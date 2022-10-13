KeyBank, one of the largest sponsors of the Portland Timbers, will redirect its sponsorship to the Portland Thorns starting next year, a statement from the bank said. The decision comes in the wake of a U.S. soccer investigation that revealed damning findings against the club — known as PTFC — which led to the firings of executives Gavin Wilkinson and Mike Golub, and owner Merritt Paulson stepping down as CEO of both teams.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO