ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

2 dead, 4 hurt in Wisconsin van rollover crash, fire on interstate

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

Authorities say two people died and four were injured Wednesday when a large van rolled over and caught fire on an interstate highway ramp in the Milwaukee area.

The crash happened about 5:15 a.m. on the Mitchell Exchange ramp from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 894 to the northbound I-43 and westbound I-94 lanes. The van became fully engulfed in flames, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office initially identified the vehicle as a bus, but later described it as a "large passenger transport van" with six people inside.

RELATED: Man hit by off-duty Chicago police officer on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Lakeview: source

The van is owned by Minnesota-based CNH Industrial, which was shuttling employees to Racine County, the company said.

The sheriff's office said several bystanders helped people escape the van and were joined by the deputies in stabilizing the victims until they could be transported to a hospital. Their conditions are not known.

"Our heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers go to the families of the victims, those workers who were injured and those who were involved in the accident," CNH Industrial said in a statement.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Up to 40 hurt, including Brookfield teenager, in bonfire explosion

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP/CBS 58) — Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday, Oct. 15 in the town...
BROOKFIELD, WI
WISN

Man left with smashed windows for days during freezing weather

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man's windows have been boarded up after sitting broken and exposed to the elements for two days. Frankie Hoffman contacted WISN 12 News after he said his apartment building neglected to board up or fix his windows. Hoffman said another tenant, who was suffering a mental health crisis, smashed multiple windows in the single-level apartment building, including Hoffman's.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police release video of Waukesha carjacking

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha police released surveillance and bodycam video of a carjacking from Oct. 12. This crime adds to a national trend of cities and towns seeing large increases in carjackings since the pandemic began. While the FBI does not track carjackings on a national level, the...
WAUKESHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Semi driver pleads to reduced number of charges in death of tow truck driver

RACINE — The man whose semi struck and killed a tow truck driver on Interstate 94 pleaded guilty to a reduced number of charges on the eve of trial. Jeremy John Phelps, 40, of Amboy, Illinois, pleaded guilty to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle on Monday, Oct. 10, in Racine County Circuit Court. The additional charge of hit & run was dismissed outright.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis parents charged, fentanyl death of 17-month-old

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A mother and father in West Allis are both charged in connection with the death of their toddler. Court records say the 17-month-old had enough fentanyl in her system to kill an adult. A neighbor said the child, identified by the medical examiner as Alieonni Lane,...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee south side controversial video: 'Let go of his neck'

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) says it is aware of a video that has been circulating on social media. It shows one man grabbing another man by the neck and accusing him of theft. Officials say the individuals involved in the video have been identified. MPD is investigating...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Briggs and Stratton fire; no injuries

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday morning, Oct. 17 responded to a fire at Briggs and Stratton – located near 124th and Burleigh. The call came in shortly before 1 a.m. "It sounds like a furnace started on fire," said Wauwatosa police. Hazmat crews were called to the scene...
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

'The killing must stop': Family seeks answers in man's killing

MILWAUKEE — Police told WISN 12 News a 33-year-old man was shot and killed near 24th Place and Cornell Street on Sept. 27. Family identified the victim as Torrey Smith. Saturday, the family gathered to remember Smith and plead for justice. They told WISN 12 News they don't know what happened, and that police have not made any arrests.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Two fatal vehicle incidents in Milwaukee overnight

MILWAUKEE – Police are investigating multiple fatal vehicle incidents from overnight and earlier this morning in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died near I-43 northbound by Highland Avenue early Saturday. The freeway was shutdown for two hours to allow for an investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

How to support victims of bonfire explosion

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Letters are welcome for victims of a bonfire explosion in Shawano County. A family member of one of the victims says people can write messages of support and send them to:. Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center. 2301 N Lake Drive 5th Floor. Milwaukee...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WISN

6 displaced after house fire on Milwaukee's northwest side

MILWAUKEE -- Six people are displaced after a fire on Milwaukee's northwest side. The Milwaukee Fire Department said a call came in shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday for the fire at 57th & Silver Spring. Officials said the fire was on the building's first and second floor. The fire department...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha attempted carjacking, police chase; 4 teens charged

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four Milwaukee teens are accused of attempted armed carjacking and other crimes after a Waukesha incident led to a police chase on Oct. 12. Police were called to a gas station near West Avenue and Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. that day for a reported armed robbery in progress. A customer asked an employee to call 911 because two people had "tried to steal his car at gunpoint," according to a criminal complaint.
WAUKESHA, WI
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
107K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy