Phys.org
New analysis of obsidian blades reveals dynamic Neolithic social networks
An analysis of obsidian artifacts excavated during the 1960s at two prominent archaeological sites in southwestern Iran suggests that the networks Neolithic people formed in the region as they developed agriculture are larger and more complex than previously believed, according to a new study by Yale researchers. The study, published...
Phys.org
Ancient world's multicultural secrets revealed by handwriting analysis of scrolls
Advanced techniques to analyze the Dead Sea Scrolls and Eastern papyri are revealing vibrant secrets about daily life in the ancient world. Around 2,100 years ago, a Judaean scribe deftly swirled a stylus to dab the final strokes of black ink onto a piece of parchment. His work, a copy...
Phys.org
How groups best work together
When a group works on a task in harmony, and in a perfectly coordinated and seemingly effortless way, as if in flow, this optimal state is known as group flow. Group flow is not only apparent in team sports; it can be observed in business meetings, between doctors carrying out surgery, or with musicians in an orchestra.
Phys.org
'Hey Buddha': Japan researchers create AI enlightenment tool
What is the meaning of happiness? Why not ask AI Buddha, a tool made by Japanese researchers that brings spiritual guidance from ancient scriptures to your smartphone. The software, co-developed by a team of religion and computing academics at Kyoto University, has been programmed to memorise around 1,000 teachings from Buddhist texts such as the Sutta Nipata and Dhammapada.
Phys.org
'Do you have children?': How common greetings in Asian communities can feel loaded with stigma for women
Tina (not her real name), in her early 40s, is an accomplished woman from a Southeast Asian country, with a postgraduate degree under her belt. Being far away from home for many years, Tina has found that local Southeast Asian communities in her adopted country of Aotearoa New Zealand form her new family. However, interacting with them means that she has to cope with intrusive questions like "are you married?" or "do you have any children?".
Phys.org
Polyester chemistry highlights possible role of microdroplets in the origin of life
Scientists have long been fascinated with the origin of life on Earth, namely the transition from simple pre-biotic organic molecules to living cell systems. How did these chemical reactions come about, and how did it drive the chemical evolution?. Pre-biotic chemistry is the study of how organic compounds formed and...
Phys.org
Lab-grown cell machinery prompts real cells to sense and react to outside cues
Imperial researchers have programmed bacterial cells to react to changes in light and temperature with the help of synthetic cell machinery. The innovation is a step forward for the field of cell engineering—a discipline which works to alter and harness the power of biological cells for potential applications in medicine, biomanufacturing, and biosensing.
Phys.org
Ye olde pathogen: Learning about evolution from ancient DNA
As long as humans have been around, there have been pathogens to make us sick. Some have achieved infamy in human history—the bubonic plague, for example, or smallpox—and with modern technologies, scientists can time-travel to find out what the bugs that caused these illnesses were like, and how they have evolved. With a bit of luck, and the correct alignment of environmental factors, the genomes of pathogens from time gone by can be sequenced from well-preserved samples. By comparing these genomes to those of present-day pathogens, scientists can understand more about how pathogens have evolved and adapted throughout history.
Phys.org
How to win the Booker prize: Is there a formula for 'the finest in fiction'?
They say that everyone has a book in them. But how about a Booker prize? That's probably what the six shortlisted authors of the Booker prize 2022 will be wondering as they count down the days to the live-streamed awards ceremony. On Monday 17 October, amid the opulent surrounds of...
Phys.org
New dataset reveals biological 'treasure trove' in the Arctic Ocean
A major new project will help benchmark biodiversity change in the Arctic Ocean and guide conservation efforts by identifying unique species and assessing their extinction risk. Developed by an international team of scientists under the joint leadership of the University of East Anglia (UEA) in the U.K. and the Alfred-Wegener...
Phys.org
Pioneering research directly dates the earliest milk use in prehistoric Europe
A new study has shown milk was used by the first farmers from Central Europe in the early Neolithic era around 7,400 years ago, advancing humans' ability to gain sustenance from milk and establishing the early foundations of the dairy industry. The international research, led by the University of Bristol...
Phys.org
Making a case for femto-phono-magnetism in ultrafast times
Magnetic matter can be regulated by ultrafast laser pulses in the field of ferromagnetism. In a new report now published in Science Advances, Sangeeta Sharma and a team of scientists at the Max-Planck Institute in Germany developed a powerful new method to facilitate magnetic order at ultrafast times by coupling phonon-excitations of the nuclei to spin and charge to create femto-phono-magnetism.
Phys.org
Astronomers are captivated by brightest flash ever seen
Astronomers have observed the brightest flash of light ever seen, from an event that occurred 2.4 billion light years from Earth and was likely triggered by the formation of a black hole. The burst of gamma-rays—the most intense form of electromagnetic radiation—was first detected by orbiting telescopes on October 9,...
Phys.org
New tool allows scientists to peer inside neutron stars
Imagine taking a star twice the mass of the sun and crushing it to the size of Manhattan. The result would be a neutron star—one of the densest objects found anywhere in the universe, exceeding the density of any material found naturally on Earth by a factor of tens of trillions. Neutron stars are extraordinary astrophysical objects in their own right, but their extreme densities might also allow them to function as laboratories for studying fundamental questions of nuclear physics, under conditions that could never be reproduced on Earth.
Phys.org
The Right Stuff: The new conservative dating app which has, unsurprisingly, failed to attract women
The Right Stuff is a new conservative dating app, recently launched in the US. Not yet available in Australia, the app was apparently created "for conservatives to connect in authentic and meaningful ways." It offers to bring people together with shared values and similar passions, ensuring users "view profiles without...
Phys.org
What is DLD: The most common disorder you have 'never heard of'?
Developmental language disorder or DLD is a lifelong disorder that affects language comprehension and expression. People with DLD find it more difficult to say what they mean and to understand others. About two students in every classroom of 30 will have DLD, so it is about as common as attention-deficit...
