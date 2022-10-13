PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These kitties are available for adoption now in Butts County

Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
‘Stranger Things’ scarecrow stolen from courthouse square lawn in Jackson
JACKSON — Hannah Thompson and her husband Cameron put their heart, soul and money into creating a “Stranger Things”-themed scarecrow for the Butts County Chamber of Commerce’s Scare on the Square contest. Less than 12 hours after they placed “Eddie Munson” on the courthouse lawn across from their store, Gold Lion Farm, the scarecrow was stolen.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office opens Southside precinct to residents
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office has heard the voice of the people to make one of its precincts more accessible to the general public. On Oct. 3 the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office held a reopening for its Southside Precinct. The mission for the reopening was to introduce residents of the area to the precinct located at 3552 Ga. Highway 20 in Conyers.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County voters to see SPLOST referendum on ballot
COVINGTON — Newton County voters will have an opportunity to weigh in on a referendum to extend the 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in the Nov. 8 General Election. The sales tax is expected to generate about $108 million over the six-year collection period, with 78%, or $84 million, going to projects earmarked by the Board of Commissioners and the remaining 22% to be allocated among the six cities for city-specific projects.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Stays at No. 1 in Polls, Tennessee Makes Jump
“We had an awesome week. We had great practices Tuesday, Wednesday. What a great week for the University of Georgia, with homecoming being this weekend, Good Morning America being here and giving us great recognition. Then our team coming out and dominating. We started fast. I just think it’s a great week to be a University of Georgia Bulldog.”
Comments / 0