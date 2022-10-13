Read full article on original website
As gas hikes hit Sacramento again, Newsom calls for special session to impose windfall tax on oil profits
Meanwhile, the governor’s administration has approved nearly 12,000 new oil drilling permits since 2019. At a news conference on October 7, Governor Gavin Newsom called for a special session of the California Legislature in December to investigate oil companies for gouging at the gas pumps and to impose a windfall tax on oil profits.
Essay: Sacramento journalist breaks down why Measure A would fund new suburban highways, increase greenhouse gases and super-charge sprawl
Much like they’ve done at the state capitol, corporations are using “citizen” initiatives to advance agendas previously opposed by politicians. We saw it earlier this year when business leaders coaxed the city of Sacramento to back a punitive homeless measure. Now we’re seeing it with a proposed transportation tax in Sacramento County.
Leaders congregate to discuss how to make Sacramento more livable
Valley Vision’s inaugural Livability Summit highlights stark numbers, trends — but also potential solutions. Immediately following the conclusion of Valley Vision’s first Livability Summit on Oct. 4, the civic-leadership organization’s CEO Evan Schmidt expressed excitement. For the preceding six hours in a ballroom at California State...
Learn how the new plastics bill will change California
Plastic is everywhere—in our packaging, in our parks, in our oceans and even in our bloodstreams. But SB 54, which Gov. Newsom signed into law in June, is aimed at changing that. It requires all packaging in the state to be recyclable or compostable by 2032, cutting plastic packaging by 25 percent in 10 years and requiring 65 percent of all single-use plastic packaging to be recycled in the same time frame. It also shifts the plastic pollution burden from consumers to manufacturers.
Sacramento neighborhoods experience 8 murders in 12 days, no connections identified yet
From city streets to the avenues of the county, Sacramento’s early fall weather ushered in some startling challenges for law enforcement after 8 people were murdered in just 12 days. The string of killings started on the third week of September, when Sheriff’s deputies arrived near the corner of...
Harder introduces bill in Congress to stop the Delta Tunnel project
On September 19, Representative Josh Harder (D CA-10) introduced a bill in Congress to prohibit the Army Corps of Engineers from issuing a federal permit necessary for the State of California to build the Delta Conveyance Project, also known as the Delta Tunnel. Harder’s bill, the Stop the Delta Tunnels...
Interview with SN&R’s publisher on the mission of Solving Sacramento
Sitting down with Jeff vonKaenel, president and publisher. Solving Sacramento, a journalism collaborative, launched in early 2022 with the goal of covering the region’s most pressing issues. Up first: the lack of affordable housing. The collaboration includes seven local media outlets, including the Sacramento News & Review, and one civic-engagement organization. It is currently funded by the Solutions Journalism Network and fiscally sponsored by the Local Media Foundation.
Goldensky Country Music Fest in Discovery Park this weekend aims to begin a new tradition
The first annual GoldenSky Country Music Festival will take place at Discovery Park on October 15 & 16. The festival will include an all-star lineup of country music artists including Tim McGraw, who will headline Saturday night, and Sam Hunt who will headline Sunday. The festival will feature three stages to host its lineup alongside a line-dancing saloon, mechanical bull-riding, “farm-to-fork” dining opportunities from Sacramento restaurants and the GoldenSky Beer Festival. The brewery element will allow fans unlimited sampling of over 100 craft beers, and it can be added to festival passes for a nominal charge. GoldenSky is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, best known for bringing Sacramento the extremely popular Aftershock Festival. Don’t drag your boots, a limited number of tickets remain. For more information and to purchase tickets visit the GoldenSky website at www.GoldenSkyFestival.com.
Bad moon rising: Big Idea Theatre’s ‘Wolves’ brings a darkly brilliant spirit to the season of spirits
Big Idea Theatre Company kicks off the spooky theater season with “Wolves,” a mind-bending deconstruction of Little Red Riding Hood written by Steve Yockey. The playwright is the creator of HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” and forthcoming dark comedy television series “Cindy Snow,” produced by Warner Brothers. In “Wolves,” Ben and Jack share a “very small apartment in a very large city,” which becomes a scene of escalating tension and paranoia as primal fear and carnal pleasure become enmeshed.
The Solving Sacramento guide to understanding affordable housing in the region
On paper, the concept of affordable housing seems fairly simple: A city works with a developer to build units for people who can’t afford to pay rents at the market rate. But in the reality of red tape, scarce resources and high construction costs, affordable housing becomes much more complex.
