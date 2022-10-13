ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

disneydining.com

Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs

If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
ORLANDO, FL
Lakeland Mom

Escape, Engage, and Explore at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland

Imagine a place where you can stroll along a canopy walk under the oak trees, explore the nature trails, play at the brand new Florida Children’s Museum, attend a concert on the great lawn, smell the flowers in the sensory gardens, learn about Florida wildlife in the nature center, paddleboat on a lagoon, meet a friend for lunch at the cafe, host an event in the event center or treehouse, watch your children play on the nature playgrounds… sounds amazing right??
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

William G. “Billy” Kirkland, 39

William G. “Billy” Kirkland was born in Panama City, Florida on September 9, 1983, to William E. and Georgia B. Kirkland. He was an only child and was a lifetime resident of Lakeland, Florida. Billy graduated from George Jenkins High School in Lakeland and served and was a...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Sam Simmons Becomes Interim City Commissioner

Longtime Lakeland neighborhood activist Samuel Simmons was unanimously selected by the Lakeland City Commission on Monday as an interim city commissioner, to take the seat held for nearly 13 years by Phillip Walker. Walker put in his notice to resign in November as he ran for the Florida House, but...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Dunkin’ Celebrates Grand Opening of its Next Generation Restaurant in Auburndale Walmart with Free Coffee For A Year Give Away

On Tuesday, October 18th, Dunkin’ will host a grand opening celebration at its newest Next Generation restaurant in Auburndale located inside the Walmart at 2120 US-92 W. Starting at 9 AM in the Walmart parking lot, the store will celebrate by offering the first 100 guests Free Coffee for a Year.* Additionally, the store will have Dunkin’ swag giveaways and photo opportunities with Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy from 9 AM to 11 AM.
AUBURNDALE, FL
995qyk.com

How Cold Will It Get In Tampa Bay Tomorrow?

Brrrrrrr! Our first big blast of fall weather (some might say winter weather) is about to hit us. After Hurricane Ian, we got treated to some early season cooler temperatures. Seems like those first few cool moments don’t come until late October. But the hurricane sucked up the moisture and humidity and brought it north when it left Florida. It was a nice little parting gift after leaving so much destruction and chaos.
TAMPA, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Eye On Business; Valrico, October 2022

Vitality Booth Wellness Celebrates Opening With A Ribbon-cutting. Vitality Booth Wellness celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Valrico Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce. Located at 3113 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, the facility offers a variety of advanced cardio equipment, manual and automated massage therapies, vibration plates and the patent-pending Vitality Booth scientific wellness system. Dry salt therapy, red light therapy and oxygen concentration booth therapy is also available.
VALRICO, FL
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?

How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

20 underrated new restaurants that opened in Tampa Bay this year

This year we've seen a ton of new eateries pop up across the Bay, so here are some of our picks for the latest restaurant openings you might have missed!. If you're hungry for a juicy burger, or ready to crack open a cold one, we've got some sweet new recommendations for you! From, breweries to pizza joints, it looks like some fun flavors are on the rise.
TAMPA, FL
LkldNow

LkldNow

