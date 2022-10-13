Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri Days Marching Festival winners announced
Oak Grove won the Hannaford Sweepstakes Award for the most points scored at the Missouri Days Marching Festival Saturday in Trenton. Steve Maxey made the announcement during the awards ceremony at C.F. Russell Stadium. Oak Grove competed in Class Four placing first in its class in Parade Judging, Indoor Auxiliary,...
kchi.com
Two With Serious Injuries
A Meadville man and his passenger had serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County. State Troopers reported at about 7:30 pm, 65-year-old Danny D McIntyre of Meadville and his passenger, 24-year-old Lauren E McCracken of Cadet, MO had serious injuries when McIntyre was westbound on Missouri-152 and ran off the road. His vehicle went airborne and struck an embankment. McIntyre was taken to North Kansas City Hospital and McCracken was taken to KU Medical Center. McIntyre was also arrested for alleged DWI. He was released for medical treatment.
kchi.com
City Pet License Forms To Arrive In CMU Billing
The City of Chillicothe is now licensing your dogs and cats for 2023. Chillicothe residents will see the registration form arrive in their CMU bills in the near future. City officials ask that you fill out the form provided and bring (or mail) it into City Hall along with proof of rabies vaccination and whether your pet is spayed or neutered.
Missouri man injured after combine wheel strikes SUV
HARRISON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Saturday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Peterbilt semi hauling a combine on a flatbed and driven by David S. Tatum, 38, Princeton, was eastbound on U.S. 136 in New Hampton. A...
kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATES THREAT TO MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL
Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a threat to Marshall High School on the evening of October 16. According to Sheriff Cindi Mullins the threat came from a student on social media stating “don’t come to school tomorrow.”. Authorities did an assessment of the situation and found no...
northwestmoinfo.com
Saturday Afternoon Accident Injures Albany Man
NEW HAMPTON, MO – An Albany man was taken to the hospital following an accident Saturday afternoon in New Hampton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 38-year old Princeton resident David Tatum was eastbound on US 36 around 4 in the afternoon. Tatum was hauling a combine on a flat bed. A wheel of the combine crossed the center line and struck the driver’s side of the vehicle driven by 41-year old Ronald Chadwick of Albany. Both vehicles came to a controlled stop.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured after crashing pickup into creek
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Thursday night after crashing his pickup truck into a creek. It happened at 10:30 p.m. on Macon County Route J, five miles west of Atlanta. State troopers say a pickup driven by Tucker Waddle, 20, of Atlanta, traveled...
KMBC.com
Excelsior Springs kidnapping and rape: Everything we know and don't know about the case
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — NOTE: Details in this story may be considered graphic to some. The details read like a horrible true crime podcast — a woman showed up at an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, home pleading for help. She said she'd been taken from Kansas City, held in a small room in a basement, bound, beaten, and raped. Police said she showed "obvious signs" of trauma. She said there were other victims.
kttn.com
Wallace State Park to hold annual “Fall Fun Event”
Wallace State Park near Cameron will hold its Annual Fall Fun Event later this month. Activities will be at the campground amphitheater on October 29th. Find the Pumpkin will start at 10 o’clock that morning. Hikers who find hidden pumpkins on the trails will win a prize. Operation Wildlife...
northwestmoinfo.com
Meadville Man And Passenger Seriously Hurt in Sunday Night Accident
A Meadville man and his passenger were left with serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident Sunday evening in Platte County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 65-year-old Meadville resident Danny D. McIntyre was driving a 2011 Buick Enclave on Missouri Route 152 at the entrance ramp for I-435 at 7:35 P.M. when his vehicle went off the roadway and went airborne before striking an embankment.
KCTV 5
Excelsior Springs man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County left an Excelsior Springs man with serious injuries Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the two-car crash occurred at 2:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Missouri Highway 210 just west of Missouri Highway 291. According to a crash...
kchi.com
Sheriff’s Report For Early October
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several incidents and arrests. October 13th at 3:58 p.m. a deputy made a vehicle stop as the license plates were not matching the vehicle and discovered the driver was revoked or suspended. Deputies arrested 37-year-old Charles Robert Smith. They also discovered methamphetamine-related items containing alleged methamphetamine. Smith was processed at the Law Enforcement Center and transferred to the Caldwell County Detention Center facility. Bond was initially set at $25,000.
kcur.org
This Halloween, explore all things spectral on these Kansas and Missouri ghost tours
Mercury is out of retrograde and spooky season is upon us. You know what they say — in the days leading up to Halloween, the veil between present and past is thinner than ever. If you love a haunted house — such as The Beast or Macabre Cinema in...
Missouri teen credited for arrest of kidnapping suspect
A Lake Arrowhead, Missouri teenager is credited with helping deputies arrest Austin Gaal, the man charged with trying to kidnap her.
Evidence being processed at Excelsior Springs home not linked to missing persons
The Clay County Investigative Squad Task Force has been activated to assist in the case of a man the case of a man accused of raping and holding a woman against her will.