Punk god of 1984 returns to Sacramento to mince words and fill up your ear holes on Oct. 10
Although most know Mr. Rollins for his brief tenure fronting punk rock greats, Black Flag, it’s his radio and internet presence along with spoken word mini-tours that have earned him great praise as of late. To say that Henry is well-versed in music alone would be a great understatement. From film to author, voice-over artist to world traveler, it seems there is nothing stopping Rollins from living out his bucket list and sharing those experiences with whoever will listen. His current run of shows is dubbed ‘Good To See You 2022’ and hints at many new stories both pre-and-post-COVID that are bound to tantalize and titillate. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts promptly at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $33.95 and go up to $179 for a VIP experience (this option is now sold out) and can be purchased at www.crestsacramento.com or via promoter, SBL Entertainment. The Crest Theatre is located at 1013 K Street in Sacramento.
Fast food industry fighting to stall — and kill — new California labor reforms
A law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Labor Day faces a referendum driven by corporate franchisors. This story is produced by the award-winning journalism nonprofit Capital & Main and co-published here with permission. The fast-food industry is hard at work to reverse a landmark employment rights measure that Gov....
Photo Gallery: Roach and Romance – Day 3 of Aftershock
Day 3 of Aftershock featured a lineup of bands that kept the festival moving in high gear. My Chemical Romance gave a headlining performance on the Jack Daniel’s stage. Vacaville locals Papa Roach played to their largest hometown crowd ever. Lzzy Hale of Halestorm heated up the stage in leather and fishnet stockings, and Aussie band Airbourne’s frontman channeled his inner Angus Young with a stadium rock performance.
Will women rule in the 2022 California election?
For Angelique Ashby, running as a “women’s advocate” in a heated state Senate race in Sacramento might be a little of both. Her competitor, Dave Jones, a fellow Democrat, went to court to block Ashby from using that as her ballot designation under her name. His lawyers argued that it wasn’t her vocation, though it could be a profession or occupation, but that Ashby didn’t qualify.
Photo gallery: Mac Sabbath drives-thru Midtown
Parody tribute band, Mac Sabbath, performed a flurry of heavy metal tracks for Goldfield patrons on Wednesday night. Led by founding member Ronald Osbourne, bandmates Slayer Mac Cheeze, Grimalice, and the Catburglar, entertained a packed venue with humorous covers of lauded Black Sabbath tracks, and non-stop sidesplitting stage theatrics. The winning combo gave audience members an entertainment value that can only be found on the dollar menu, and according to one fan “was much better than a kick in the mcnuggets”.
Michael Solomon’s visions bring the jazz above K Street
Tower Records personality’s stunning music photos on display through October 8 at Sacramento’s Russ Room. Ascending the stairs, visitors to the loft above Solomon’s Deli are beckoned by a screaming crimson glow: The words “The Russ Room” burn in hot, red neon to welcome incomers to a venue that’s hosted Oh Lonesome Ana, Space Walker and DJ Flower Vato. But at the moment, the Russ Room’s buzz is mainly about a captivating exhibit of black and white photographs called “Let’s Go See Some Jazz.”
The town that wouldn’t burn
In the wake of losing Paradise, Greenville & Grizzly Flats in recent years, the Mosquito Fire nearly wiped another California town off the map – but firefighters and luck stopped it. If not for some crafty firefighting, and a change in the weather, the mountain town of Foresthill might...
California’s net-zero roadmap is being shaped by regulators-turned-lobbyists
Former officials push strategies on behalf of fossil fuel clients, threatening climate and communities, say critics. This story is produced by the award-winning journalism nonprofit Capital & Main and co-published here with permission. With Gov. Gavin Newsom set to sign a slate of bills boosting California’s fight against climate change,...
It’s time to get Sacra-mental! Aftershock is back
Less than two weeks remain before Danny Wimmer Presents turns Discovery Park into the largest headbangers’ ball on the West Coast with the tenth installment of Aftershock Festival. This year’s festival aims to be the biggest and baddest yet, with four full days of nonstop music on four stages. More than 90 bands will be performing. The lineup of rock and metal heavyweights includes headliners (Thursday) Slipknot and Rob Zombie, (Friday) KISS and Danzig, (Saturday) My Chemical Romance and Papa Roach, (Sunday) Muse and Shinedown, as well as a mind-numbing collection of additional top artists which include Black Label Society, Halestorm, Stone Temple Pilots, Lamb of God, Bring Me the Horizon, and many more. Aftershock takes place October 6-9 at Discovery Park near downtown Sacramento at 1600 Garden Highway. Performance times have been announced and the festival’s full schedule can be found on the official mobile app: www.aftershockfestival.com/mobileapp. A limited number of 2-day, 4-day, and single day passes remain and can be purchased at: www.AftershockFestival.com.
