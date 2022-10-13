Read full article on original website
On Milwaukee
Do you feel more neighborly this year? Well, you are!
Do you feel more neighborly today than you did a year ago?. Well, according to the Neighbor Blog at neighbor.com, you are. Congratulations! Well done, Milwaukee. In its new ranking, released last week, Neighbor named Milwaukee the seventh Most Neighborly City in America. That’s up from 10th place last year.
On Milwaukee
Dominic the Food Reviewer: Delafield Brewhaus
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. This weekend I got to check out the Delafield Brewhaus...
On Milwaukee
Lowlands continues fall saison beer series with 1840 Brewing
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Lowlands Group continues its series of autumn saison brews with...
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants (week 42): Mekong Cafe
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants....
On Milwaukee
Ice Castles return for fifth winter in Lake Geneva
The ever-popular Ice Castles return this year for their fifth winter in Lake Geneva. As has been the case for all but the first year, the evocative winter wonderland will be at Geneva National Resort and will include caves and tunnels, slides and crawl spaces, plus tower sculptures and formations, all made from ice.
On Milwaukee
Hidden gem: Shanghai Speakeasy
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Developed more than five years ago, Black Cat Alley is one of the most remarkable spaces in Milwaukee, turning a once-dreary alley into a bright and breathing outdoor art museum. One can find all sorts of mesmerizing art down the East Side path – including the art of deception and camouflage – thanks to the most engaging, and certainly the most deliciously intoxicating, installation in the alley: Shanghai, the definition of a hidden gem.
On Milwaukee
Italian meets Argentine cuisine at Gato / Nero pop-up at Voyager on Oct. 30
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Voyager, 422 E. Lincoln Ave., will host its very first...
