Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Faster-developing, wetter hurricanes to come
In a new study, researchers at the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory find that the U.S. Atlantic Coast is becoming a breeding ground for rapidly intensifying hurricanes. Fueled by environmental conditions that beget increasingly severe storms—with climate change as a root contributor—the new research finds that hurricanes are growing wetter and strengthening faster near the already hurricane-battered coastline.
Phys.org
Major flooding in Crete kills two
Two people were killed after torrential rain brought major flooding to the Greek island of Crete, firefighters said on Sunday. Rain started to fall on Saturday morning in the southern Greek island, a popular holiday destination, hitting the Heraklion region particularly hard. Greek firefighters said the body of a 49-year-old...
Phys.org
Climate Questions: How much has the climate changed already?
Relentless drought in China, East Africa, the U.S. West and northern Mexico, devastating floods in Pakistan and Kentucky, scorching heat waves in Europe and the Pacific Northwest, destructive cyclones in southern Africa and intense hurricanes in the U.S. and Central America make up just some of the recent extreme weather events that scientists have long predicted would be more intense with a warming climate.
Phys.org
A new comprehensive assessment of ocean warming highlights future climate risks
A research study just published in Nature Reviews Earth & Environment provides new information about how much the planet has warmed and what warming we may expect in the coming decades. This study is important because it motivates us to take actions to mitigate and respond to climate change. It shows what will happen if we don't take action to slow global warming.
Phys.org
One in six younger Australians live in poverty
Poverty persists in Australia with younger demographics—including children, young adults and working families— bearing the brunt of the unequal distribution of resources in Australia. During Anti-Poverty Week (16–22 October), new research from the Center for Social Impact at Flinders University focuses on the lack of public support for...
Phys.org
What is avian flu, the disease afflicting viral TikTok emu Emmanuel?
Viral TikTok star Emmanuel—an emu who gained a vast online following thanks to videos shared by his owner at Knuckle Bump Farms in Florida—has reportedly fallen sick with avian influenza. Farm owner Taylor Blake wrote on Twitter that wild geese brought avian influenza to the farm, with many...
Comments / 0