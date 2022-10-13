GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in the Rockdale and Newton County areas, October 14-16

Read full article on original website
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
‘Stranger Things’ scarecrow stolen from courthouse square lawn in Jackson
JACKSON — Hannah Thompson and her husband Cameron put their heart, soul and money into creating a “Stranger Things”-themed scarecrow for the Butts County Chamber of Commerce’s Scare on the Square contest. Less than 12 hours after they placed “Eddie Munson” on the courthouse lawn across from their store, Gold Lion Farm, the scarecrow was stolen.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office opens Southside precinct to residents
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office has heard the voice of the people to make one of its precincts more accessible to the general public. On Oct. 3 the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office held a reopening for its Southside Precinct. The mission for the reopening was to introduce residents of the area to the precinct located at 3552 Ga. Highway 20 in Conyers.
Monroe Local News
URGENT: Walton County Animal Shelter is full, rescues and adopters desperately needed
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Oct. 17, 2022) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and cats without interest and expired holds in the shelter. “The last adoptable kennel run just filled. There are many great dogs...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 17 - Oct. 23
ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. The 80s are calling! Vecna is waiting for you and your family at a ‘strange’ new experience coming to town. Plus, one county plans to take your tastebuds on a trip around the world, all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Henry County senior officer passes a month before retirement
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County Police Department announced the passing of Senior Officer George Padgett via Facebook on Oct. 17. The post said Padgett had been killed in an accident at his home Friday night. Padgett was one of the first officers to serve at the police department when...
accesswdun.com
Hit-and-run wreck leaves Gainesville woman dead
A Gainesville woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run wreck Saturday night as she attempted to cross Mountain View Road in Hall County. A Georgia State Patrol official said Ofelia Elizalde, 74, was attempting to cross Mountain View Road near the intersection of 5th Street when she was struck by the front of an unknown vehicle.
addictedtovacation.com
16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta
Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Lily is independent and spunky but also sweet and affectionate. She has no teeth due to a medical condition, but she can eat the appropriate food without any problems.
Investigation launches law enforcement presence in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — There's heavy law enforcement presence in a Spalding County neighborhood Monday evening. The Spalding County Sheriff's Office put out an alert telling residents there's an ongoing investigation near E. McIntosh and N. 2nd Street. Details on what prompted the investigation have not been released. An...
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Last day of warmth before coldest air of the season arrives
Enjoy the warmth while it lasts, Atlanta. Big changes are in the forecast this week that will bring in the coldest air so far this season.
Butts County couple die on the way to football game in car wreck in Lamar County
The Georgia State Patrol has released preliminary crash details on Sunday afternoon. According to their statement, one car was traveling west on Georgia Hwy 36. Another car was going west Hwy 36 as well, in front of the first car. A third car was going east on Hwy 36. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Decatur
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police need your help finding a missing 13-year boy last known to be in Decatur. Officials say 13-year-old Zion was last seen at a Decatur home near Russell Drive. The boy's last name has not been released. According to the DeKalb County Police Department,...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office to host 2nd Thanksgiving Giveaway
On Thursday, Nov. 10 the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway. The giveaway will take place at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds and begin at 12:00 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Last year the...
Tractor-trailer spills hazardous chemicals across I-75 northbound in Henry County, officials say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, officials responded to a tractor-trailer in Stockbridge that overturned spilling hazardous chemicals across Interstate 75 near exit 224. Stockbridge Police said Eagles Landing Parkway was blocked both ways from Rock Quarry to I-75 southbound ramp. Exit 224 off ramp near I-75 northbound is also blocked.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished over the weekend
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Amyah Escarlett Bessant was reported missing Saturday morning by the Jones County Sheriff's Office. She is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 123 pounds with brown...
Red and Black
Pedestrian killed on Athens’ East Side
A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court, according to Athens-Clarke County police. The accident occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 and resulted in the death of a pedestrian – a 34-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, woman who died at the scene.
10-year-old boy found after disappearing from Henry County neighborhood
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a 10-year-old boy who vanished on Friday afternoon has been found safe. Steven Ramsey was reported missing from Salem Ridge Court in McDonough around 1 p.m. on Friday. They announced he had been found at 6:45 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
accesswdun.com
Lawrenceville woman dies after being hit by car in Athens
A Lawrenceville woman died Thursday evening after she was struck by a car on Cedar Shoals Drive in Athens. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded around 9:34 p.m. to the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian according to a press release.
