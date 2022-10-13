ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

The Oregonian

KeyBank redirecting sponsorship from Portland Timbers to Thorns in wake of U.S. soccer investigation

KeyBank, one of the largest sponsors of the Portland Timbers, will redirect its sponsorship to the Portland Thorns starting next year, a statement from the bank said. The decision comes in the wake of a U.S. soccer investigation that revealed damning findings against the club — known as PTFC — which led to the firings of executives Gavin Wilkinson and Mike Golub, and owner Merritt Paulson stepping down as CEO of both teams.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Rain is finally on the way for Portland

Step away from your computer (after you read this) and go immediately outside. It may be smoky. It may be windy. But the next couple of days are likely your last chance in the year 2022 to feel temperatures in the 80s or even 70s in Portland. According to Clinton...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
PORTLAND, OR
multco.us

Property tax payments due Nov. 15, 2022

Discounts available, online payment options, and account information. Multnomah County is mailing approximately 300,000 real and personal property tax statements and value notices to property owners. Property owners should receive statements from the Multnomah County Division of Assessment, Recording, and Taxation by Nov. 1. Property tax payments are due Nov....
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
