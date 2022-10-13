This letter is in support of Zizette Mullins. She is our current elected Burbank City Clerk and is running for City Council. I am a 21-year Burbank resident and homeowner. I highly recommend Zizette for Burbank City Council. I can speak to her character, as she is my next door neighbor. She is committed to her family, community, and faith. I enjoy seeing her spend time with her large family as a wife, sister, mother, and grandmother. Zizette is a person of high ethical standards; she treats others with respect and approaches matters in a balanced manner. She is kind, smart, fun, and very interested in continuing to make Burbank a great place to live, work, and play. She is a great neighbor, friend, and always lends a helping hand. If I ever have questions about the city or who to contact, she is extremely resourceful. She is successful in her career, having made a commitment to public service, working for the cities of Glendale and Burbank for over 30 years (including 10 years as our elected Burbank City Clerk). She was also a small business owner; this is unique in that she understands the balance of multiple interests from residents, businesses, government, and the local community.

BURBANK, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO