-small-cell lung cancer [NSCLC]), due to the molecular structure which naturally inhibits medication binding. Smokers and mucinous histology are 2 unique clinical characteristics linked to KRAS mutations in NSCLC. About ~40% of KRAS-altered NSCLCs have G12C mutations, however, NSCLC is a disease that varies regionally, thus the symptoms can be different in this region. The case study of KRAS-mutated NSCLC included clinical, imaging, pathologic, therapy, and outcome data from a single center.
curetoday.com
First Patient Receives Investigational CAR-T Cell Therapy in Trial Assessing the Treatment for Lymphoma, Leukemia
Investigators of an expanded clinical trial have administered an investigational CAR-T cell therapy to the first patient with blood cancer. The first patient has received MB-106, an investigational CAR-T cell therapy, in a multicenter, early-phase clinical trial testing the safety and efficacy of the treatment in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, according to the drug’s manufacturer, Mustang Bio.
