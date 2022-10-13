A recent review summarized the current landscape of Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors in both hematological cancers and inflammatory disorders. Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors are relatively new drugs that have been successful in the treatment of various B-cell malignancies, and BTK is a promising target in inflammatory diseases. A review published in the Journal of Hematology & Oncology summarized the current landscape of BTK inhibitors (BTKis) in both hematological cancers and inflammatory disorders.

3 DAYS AGO