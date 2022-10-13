Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Brendan Fraser Apologizes to San Francisco for ‘George of the Jungle’ Traffic Jam, 25 Years Later: ‘My Bad. It Won’t Happen Again’
Brendan Fraser’s awards season with “The Whale” continued over the weekend at the Mill Valley Film Festival, where he was on hand for a screening of the film and to accept the annual event’s lifetime achievement award. Speaking to SFGATE on the red carpet (via Entertainment Weekly), Fraser issued a humorous apology to the city of San Francisco due to a traffic jam the “George of the Jungle” production caused over 25 years ago. Mill Valley is about 14 miles north of San Francisco.
SFGate
'70s Show' actor Danny Masterson on trial on 3 rape charges
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Danny Masterson, former star of the long-running sitcom “That ’70s Show,” is about to face three women in court who say he raped them two decades ago at a trial whose key figures are all current or former members of the Church of Scientology.
SFGate
‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,’ ‘Halloween Ends’ Debut Atop U.K. Box Office
Sony’s “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” the film adaptation of the children’s books by Bernard Waber, featuring a singing crocodile, bowed at the U.K. and Ireland box office with £2.7 million ($3.1 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. Universal’s “Halloween Ends,” the final instalment in the...
SFGate
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Big Steppers’ Concert to Be Livestreamed From Paris by Amazon Music This Saturday
Kendrick Lamar’s sold-out show at the Accor Arena in Paris on Saturday will be livestreamed exclusively through Amazon Music and Prime Video, the company announced today. The event will mark the 10-year anniversary of the release of Lamar’s monumentally influential album, “Good Kid, m.A.A.d City” and will give fans with a special look at Lamar’s 65-date world tour in support of his latest release, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.”
SFGate
Carrie Underwood on Why Singers Need to Hit Their Notes and How She Got Axl Rose Out of Hiding
Carrie Underwood has eight Grammy wins and 16 total nominations over her career, with the bulk of her recognition coming in the vocal performance categories. There’s good reason for that: Underwood has some of the most powerful pipes not just in country music, but anywhere. Even Axl Rose was persuaded to sing with her at last summer’s Stagecoach festival, a surprise collab that Underwood calls “one of the best moments in my existence.”
SFGate
‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ is The New Cozy Fall Game We’re all Obsessed With
When Animal Crossing: New Horizons had its debut on Nintendo Switch back in 2020, players around the world were obsessed with this cozy, island-living paradise that added a sense of calm to many during uncertain times. Now, new installments have joined the cozy game roster, including the latest addition, Disney Dreamlight Valley.
SFGate
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, Jack White to Headline iHeartRadio’s Alter Ego 2023
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, Jack White, Fall Out Boy and Phoenix are among the acts set to perform at the sixth annual iHeartRadio Alter Ego event, scheduled for Jan. 14, 2023 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Also on the bill: Chvrches, Beach Weather and Rosa Linn. Alter...
SFGate
Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’
Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to...
SFGate
What goes around comes around: Roller skating's retro appeal
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At a nondescript, basketball court in Waltham, Massachusetts, the leaves take on an autumnal glow and the air is crisp. But there are no pickup basketball players. This is now a spot for people who roller skate. “I had...
SFGate
Black Thought and Danger Mouse Deliver Pensive Ode to MF Doom in ‘Belize’ Video
The hip-hop duo Black Thought and Danger Mouse delivered a pensive ode to the late musician MF Doom in the music video for “Belize,” which appeared on their recently released collaborative album Cheat Codes. Super-producer Brian “Danger Mouse” Burton filmed the video under the direction of UNCANNY, also...
SFGate
Candace Cameron Bure Launching Podcast to Discuss Faith, Parenting and More (EXCLUSIVE)
“I’ve been interviewed a whole lot in my 40 plus years on television,” Bure said in a statement. “I thought it was time to have in-depth conversations about things I really care about — and have lots of fun at the same time!”. More from Variety.
Joey Bada$$ Defends Kanye West Over Removed ‘Drink Champs’ Interview
Rapper Joey Bada$$ has voiced his thoughts on the removal of Kanye West’s controversial interview from REVOLT’s Drink Champs, deeming the censorship of Ye’s views as “wack.” The Brooklynite weighed in on the topic on Monday evening (Oct. 17), posting multiple tweets challenging the move, while also blasting Drink Champs for caving in to public scrutiny. “I don’t support everything Kanye been saying and honestly been trying my best to ignore most of it (for my own peace of mind) but censoring his right to freedom of speech is WACK. Askin him to come speak on your platform and then removing/blocking...
SFGate
Daniel Radcliffe Used a Cameron Diaz Photo to Help Him Know Where to Look During ‘Harry Potter’ Flying Scenes, Reveals Tom Felton
Tom Felton revealed in his just-released memoir, “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard,” that a young Daniel Radcliffe used a photo of Cameron Diaz to help him know where to look while filming the broomstick flying sequences in “Harry Potter” (via Insider). It appears Radcliffe has long been outspoken about his Diaz crush, telling Us Weekly in 2014 that she was his “first celebrity crush.” The actor said on the “Capital Breakfast” radio show earlier this year that Diaz remains “very high on the list” of his celebrity crushes.
James Corden Was Rude To A Restaurant Staff, So He Was Banned — And Now It's A Meme
"James Corden is banned from my mom's house."
SFGate
Kelsea Ballerini Gets Real About Being ‘Subject to Change,’ Going From ‘Dibs’ to Divorce and Beyond, and Channeling Shania
Kelsea Ballerini walks into the penthouse suite of a West Hollywood hotel bearing a big smile, a full bottle of wine and two glasses, and this is immediately a good sign for an interview. She has a lot to toast, having just released a well-reviewed album, “Subject to Change,” and being about to play a venue she’s dreamed of headlining, L.A.’s Greek Theatre. Ballerini is coming off a previous album cycle in which she had a No. 2 country hit with “Hole in the Bottle” and a No. 1 with “Half of My Hometown,” which picked up a couple of CMA Awards. But the wine may not be for purely celebratory purposes. “Interviews make me nervous,” she admits, settling in and pouring.
Comments / 0