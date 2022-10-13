PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These kitties are available for adoption now in Butts County

COVINGTON — Newton County voters will have an opportunity to weigh in on a referendum to extend the 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in the Nov. 8 General Election. The sales tax is expected to generate about $108 million over the six-year collection period, with 78%, or $84 million, going to projects earmarked by the Board of Commissioners and the remaining 22% to be allocated among the six cities for city-specific projects.

NEWTON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO