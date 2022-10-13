Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: Resident Endorses Board of Education Candidates
MyBurbank is to be commended for the 5 questions that they posed to the candidates for the Board of Education. The questions focused on issues that are current and address the needs to get the Burbank Unified School District moving in the right direction. It was also impressive that they did not edit the responses of the candidates.
myburbank.com
Letter to the Editor: Resident Supports Mullins for City Council
This letter is in support of Zizette Mullins. She is our current elected Burbank City Clerk and is running for City Council. I am a 21-year Burbank resident and homeowner. I highly recommend Zizette for Burbank City Council. I can speak to her character, as she is my next door neighbor. She is committed to her family, community, and faith. I enjoy seeing her spend time with her large family as a wife, sister, mother, and grandmother. Zizette is a person of high ethical standards; she treats others with respect and approaches matters in a balanced manner. She is kind, smart, fun, and very interested in continuing to make Burbank a great place to live, work, and play. She is a great neighbor, friend, and always lends a helping hand. If I ever have questions about the city or who to contact, she is extremely resourceful. She is successful in her career, having made a commitment to public service, working for the cities of Glendale and Burbank for over 30 years (including 10 years as our elected Burbank City Clerk). She was also a small business owner; this is unique in that she understands the balance of multiple interests from residents, businesses, government, and the local community.
myburbank.com
Burbank IKEA Gives Makeover to Miller Elementary’s Teacher Lounge
As part of Teacher Appreciation Day in May of 2022, the Burbank IKEA asked Burbank teachers to nominate their staff lounge for a makeover. After numerous nominations and being selected into the top 5, Miller Elementary School finally got the call that their lounge had won the refresh. Once school...
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: September 26 – October 2
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
myburbank.com
Urbane Cafe Burbank Offers Tasty, Healthy Sandwiches, Salads And Grain-Based Bowls
Since opening in September, Urbane Cafe Burbank continues to impress lunch and dinner patrons with their fresh and healthy focus on making tasty sandwiches, salads, bowls and more. Because we’ve frequented other Urbane locations throughout Southern California, we were very excited to have the popular chain open in Burbank. Stopping...
