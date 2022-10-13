GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man risked his own life to save his wife when their home caught fire. Firefighters said the Clarks were seconds from death, but they are now in intensive care at the Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned Ella Clark, 72, and Charles Clark, 73, are in stable condition, but the husband who used his body as a shield for his wife isn’t recovering as fast.

GASTONIA, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO