Monday in Portland: Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood early MondayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Related
Trail Blazers sign 7-foot-1 forward John Butler to two-way contract: Report
The Portland Trail Blazers continue to get taller. The Blazers have signed 7-foot-1 forward John Butler to a two-way contract, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic. This move comes days after the Blazers signed 7-foot center Olivier Sarr to a two-way deal following a preseason in...
Roosevelt’s Terrence Hill announces move to AZ Compass Prep in Arizona
One of Portland’s most dynamic basketball players is heading south to continue his high school career. Earlier this month, Roosevelt junior Terrence Hill Jr. announced that he was transferring to AZ Compass Prep. The Chandler, Arizona-based school has a national reputation for its basketball program.
Portland Thorns’ semifinal matchup set vs. San Diego Wave
The Portland Thorns finally know who they will play in the NWSL semifinals. A dramatic extra time goal by Alex Morgan propelled the San Diego Wave to a 2-1 win over the Chicago Red Stars and a trip to the semifinals on Sunday. The Wave will visit Portland with a spot in the NWSL championship on the line.
Portland Trail Blazers sign Nassir Little to $28 million contract extension
The Portland Trail Blazers have signed forward Nassir Little to a four-year contract extension worth $28 million, a source confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. ESPN first reported the news. Little, a first-round pick in 2019, is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which will pay him just under $4.2...
Portland Timbers announce updated roster ahead of 2022 offseason
The Portland Timbers on Monday revealed an updated roster ahead of the offseason, announcing several changes at the back end of a team with nearly all of its players from 2022 remaining under contract heading into 2023. Contract options for 2023 were declined on midfielders George Fochive and Blake Bodily...
Trail Blazers’ Josh Hart brings versatility to starting lineup: ‘I can do whatever need be’
Josh Hart has never doubted that he should be a starter in the NBA. Not while he played with New Orleans. Not during his time with the LA Lakers. And certainly not now with the Portland Trail Blazers. Nevertheless, Hart entered training camp in a three-man competition with Nassir Little...
Nassir Little chooses security over uncertainty in signing 4-year, $28 million extension with Portland Trail Blazers
Nassir Little could have waited to see how he played this season before negotiating a new contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. But after three seasons filled with injuries, and once again being relegated to a bench role this season, the first-round pick of the 2019 NBA Draft chose security over uncertainty.
Breaking down the list of salaries for the 2022 Portland Timbers
The MLS Players’ Association released a full list of player salaries Monday morning, revealing the amount every player on every MLS team made in 2022. The Portland Timbers’ top earners include key veterans and regular starters, and two of them are making seven figures. TIMBERS’ TOP FIVE BASE...
KeyBank redirecting sponsorship from Portland Timbers to Thorns in wake of U.S. soccer investigation
KeyBank, one of the largest sponsors of the Portland Timbers, will redirect its sponsorship to the Portland Thorns starting next year, a statement from the bank said. The decision comes in the wake of a U.S. soccer investigation that revealed damning findings against the club — known as PTFC — which led to the firings of executives Gavin Wilkinson and Mike Golub, and owner Merritt Paulson stepping down as CEO of both teams.
A Stay At This Magnificent Oregon Mansion Will Leave You Enchanted [GALLERY]
A stay at this magnificent mansion in Oregon will definitely leave you mesmerized!. This luxurious villa sits on 46-acres in Oregon wine-country. The property is available to rent for your gathering. Whether it's a family reunion, or workation, all guests will enjoy their comforting stay. Perched above the Willamette River,...
Rain is finally on the way for Portland
Step away from your computer (after you read this) and go immediately outside. It may be smoky. It may be windy. But the next couple of days are likely your last chance in the year 2022 to feel temperatures in the 80s or even 70s in Portland. According to Clinton...
‘It was absolutely surreal’: Biden hugs Oregon’s first university graduate with Down syndrome
Cody Sullivan got a welcome surprise Saturday: a hug from President Joe Biden at the East Portland Community Center, where the president gave a 25-minute address during his two-day swing through Portland to support Democrats ahead of Election Day. “I was so happy,” said Sullivan, 26. “It was magical.”...
Air quality advisory in effect for much of western Oregon, southwest Washington
An air quality advisory was issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection on Friday for Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Douglas, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties, citing the smoke produced from the Cedar Creek fire as well as fires in southwest Washington.
KGW
One of Oregon's most competitive races is in the newly created 6th Congressional District
PORTLAND, Ore. — Television viewers have seen wall-to-wall campaign ads as the November 8 election draws closer. Oregon's congressional races are unusually tight in a typically blue state, and are drawing a lot of interest and money from both Republican and Democratic national party committees. One of the most...
Channel 6000
Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
Did Portland protests help or harm Rose City’s reputation and race relations? See Oregonian/OregonLive poll results
Portland area voters strongly believe 2020′s racial justice protests that often devolved into raucous melees sullied the city’s reputation and didn’t do much to improve race relations, polling commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. The protests over more than 100 nights did more harm than good to Portland’s...
Nakia Creek Fire expands to Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations
The Nakia Creek Fire near Camas, WA hasn't grown in recent days, but due to dangerous fire conditions evacuation levels around the blaze are increasing.
‘No place to go’: woman, 97, and daughters face eviction from NE Portland home
The letter startled Mary Louise Austin when it appeared on her front door in July, and her surprise turned to panic as she rushed back to the entrance to see who had left the notice. Austin, 63, frantically looked down Rodney Avenue in Northeast Portland, but the messenger was already...
multco.us
Property tax payments due Nov. 15, 2022
Discounts available, online payment options, and account information. Multnomah County is mailing approximately 300,000 real and personal property tax statements and value notices to property owners. Property owners should receive statements from the Multnomah County Division of Assessment, Recording, and Taxation by Nov. 1. Property tax payments are due Nov....
Jury awards $10.4M for trauma suffered in pipeline explosion in NW Portland
A NW Natural employee and a salon worker won a combined $10.4 million at trial after a jury found they suffered hearing loss and emotional trauma when they narrowly escaped a natural gas explosion that rocked a Portland neighborhood in 2016. Lawyers for gas leak investigator Eric Rader and Dosha...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
