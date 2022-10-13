ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

Shelter-in-place lifted for Clarkston elementary, middle school students

By Alisha Dixon
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 4 days ago
The shelter-in-place issued for Clarkston Junior High School and Clarkston Elementary has been lifted the school says.

In an alert to family, the districts tells parents that the investigation at Clarkston Junior High School is complete.

In an email to parents Thursday morning, Clarkston school officials said a threat written on a bathroom wall at Clarkston Junior High stating, “I’m going to shoot up the school” caused the order.

The shelter-in-place order was a precautionary.

No one was allowed to enter or exit the schools under the order.

