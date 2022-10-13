RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 60-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash just east of Rupert. The 60-year-old of Rupert had been headed east on State Highway 25, at just before 7 p.m. on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he tried to pass a Chevrolet sedan as it was making a left-hand turn off the highway and struck the driver's side, according to Idaho State Police. The 60-year-old was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. The 26-year-old driver of the car, also from Rupert, was not injured in the crash. The road was blocked for more than two-hours. The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, East End Fire Quick Response Unit and Idaho Transportation Department also responded to the crash.

RUPERT, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO