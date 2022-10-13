Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Man shot at Teichert Ponds near homeless camp, 3 arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Three people were arrested after a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the area of Teichert Ponds in Chico where there is a large homeless camp. The shooting happened at approximately 10:06 p.m. Sunday. Teichert Ponds is in the middle of Chico, just...
Father accidentally shoots his own child while under the influence of marijuana, sheriff says
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said it suspects a man accidentally shot his child while under the influence of marijuana. The sheriff’s office said it responded to reports of an accidental shooting on Sunday around 10 a.m. in Palermo. When deputies arrived in the area, they found a vehicle that […]
krcrtv.com
Police find stolen gun during DUI arrest in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — Chico police found a stolen firearm while making an arrest for DUI early Tuesday morning. According to the Chico Police Department, an officer stopped Atlantic Alvarez, 22, near east 20th Street and Highway 99 shortly after 1 a.m. and arrested him for driving under the influence.
actionnewsnow.com
Man convicted of post-Camp Fire construction fraud
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was convicted of committing construction fraud in Paradise after the Camp Fire, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the jury found 40-year-old Kipp Ford guilty of using a sale contractor’s license number, theft by false pretenses and contracting without a license in a disaster zone.
krcrtv.com
Man shot inside tent at Teichert Ponds Sunday night, 3 arrested in shooting
CHICO, Calif. — A man was shot Sunday night while in his tent in the area of Teichert Ponds, a well-known transient camp in Chico. According to Chico Police, officers were called to the area just after 10 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg and one to his arm.
krcrtv.com
Camp Fire fraudster found guilty, faces up to 9 years in prison
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A former resident of Butte County, known for his involvement in construction fraud in Paradise, Calif., following the 2018 Camp Fire, and fleeing the state to Utah to avoid prosecution, has been convicted for five felonies and now faces up to nine years in state prison.
krcrtv.com
Three new wellness centers open in Butte County
PARADISE, Calif. — Several wellness centers officially opened in Butte County on Monday. Butte County Behavioral Health celebrated grand openings in Gridley, Paradise and Oroville for regular folks to walk in and receive resources and support for their mental wellness. The center is especially helpful in Paradise, where Camp...
actionnewsnow.com
Child taken to hospital after being shot in Palermo Sunday
PALERMO, Calif. 5:45 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says that a child was taken to the hospital after being shot on Sunday in Palermo. Deputies responded to the area of the incident and found the wounded child, and provided first aid. The sheriff’s office says that the child was then taken to a hospital for further treatment.
2news.com
PCSO: Man arrested for possession of stolen motorcycle, loaded firearm and fentanyl
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies arrested a man who was in possession of a stolen motorcycle, a loaded firearm and fentanyl. On the night of September 7th, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy located a stolen motorcycle in the Lincoln area. The rider, later identified...
actionnewsnow.com
Search and Rescue responds to UTV crash in Plumas County
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Search and Rescue says that they responded to the Sloat on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. SAR was responding to a UTV crash. They were able to find the victims, and escort them out of the forest. There were no injuries, according to...
krcrtv.com
Smoke may be visible in Butte County due to prescribed burning from Oct. 17 -31
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire and the Butte County Fire Department plan to conduct a control burn in the Loafer Creek State Recreation Area as part of the ongoing Vegetation Management Project. Officials say that 163 acres will be burned to remove dangerous fire fuel on the north...
eastcountytoday.net
Yuba County Sheriff Says Parents Arrested After Attack on Principal
On Friday, the Yuba County Sheriffs Department released information regarding a September 28 incident at a Lindhurst High school where after a fight between juveniles, parents went to the school and assaulted the principal. Here is the information released:. On September 28, 2022, around 1 PM, Yuba County Sheriff Deputies...
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies after jumping from I-5 overcrossing in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after he jumped from an Interstate 5 overpass in Tehama County on Friday. The CHP said 49-year-old Gilbert Morga jumped from the Chard Avenue overcrossing on Interstate 5 and collided with the driver of a 2005 Toyota Corolla who was traveling north. One...
krcrtv.com
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
KTVU FOX 2
California high school student's parents arrested for attacking principal: sheriff
OLIVEHURST, Calif. - A Northern California high school student's parents were arrested after attacking the school's principal while carrying a gun, officials said. The fight erupted a few weeks ago at Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst after their child was injured in a school brawl, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Parents of student in fight bring gun to Yuba County high school
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two felons were arrested for bringing a gun to a Yuba County high school last month, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to Lindhurst High School on Sept. 28 for a report of students fighting. One student was taken to the hospital after the fight.
Coroner says death of Northern California teen Kiely Rodni was an accident
The death of Kiely Rodni, a California teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner.
actionnewsnow.com
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Yuba City, suspect at large
YUBA CITY, Calif. - A 38-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Thursday in Yuba City, police said. The man was stabbed around 10:30 a.m. at the Circle K parking lot on the 1400 block of Colusa Highway. Police said the...
KCRA.com
'It's heartbreaking': Yuba County works to stop fentanyl-related deaths, record numbers reported in the state
In Yuba County, more people are dying from fentanyl use than ever before. Data from the California Department of Public Health show that fentanyl-related deaths in Yuba County are one of the highest per 100,000 population with 12 in 2021. This data comes as the state grapples with a rapid spike in overdoses from the synthetic opioid in the past decade.
kymkemp.com
HCSO Confirms Low-Flying Helicopter Being Used in Illegal Cannabis Cultivation Investigation
Residents of the Southern Humboldt area have been sending in photographs and reports of a low-flying helicopter circling areas of the region beginning in August of this year. Local law enforcement agencies would not confirm the helicopter was related to enforcement efforts on their behalf. After we published an article...
Comments / 0