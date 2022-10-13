ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Man shot at Teichert Ponds near homeless camp, 3 arrested

CHICO, Calif. - Three people were arrested after a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the area of Teichert Ponds in Chico where there is a large homeless camp. The shooting happened at approximately 10:06 p.m. Sunday. Teichert Ponds is in the middle of Chico, just...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Police find stolen gun during DUI arrest in Chico

CHICO, Calif. — Chico police found a stolen firearm while making an arrest for DUI early Tuesday morning. According to the Chico Police Department, an officer stopped Atlantic Alvarez, 22, near east 20th Street and Highway 99 shortly after 1 a.m. and arrested him for driving under the influence.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man convicted of post-Camp Fire construction fraud

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was convicted of committing construction fraud in Paradise after the Camp Fire, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the jury found 40-year-old Kipp Ford guilty of using a sale contractor’s license number, theft by false pretenses and contracting without a license in a disaster zone.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Camp Fire fraudster found guilty, faces up to 9 years in prison

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A former resident of Butte County, known for his involvement in construction fraud in Paradise, Calif., following the 2018 Camp Fire, and fleeing the state to Utah to avoid prosecution, has been convicted for five felonies and now faces up to nine years in state prison.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Three new wellness centers open in Butte County

PARADISE, Calif. — Several wellness centers officially opened in Butte County on Monday. Butte County Behavioral Health celebrated grand openings in Gridley, Paradise and Oroville for regular folks to walk in and receive resources and support for their mental wellness. The center is especially helpful in Paradise, where Camp...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Child taken to hospital after being shot in Palermo Sunday

PALERMO, Calif. 5:45 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says that a child was taken to the hospital after being shot on Sunday in Palermo. Deputies responded to the area of the incident and found the wounded child, and provided first aid. The sheriff’s office says that the child was then taken to a hospital for further treatment.
PALERMO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Search and Rescue responds to UTV crash in Plumas County

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Search and Rescue says that they responded to the Sloat on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. SAR was responding to a UTV crash. They were able to find the victims, and escort them out of the forest. There were no injuries, according to...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Smoke may be visible in Butte County due to prescribed burning from Oct. 17 -31

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire and the Butte County Fire Department plan to conduct a control burn in the Loafer Creek State Recreation Area as part of the ongoing Vegetation Management Project. Officials say that 163 acres will be burned to remove dangerous fire fuel on the north...
eastcountytoday.net

Yuba County Sheriff Says Parents Arrested After Attack on Principal

On Friday, the Yuba County Sheriffs Department released information regarding a September 28 incident at a Lindhurst High school where after a fight between juveniles, parents went to the school and assaulted the principal. Here is the information released:. On September 28, 2022, around 1 PM, Yuba County Sheriff Deputies...
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies after jumping from I-5 overcrossing in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after he jumped from an Interstate 5 overpass in Tehama County on Friday. The CHP said 49-year-old Gilbert Morga jumped from the Chard Avenue overcrossing on Interstate 5 and collided with the driver of a 2005 Toyota Corolla who was traveling north. One...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties

KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Yuba City, suspect at large

YUBA CITY, Calif. - A 38-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Thursday in Yuba City, police said. The man was stabbed around 10:30 a.m. at the Circle K parking lot on the 1400 block of Colusa Highway. Police said the...
YUBA CITY, CA
KCRA.com

'It's heartbreaking': Yuba County works to stop fentanyl-related deaths, record numbers reported in the state

In Yuba County, more people are dying from fentanyl use than ever before. Data from the California Department of Public Health show that fentanyl-related deaths in Yuba County are one of the highest per 100,000 population with 12 in 2021. This data comes as the state grapples with a rapid spike in overdoses from the synthetic opioid in the past decade.
YUBA COUNTY, CA

