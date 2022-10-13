Developers propose microbrewery, restaurant at White Tank Mountains

The White Tank Mountain Regional Park, which is the largest regional park in Maricopa County, spans across 30,000 acres of hills featuring prime Sonoran Desert landscapes with towering saguaros, barrel cactus and a mix of wildlife.

The park is filled with trails consistently used by visitors and residents and is located in close proximity to several cities including Buckeye, Glendale and Surprise, about 34 miles west of downtown Phoenix.

On about 120 acres tucked away just half a mile north of the park's entrance sits a private corral and vacant desert land that's currently owned by former Maricopa County supervisor Andy Kunasek, an advocate for the state's parks and trail systems who was also a driver in the creation of the 315-mile Maricopa Trail, which connects all of the major parks in the Valley.

Kunasek's property was originally designed and used as a ranch and corral, but he said he always had a dream of turning it into a community gathering space, similar to the iconic Greasewood Flat watering hole in Scottsdale or beer garden concepts in Germany — as well as owning his own microbrewery.

