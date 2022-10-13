ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Wisconsin burn unit director talks about road to recovery

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several of the Pulaski students and graduates at last weekend's bonfire are now hospitalized with serious burns. The medical director of a Wisconsin burn unit talked about what their road to recovery could look like. That road can be a long one for a burn...
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that 'exploded' in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
Child Shot and Wounded In Green Bay Monday

A 5-year-old girl was hospitalized last night (October 17th) following a shooting incident on Green Bay's east side. According to Green Bay Police, officers were sent to a weapons call in the 1600 block of Amy Street shortly before 5:00 p.m. for the report of a gunshot wound victim in need of medical attention.
Green Bay Homicide Suspect Pleads No Contest, Avoids Trial

The man accused of stabbing two people in Green Bay last year has been convicted. 24-year-old Wesley Brice was in Brown County court yesterday where he was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on charges including 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, and two counts of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.
Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Georgia-Pacific gave notice to the state Monday that it has closed its Oshkosh packaging facility, 413 E. Murdock Ave., effective immediately. Georgia-Pacific Corrugated II LLC sent a notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Oct. 17, saying all positions are being eliminated and layoffs are effective on that same date.
St. Croix County Sees Wisconsin's Latest Bird Flu Case

A flock of backyard chickens in St. Croix County is Wisconsin's latest bird flu case. The state's Department of Agriculture confirmed an outbreak last week. Wisconsin saw nearly three million birds put down after a bird flu outbreak in the spring. The case in St. Croix County is...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is suggesting tackling your fall projects a little differently this year. When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said doing some of these chores differently can be beneficial for creatures in nature.
Wisconsin grocery store's never-ending frozen pizza section goes viral

A Wisconsin way of life has found itself spreading worldwide. On Oct. 12, Twitter user @MikeBradleyMKE, whose real name is Michael Bradley, shared a one-minute video in which he pushes his cart through a Wisconsin grocery store's frozen pizza section — and after being viewed over 6 million times, it's reached far beyond the Badger State.
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices drop significantly

CHICAGO — Gas prices drop significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com's latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.66 per gallon. That's down 24 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 29 cents to $3.61 a gallon. The national average fell five cents and...
Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families

Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates' families, making it harder for them to help.
