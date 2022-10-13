2 dead, 4 hurt in Wisconsin van rollover crash, fire on interstate

Authorities say two people died and four were injured Wednesday when a large van rolled over and caught fire on an interstate highway ramp in the Milwaukee area.

The crash happened about 5:15 a.m. on the Mitchell Exchange ramp from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 894 to the northbound I-43 and westbound I-94 lanes. The van became fully engulfed in flames, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office initially identified the vehicle as a bus, but later described it as a "large passenger transport van" with six people inside.

The van is owned by Minnesota-based CNH Industrial, which was shuttling employees to Racine County, the company said.

The sheriff's office said several bystanders helped people escape the van and were joined by the deputies in stabilizing the victims until they could be transported to a hospital. Their conditions are not known.

"Our heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers go to the families of the victims, those workers who were injured and those who were involved in the accident," CNH Industrial said in a statement.