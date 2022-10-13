Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs
If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
Escape, Engage, and Explore at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland
Imagine a place where you can stroll along a canopy walk under the oak trees, explore the nature trails, play at the brand new Florida Children’s Museum, attend a concert on the great lawn, smell the flowers in the sensory gardens, learn about Florida wildlife in the nature center, paddleboat on a lagoon, meet a friend for lunch at the cafe, host an event in the event center or treehouse, watch your children play on the nature playgrounds… sounds amazing right??
William G. “Billy” Kirkland, 39
William G. “Billy” Kirkland was born in Panama City, Florida on September 9, 1983, to William E. and Georgia B. Kirkland. He was an only child and was a lifetime resident of Lakeland, Florida. Billy graduated from George Jenkins High School in Lakeland and served and was a...
Sam Simmons Becomes Interim City Commissioner
Longtime Lakeland neighborhood activist Samuel Simmons was unanimously selected by the Lakeland City Commission on Monday as an interim city commissioner, to take the seat held for nearly 13 years by Phillip Walker. Walker put in his notice to resign in November as he ran for the Florida House, but...
DJ Pauly D, Steve Aoki, Shaq to perform at Armature Works ‘Haunted Carnival’
A variety of famous DJs are scheduled to perform at Armature Works' second annual "Haunted Carnival" Halloween weekend.
Lake Region dedicates victory to former late teammate, Jamarius Edler
DAVENPORT, FLORIDA – Lake Region dedicated its game to former wide receiver Jamarius Edler Friday and came away with a huge win in his honor, as it knocked off Davenport, 28-19. Edler, a member of the Lake Region football and basketball teams, died Monday following a tragic accident involving a car ...
D-SNAP: People affected by Hurricane Ian in these 2 counties can now apply for food assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler,...
Dunkin’ Celebrates Grand Opening of its Next Generation Restaurant in Auburndale Walmart with Free Coffee For A Year Give Away
On Tuesday, October 18th, Dunkin’ will host a grand opening celebration at its newest Next Generation restaurant in Auburndale located inside the Walmart at 2120 US-92 W. Starting at 9 AM in the Walmart parking lot, the store will celebrate by offering the first 100 guests Free Coffee for a Year.* Additionally, the store will have Dunkin’ swag giveaways and photo opportunities with Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy from 9 AM to 11 AM.
995qyk.com
How Cold Will It Get In Tampa Bay Tomorrow?
Brrrrrrr! Our first big blast of fall weather (some might say winter weather) is about to hit us. After Hurricane Ian, we got treated to some early season cooler temperatures. Seems like those first few cool moments don’t come until late October. But the hurricane sucked up the moisture and humidity and brought it north when it left Florida. It was a nice little parting gift after leaving so much destruction and chaos.
ospreyobserver.com
Eye On Business; Valrico, October 2022
Vitality Booth Wellness Celebrates Opening With A Ribbon-cutting. Vitality Booth Wellness celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Valrico Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce. Located at 3113 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, the facility offers a variety of advanced cardio equipment, manual and automated massage therapies, vibration plates and the patent-pending Vitality Booth scientific wellness system. Dry salt therapy, red light therapy and oxygen concentration booth therapy is also available.
Lake Mirror Classic Concours & Car Show 2022
Photos by: Tom Hagerty To see more of Tom’s photos click here.
click orlando
‘A little mini-United Nations:’ Kissimmee food truck park a magnet for Hispanic business owners
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – It’s considered to be Florida’s biggest food truck park. World Food Trucks, located in a parking lot off of W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, is also a popular place for Hispanic vendors. “We’ve got Mexican, we’ve got Venezuelan, we have Arab,” said...
Pinellas County man’s trip to convenience store wins him $1M
A Pinellas County man became Florida's latest millionaire after he claimed a $1 million prize-winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.
Locally Caribbean Restaurant to Operate Under New Name & Ownership
“I always wanted to have a business in Orlando," Mr. Paul says. "I saw the opportunity and I said ‘Let me go and grab this.'”
Polk Schools to offer unique air traffic control academy at Bartow Airport
Students in the Polk County Public School District will soon be able to train to become air traffic controllers.
City Commission Approves 2 Apartment Complexes, Selects Lakeland Electric General Manager
The Lakeland City Commission on Monday approved two new apartment complexes – one at the Polk Parkway and Harden Boulevard and the other off Yates Road, just south of Pipkin Road – and City Manager Shawn Sherrouse announced that Mike Beckham is permanent general manager of Lakeland Electric.
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?
How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
ICON Park can’t remove FreeFall ride until Tyre Sampson death investigation ends, state says
Despite ICON Park announcing earlier this month that the Orlando FreeFall ride would be torn down after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death while riding it, actually tearing it down may have to wait.
Heads up, drivers: Traffic pacing coming early Tuesday morning on SB I-75 in Pasco County
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Traffic on southbound Interstate 75 in central to southern Pasco County will be paced slowly by law enforcement between specific times Tuesday. For up to 20 minutes at a time between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 6 p.m., drivers will be paced to drive about 15 mph, weather permitting.
cltampa.com
20 underrated new restaurants that opened in Tampa Bay this year
This year we've seen a ton of new eateries pop up across the Bay, so here are some of our picks for the latest restaurant openings you might have missed!. If you're hungry for a juicy burger, or ready to crack open a cold one, we've got some sweet new recommendations for you! From, breweries to pizza joints, it looks like some fun flavors are on the rise.
