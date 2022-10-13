Sidewalks planned on Old West Highway in Apache Junction

The Arizona Department of Transportation is seeking bids for a 2.97-mile project that includes work along Old West Highway, from Idaho Road on the west end to Goldfield Road on the east end of the project, and Winchester Road, from Broadway Avenue on the south end to Old West Highway on the north end, according to a public notice.

The amount programmed for this contract is $5.32 million.

“The work consists of constructing a new sidewalk along both sides of Old West Highway and on the west side of Winchester Road including sections that are attached with concrete curb and gutter and sections,” it states. “The work includes several box culvert extensions, bridge railing, scuppers, pedestrian access ramps, guardrail modifications, seeding, signing and pavement markings, and other related work.”

The bid opening is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

Project plans, special provisions, and proposal pamphlets as electronic files, are available free of charge from the Contracts and Specifications website , it states.