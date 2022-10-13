ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Hickory Police Investigate Deadly Shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a homicide after a man called 9-1-1 and said he had shot his roommate. When police got to the apartment in the 900 Block of 5th Street SE, they found a man injured from a gunshot wound. Catawba County EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.
HICKORY, NC
Charlotte Stories

3 People Arrested After Stabbing Around South Charlotte Shopping Center

CMPD has just arrested 3 people after a stabbing incident this morning around the Whitehall Commons Shopping Center. According to police, the stabbing took place at roughly 9:30am near the intersection of South Tryon and 485. When police arrived to the scene, they found 1 victim with a stab wound,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Multiple Shots Fired Into Rock Hill Apartment Complex

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department says that they found seventeen shell casings after the shooting early Monday morning. On October 17th, just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting into an apartment on Riverview Road. Four people in the apartment said that they...
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Man risks life to save wife after house caught fire in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man risked his own life to save his wife when their home caught fire. Firefighters said the Clarks were seconds from death, but they are now in intensive care at the Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned Ella Clark, 72, and Charles Clark, 73, are in stable condition, but the husband who used his body as a shield for his wife isn’t recovering as fast.
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Dave Lyle Boulevard near John Ross Parkway, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said that just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was making a right turn when it struck a woman in the crosswalk on Dave Lyle Boulevard.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Clover School District on two-hour delay after water line break

The break led to all Clover schools being on a two-hour delay. The nation’s only amusement park straddling two states will expand to year-round operations beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Man shot, killed by roommate in Hickory, police say. Updated: 5 hours ago. The victim was pronounced dead at the...
CLOVER, SC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County Sheriff's Office requests two new positions

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has several items on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners’ agenda at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Iredell County Government Center, including requests for funding two new positions. Sheriff Darren Campbell submitted requests the addition of a threat assessment officer, as well as...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man charged with shooting into CATS bus with passengers on board; 1 hurt, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting into a Charlotte Area Transit System bus with passengers on board. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, the bus driver saw Scott Randolph Mayfield, 34, leave the bus and then allegedly pull out a pistol. Investigators said he then allegedly fired a shot that hit the side of the bus.
CHARLOTTE, NC

