pix11.com
Resource fair honors Bronx veteran
Leroy Archible passed away in August at the age of 91. On Monday, a veterans resource fair in Co-op city is dedicated to his memory.
pix11.com
Overemployment
It's the new work from home trend - working mulitple remote jobs at once. But is this the right thing for you - and is it against the rules?
pix11.com
New book 'Filmed in Brooklyn' captures borough on the big screen
Brooklyn has played a starring role in the film scene for decades, and now a book is shining a spotlight on some of the borough's memorable turns on the big screen.
pix11.com
Fighting burnout
A new study from Trueve finds that more women than ever before are burned out. One of the study's author's aims to find out why, and what to do to help.
pix11.com
Student loan forgiveness application is now open
The application for federal student loan forgiveness has officially opened, President Joe Biden announced Monday following a beta test that launched Friday.
pix11.com
Chilly air in the forecast for tri-state region
Cooler air is moving into the tri-state region, bringing the coldest temperatures that we've seen so far this season. Mr. G has the details in the forecast.
pix11.com
Tony Award-winning actress honored on Broadway
From Sweeney Todd to Gypsy to Mame, Angela Lansbury was a Broadway legend. The six-time Tony Award-winning actress performed on Broadway for six decades. And because she was such a legend, the Broadway theater owners' committee dimmed the lights on Saturday night at 7:45 in her honor.
pix11.com
New York City attorney on affordable housing shortage, eviction
Leah Goodridge, an attorney who also serves on the New York City Planning Commission, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to discuss the city's shortage of affordable housing and surging rents.
pix11.com
Monica’s Community Picks: 11 non-profits making a difference in NYC
NEW YORK — PIX11’s Monica Morales been ‘making it happen’ in New York City for years. Now, she’s shining a light on local city groups that do the same. Monica compiled a list of 11 of her favorite local organizations that are helping everyday New Yorkers and their communities.
pix11.com
New York governor's race spotlight finds transit safety issue
Continuing calls for enhanced safety measures in New York City's transit system have crossed over to the governor's race.
pix11.com
Unity walk attempts to curb hate crimes
As hate crimes in New York City increase, communities are looking for solutions to prevent the crimes from happening. One group believes that altering people's beliefs may be the answer.
pix11.com
Manhattan borough president on crime, housing, migrants, and more
Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss several issues facing the island, including gun violence, subway crime, congestion pricing, rising evictions, and the influx of migrants to New York City.
pix11.com
NYC sees spike in teen crimes
Teens have either been the suspects or victims in a number of crimes in NYC this year, police said.
pix11.com
Officer opens fire after vehicle hits fellow cop in Bronx: NYPD
An NYPD officer opened fire on the occupants of a suspected stolen vehicle after a fellow cop was struck by the ride Sunday night in Soundview, according to authorities.
pix11.com
Clear skies the rest of the weekend, peak fall foliage
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another bright and sunny day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and low 70s. Central Park checked in with a high of 68 degrees, three degrees above normal. The day started on a chilly note for...
PIX11
Man hit in the head with a machete in Brooklyn, police say
BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 25-year-old man was struck in the head with a machete in Brooklyn Thursday morning, police said. The suspect approached the victim near Brighton Fourth Street and Neptune Avenue in Brighton Beach just after midnight and attacked him, according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital in […]
