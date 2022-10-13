'My focus is on moving forward': Brendan Rodgers admits Leicester hierarchy knew 'it was going to be a tough season' after 'difficulties' in the transfer market but insists he can make progress with the 'players we have'

Brendan Rodgers claims Leicester’s owners were fully expecting a difficult season as he tries to lift the club off the bottom of the Premier League.

The Foxes have lost seven of their opening nine games after a hugely testing summer in which their financial position left little room for manoeuvre in the transfer market. Wesley Fofana was sold to Chelsea for £75million and replaced by £15m Wout Faes, Leicester’s only outfield signing.

Four points from nine games has placed considerable pressure on Rodgers but the Leicester boss insists the club hierarchy were under no illusions about the challenges ahead this term. Before the season began, Rodgers had said the club’s priority was to reach the 40-point mark.

Brendan Rodgers is confident he can 'climb away from where we are' with his current squad

‘They felt it was going to be a tough season as we all did after the summer, given the difficulties we had without improvement in the squad,’ said Rodgers.

Leicester are bottom of the league on four points after nine games and just one win

‘But their dedication to me and the players shows the trust they have that I can steer us through this period, even though it has been a huge challenge and disappointment.

‘They have been fully supportive as they’ve seen what we have been able to do during my time here. Even they recognised this season was going to be big challenge for us on the back of the summer.

‘I do recognise where we are but my focus is on moving forward and I believe we can do that with the players we have.’

Leicester’s next two games are at home, against Crystal Palace on Saturday and Leeds on Thursday, and supporters will make their feelings known if their team under-perform again.

But Rodgers, who may be without captain Jonny Evans due to a calf injury, is confident he can turn things around. Leicester finished fifth in his first two full seasons, won the FA Cup in 2021 and reached a European semi-final earlier this year, but this campaign has been a constant struggle.

He added: ‘My dedication is to the players, to help them through the phase we are in. We need to climb away from where we are – it will take time and it will be a process but I have no doubt we can do it.’