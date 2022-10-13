ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

WFXR

All-inclusive playground coming to Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An all-inclusive playground is coming to Bedford County as a gift from the Rotary Club of Forest. The playground will be located behind the Forest branch of the Bedford County Public Library. The Rotary Club says the playground is part of a multi-phase project and pieces of it will be […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Ingram steps down from DSS Board

In an attempt to lower the political tension in Pittsylvania County, Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram has stepped down from the Department of Social Services Board effective immediately. In his resignation email, Ingram said he rescinded his visit to Richmond to talk with state Social Services officials about having...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

Hitachi Energy expansion in Virginia gets $731,000 in grants

(The Center Square) – A Hitachi Energy expansion project in Halifax County, Virginia will receive at least $731,000 in grants, but could receive more funding, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. The company is investing about $37 million to create a new production line for making larger transformers to support utility...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Three hospitalized after crash in Gretna

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Gretna Fire and Rescue says they responded to the scene of a motor vehicle crash and rescued two patients who were entrapped. Firefighters say they were dispatched to the scene around 11:50 a.m. on the 10500 block of East Gretna Road. When they arrived they reported a two-vehicle accident with […]
GRETNA, VA
whee.net

Fatal fire on Forest Street

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 405 Forest Street. The caller informed dispatch that someone may be inside of the home. After working to get the fire under control, crews located a deceased body that was unidentifiable.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WSLS

State police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 33-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Roanoke County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash occurred at 10:46 p.m., on Interstate 81 northbound, at mile marker 134.5. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north when it ran off...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Linkous, Wayne Franklin

Wayne Franklin Linkous, age 76, of Christiansburg died, Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born in Montgomery County, Va on February 6, 1946, to the late Ralph and Annie Mae Kanode Linkous. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Buck Linkous, and Roger Linkous; sisters, Betty Linkous, Arlene Reed, Carolyn Linkous, Faye Pyles, and Teresa Redd.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N Friday night

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nicholas Alexander Jimentel, 33 of Shrewsbury, PA, died late Friday night in a single-vehicle crash along I-81N at mile marker 134.5. According to State Police, Jimentel was driving a Chevrolet Suburban northbound when he ran off the right side of the road and the SUV overturned.
SHREWSBURY, PA
chathamstartribune.com

Seeking larceny suspects in Danville

Danville Police Department detectives are searching for two men involved in a larceny at local convenience store. DPD is asking for community members help to identify these males. This incident occurred on Oct.14 at 7:07 a.m. in the 500 block of Piney Forest Road. One man grabbed a register and ran on foot into a vehicle. If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or using our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818# . Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.
DANVILLE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Two arrested in shooting incident early Sunday

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multiple shots fired call at a residence in the 4600 block of Wurno Road. Upon arrival, deputies found multiple shell casings in the area and upon speaking with witnesses learned a dispute...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville woman arrested in connection to vandalism at Anglers Park

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman has been arrested in relation to vandalism at Anglers Park, according to the Danville Police Department. 22-year-old Karissa Dix was arrested Thursday night. Police say video was recovered from the evening of October 6 showing Dix driving with an unidentified female in a...
DANVILLE, VA

