WBTV
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office sergeant fired after weekend arrest
Man killed by roommate after fight, Hickory police say
wccbcharlotte.com
Hickory Police Investigate Deadly Shooting
HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a homicide after a man called 9-1-1 and said he had shot his roommate. When police got to the apartment in the 900 Block of 5th Street SE, they found a man injured from a gunshot wound. Catawba County EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Armed suspects lead 115-mph chase through Hickory with baby in the car
HICKORY, N.C. — Authorities in Burke County say two men are in custody after police found guns and an infant inside a car following a high-speed chase Thursday night that ended in Hickory. According to a statement from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were first called to an...
Police: Suspects steal car after stabbing man near southwest Charlotte Walmart
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after arresting three suspects accused of stabbing a man outside a Walmart in southwest Charlotte, stealing a car and leading police on a chase. Officers responded Monday morning to the scene at the Whitehall Commons shopping center on South Tryon Street near Interstate...
WBTV
Parent threw bleach at Charlotte elementary school bus driver’s face, district says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach at their face. According to the school system, the incident happened Tuesday morning on bus 1701 for Winterfield Elementary School. The district reported nine students were on board at the time and were...
Missing 2-year-old girl found safe after multi-agency search in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A missing two-year-old child was located safely following a massive search in the Wittenburg community, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 5:45 a.m. on Monday at a home on Deal Farm Lane. A 2-year-old child was reported missing and […]
Charlotte Stories
3 People Arrested After Stabbing Around South Charlotte Shopping Center
17 shell casings found after shots fired into Rock Hill apartment, police say
wccbcharlotte.com
Multiple Shots Fired Into Rock Hill Apartment Complex
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department says that they found seventeen shell casings after the shooting early Monday morning. On October 17th, just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting into an apartment on Riverview Road. Four people in the apartment said that they...
Man risks life to save wife after house caught fire in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man risked his own life to save his wife when their home caught fire. Firefighters said the Clarks were seconds from death, but they are now in intensive care at the Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned Ella Clark, 72, and Charles Clark, 73, are in stable condition, but the husband who used his body as a shield for his wife isn’t recovering as fast.
WBTV
Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion
Truck plows into Taylorsville Walmart, damaging deli
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — The Taylorsville Walmart closed Sunday after a driver accidentally hit the gas and slammed into the building, according to police. The store is located on NC Highway 16 in Taylorsville. The truck drove into the deli section of the store and caused significant damage to the deli section, according to officials.
Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Dave Lyle Boulevard near John Ross Parkway, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said that just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was making a right turn when it struck a woman in the crosswalk on Dave Lyle Boulevard.
WBTV
Group continues push to remove ‘Red Raider’ mascot from Gaston County school
Man killed in south Charlotte shooting identified, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A man is dead after a shooting in south Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Shady Oak Trail, which is near an apartment complex on Sharon Lakes Road. One victim, later identified as Eduardo Banegas, 21,...
WBTV
Clover School District on two-hour delay after water line break
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County Sheriff's Office requests two new positions
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has several items on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners’ agenda at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Iredell County Government Center, including requests for funding two new positions. Sheriff Darren Campbell submitted requests the addition of a threat assessment officer, as well as...
Man charged with shooting into CATS bus with passengers on board; 1 hurt, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting into a Charlotte Area Transit System bus with passengers on board. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, the bus driver saw Scott Randolph Mayfield, 34, leave the bus and then allegedly pull out a pistol. Investigators said he then allegedly fired a shot that hit the side of the bus.
Nurses trek fresh blood into woods to rescue 18-year-old hiker who fell from NC mountain
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Flight nurses had to trek fresh blood into the woods after a hiker fell off of a mountain in North Carolina Sunday evening, according to Burke County Search and Rescue. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned Monday the hiker is a 18-year-old from the Durham area...
